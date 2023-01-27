ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Fire spreads from shed to home in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home caught fire in Nashville early Tuesday morning. Flames spread from a storage shed behind the home in the 1800 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to the back porch of the home. The people inside the home were able to escape without injuries. Fire...
NASHVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Driver Transported To Vanderbilt After Brick Wall Crash

Paris, Tenn.–Another crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Wood Street and Tyson Avenue in Paris has resulted in serious injury to the driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the...
PARIS, TN
WSMV

Hendersonville firefighters rescue 2 people from car crashed into pond

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville firefighters are credited with rescuing two people trapped into a car that crashed into a pond on Friday night. According to Hendersonville Fire Department, a vehicle was exiting off Vietnam Veterans Parkway at Center Point Road when it side-swiped a vehicle at the red light. It then continued through the red light, struck the burb and went airborne over the shrubs and bushes. The vehicle was in the pond located at Monthaven Apartments.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bellevue residents shocked to learn body was hidden inside apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bellevue residents said they are shocked and disgusted after finding out they were living next to a dead person for hours. A Bellevue apartment complex is where Metro Police said a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death and then put her body in his apartment closet.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Henry County readies for potential dangers of ice buildup

PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the potential of freezing rain and ice buildup in Tennessee’s western counties, Henry County residents began preparing for potential dangers Monday. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for Henry County until Thursday at noon. There is potential for ice buildup to...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating stabbing death in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found on Saturday in the grass near a parking lot on Cherokee Avenue. Police said a passerby found the man’s body just before noon in the grass at 810 Cherokee Ave. Police...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Koreans Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville

30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Springfield man found safe in Kentucky

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Springfield man has been found safe in Kentucky, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sunday morning. The TBI said 80-year-old Ellis Albritton was located in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and is safe. Albritton was reported missing on Saturday.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wkdzradio.com

Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville

Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Wreck

A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was eastbound attempting to turn into the Copper Still parking lot when it collided with a westbound car. The driver of the car was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

