Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texas Snaps Six-Game Losing Streak to Baylor
Austin, Texas-- Marcus Carr only had five points all evening, but when Baylor trimmed the lead to one with less than a minute to play he stepped up and hit the biggest shot of the game. Baylor's Keyonte George would miss a long NBA three-point attempt and Texas would go on to win 76-71 for their first win over the Bears since February 6, 2019.
How to Watch: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks are back home inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.) as they take on the Texas A&M Aggies. The Razorbacks own a 105-59 lead in the all-time series with the Aggies, including a 60-15 record at home, but Texas A&M has won three of the last five matchups with Arkansas.
Hogs facing tough turnaround with Texas A&M
Arkansas (14-7, 3-5 SEC) played well enough to win but suffered yet another agonizing defeat on the road at Baylor on Saturday. Now, the Razorbacks will have to quickly lick their wounds, regroup and recalibrate before hosting a red-hot Texas A&M squad in Fayetteville (Ark.) for a pivotal SEC showdown Tuesday night.
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Baylor
The Arkansas Razorbacks are still in search of their first true road win of the season after suffering a 67-64 loss against the No. 17 Baylor Bears inside the Ferrell Center in Waco (Texas), part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Hogs, who dropped to 14-7 on the year.
247Sports
Can transfer portal close gap for Arkansas?
The Arkansas Razorbacks have 10 new transfer portal additions and are not finished yet. Can the portal be the great equalizer for a program that cannot simply rely on talent in its own backyard?
Icy conditions in Arkansas: One death reported from crash
ARKANSAS, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. ARDOT has been responding to multiple crashes across the area. To see current conditions, click here. A deadly crash occurred...
tourcounsel.com
Central Mall Fort Smith | Shopping mall in Arkansas
Central Mall is a shopping mall located in Fort Smith, Arkansas. It opened in 1971 and is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney. The mall is owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group.
Photo gallery: Ice, sleet, snow wreaking havoc on roads
Another round of extreme winter weather is having a serious effect on the conditions of roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
US Marshals offer reward for info on suspected MS-13 gang member accused in deadly Arkansas shooting
Federal officials and Springdale police are asking for the public’s help with tracking down a suspected gang member believed to be involved in the killing of an Arkansas man.
UPDATE: Silver Alert for David Mobley
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released a report on the "Silver Alert" concerning 75 year old David Mobley that was sent out last Saturday.
KWTX
“It’s downright disgusting”: Central Texas organization, law enforcement respond to video released by Memphis police
(KWTX) - The horrific body cam footage released by Memphis police of the night Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by five officers has captured attention across the nation, including right here in Central Texas. The President of the NAACP branch in Killeen said she is shocked and appalled by the...
5newsonline.com
Road conditions, closings as ice covers area roads
ARK, USA — Overnight freezing rain has caused city, county and interstates across Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley to be covered in ice early Monday morning. To see a complete list of area school closings, click here. As of 4:30 a.m., The Arkansas Department of Transportation...
fox44news.com
Man held on robbery charge related to body found dumped
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police report 19-year-old Alijah Veshawn Benson has been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence connected with the discovery of a body in a Waco creek in January. Special Crimes Detectives discovered that the suspects in...
Deadly accident after truck loses control in Avoca
A driver was killed after losing control of a truck this morning in Avoca.
5newsonline.com
Taipei to close after more than three decades of business in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A beloved Chinese restaurant is set to close its doors in the coming months after decades of serving up family recipes. Taipei Chinese Restaurant opened on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith in 1987. Originally owned by Linh Hua’s late mother, Hua has been continuing on her mother’s legacy for the past 25 years along with her four children growing up in the restaurant.
OHP: Missing man identified as victim in deadly crash
Officials say a man who was reported missing has been identified as as the victim in a deadly car accident.
KHBS
Teen dies in crash on I-49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — A teen was killed in an accident on I-49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel Thursday, Jan. 26. According to a fatal crash report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 18-year-old Jorgia Cole was killed and 28-year-old Stewart Sayward was injured when the GMC Sierra they were in was rear-ended.
Adair County deputy pleads guilty in connection to Washington County shooting
A former Adair County deputy has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in connection to a shooting in September 2022 that left one man in the intensive care unit.
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
Oklahoma is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating places you'll find within the entire state.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
424K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0