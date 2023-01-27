Austin, Texas-- Marcus Carr only had five points all evening, but when Baylor trimmed the lead to one with less than a minute to play he stepped up and hit the biggest shot of the game. Baylor's Keyonte George would miss a long NBA three-point attempt and Texas would go on to win 76-71 for their first win over the Bears since February 6, 2019.

