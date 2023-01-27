Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSMV
Community pitches in after accidental house fire destroys family’s home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An accidental fire has left one family without a home and many neighbors still in shock in the Harpeth Trace neighborhood. According to the Nashville Fire department, a fire pit was the cause of a fire at a home on Harpeth Oaks Court Saturday. “One of...
WSMV
Fire spreads from shed to home in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A home caught fire in Nashville early Tuesday morning. Flames spread from a storage shed behind the home in the 1800 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to the back porch of the home. The people inside the home were able to escape without injuries. Fire...
radionwtn.com
Driver Transported To Vanderbilt After Brick Wall Crash
Paris, Tenn.–Another crash into the brick wall at the intersection of Wood Street and Tyson Avenue in Paris has resulted in serious injury to the driver, who was extricated from the vehicle by emergency workers and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Paris Assistant Police Chief Ean Reed said the...
One dead following submerged vehicle accident in Hendersonville
A tragic accident in Hendersonville over the weekend took a woman's life, but bystanders who saw the rescue efforts are applauding first responders for their brave actions.
Crews respond to multiple car fires in parking lot on Antioch Pike
Nashville Fire Department was dispatched to multiple car fires in a parking lot near Smile Direct club in the 1500 block of Antioch Pike Sunday.
WSMV
Hendersonville firefighters rescue 2 people from car crashed into pond
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville firefighters are credited with rescuing two people trapped into a car that crashed into a pond on Friday night. According to Hendersonville Fire Department, a vehicle was exiting off Vietnam Veterans Parkway at Center Point Road when it side-swiped a vehicle at the red light. It then continued through the red light, struck the burb and went airborne over the shrubs and bushes. The vehicle was in the pond located at Monthaven Apartments.
WSMV
Bellevue residents shocked to learn body was hidden inside apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bellevue residents said they are shocked and disgusted after finding out they were living next to a dead person for hours. A Bellevue apartment complex is where Metro Police said a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death and then put her body in his apartment closet.
Two people saved after car crashes into pond in Hendersonville
First responders worked to save two people from a car after it crashed into a Hendersonville pond Friday night.
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
WSMV
Henry County readies for potential dangers of ice buildup
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the potential of freezing rain and ice buildup in Tennessee’s western counties, Henry County residents began preparing for potential dangers Monday. The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for Henry County until Thursday at noon. There is potential for ice buildup to...
WSMV
Several face charges as part of Metro Police’s street racing initiative
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were charged on Saturday night as part of Metro Police’s street racer enforcement initiative. Metro Police said officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini,...
WSMV
Clarksville PD launches homicide investigation following fatal gas station shooting
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed at a Clarksville gas station early Saturday morning. Police responded to the shooting at Dodge’s on 1504 Fort Cambell Boulevard at around 4:56 a.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department. Upon arrival, police said they found 29-year-old Jarlen Corbin...
WSMV
Metro Police investigating stabbing death in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found on Saturday in the grass near a parking lot on Cherokee Avenue. Police said a passerby found the man’s body just before noon in the grass at 810 Cherokee Ave. Police...
WSMV
Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Koreans Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
clarksvilletoday.com
Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville
30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
WSMV
Missing Springfield man found safe in Kentucky
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing Springfield man has been found safe in Kentucky, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sunday morning. The TBI said 80-year-old Ellis Albritton was located in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and is safe. Albritton was reported missing on Saturday.
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was eastbound attempting to turn into the Copper Still parking lot when it collided with a westbound car. The driver of the car was treated by Hopkinsville EMS and then...
Man found dead following Cherokee Avenue stabbing, Metro Police say
Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was killed in a stabbing and then his body was discovered by a passerby along Cherokee Avenue on Saturday.
Comments / 0