Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Rui Hachimura Chose His Wizards Jersey Number In Part Due To LA Great
New Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura recently spoke with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about his arrival in LA. Through his first two contests for the Lakers, the 6'8" combo forward out of Gonzaga is averaging nine points on 46.7% shooting, five rebounds, one assist and 0.5 steals. "My...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Legend And Champion To Coach Rising Stars At Upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend
Retired power forward/center Pau Gasol, who helped lead your Los Angeles Lakers to three consecutive NBA Finals from 2008-2010, winning in '09 and '10, is going to make his presence felt at the league's upcoming 2023 All-Star Weekend. The 7'1" big man, a six-time All-Star in his day, announced that...
Wichita Eagle
Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams Added to Jordan Rising Stars Roster
Oklahoma City’s youthful core will be in active in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has all but secured an All-Stat spot with MVP-caliber play and will have a chance to put on another show in the game. SGA won’t be the only one taking part in the festivities, though.
Wichita Eagle
Listen: Could Mavs Trade For Raptors’ Pascal Siakam to Pair with Luka Doncic?
It is officially February, which means the NBA trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have some work to do. Despite Luka Doncic having an all-time season with averages of 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game — including four 50+ point performances — the Mavs are just 27-25 with 30 games remaining in the season. That mark is good for sixth-place in the West right now, but Dallas is also just two games ahead of being out of the play-in tournament range altogether.
Wichita Eagle
How NBA Referees Are Moving Forward After Missed Call on LeBron
Like most, Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president of referee development and training, was distressed by the missed call late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Lakers-Celtics matchup. In the final seconds, LeBron James was slapped on the arm by Jayson Tatum while attempting a game-winning layup. The game went into overtime, with Boston pulling out a 125–121 win.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Wichita Eagle
Denver Picks At Weak Spots, Defeats Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans had a 12-point lead with just over four minutes remaining in the first half but the Denver Nuggets cut that down to just 3 points when the halftime buzzer sounded. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. made two three-pointers to start the third quarter and the Pelicans played from behind the rest of the way. The 122-113 road defeat is the ninth-straight loss for New Orleans.
Wichita Eagle
Joel Embiid Believes 76ers Gave Up on Markelle Fultz ‘Too Early’
Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz has been doing well with his clean slate as a member of the Orlando Magic. Although injuries have affected Fultz on several occasions since he was dealt by the Sixers in 2019, it’s clear the young veteran has a place in the NBA despite the doubts surrounding him early on.
Wichita Eagle
Battery Charges Dropped Against Former NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire
Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped misdemeanor battery charges against former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire on Tuesday,...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Pacers, Pelicans Expected to Join O.G. Anunoby Sweepstakes
O.G. Anunoby trade chatter continues to gain momentum. View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks have both repeatedly been mentioned as potential landing spots for the Toronto Raptors forward ahead of the trade deadline next week. Now the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers are considered teams to watch should Anunoby be dealt before the Feb. 9 deadline, per Shams Charania.
Wichita Eagle
Four Hornets Mitch Kupchak Should Look to Trade
The NBA trade deadline is just around the corner (February 9th) and if the Hornets fully commit to a rebuild in the second half of the season, they could be moving several players. In my eyes, there are four players that Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak should look to trade. Gordon...
Wichita Eagle
Dak BREAKING: Cowboys Confirm New Contract Plan - ‘QB for 10 More Years!’
FRISCO - We tried to tell you. The Dallas Cowboys, as a practical matter, are "in business'' with Dak Prescott. Now they must figure out the most financially sound way to turn the business into on-field success. And the best bite-the-bullet way to do that is to extend his contract,...
Wichita Eagle
76ers Rumors: Philly’s on the Hunt for Another Big Man?
At the start of the 2022-2023 offseason, reports indicated that the Philadelphia 76ers had confidence in their young group of centers, which included second-round picks, Charles Bassey and Paul Reed. Weeks before training camp, the Sixers brought in some competition by adding the former Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell.
Wichita Eagle
Updated Lions Salary Cap After NFL Sets New Spending Figures
The salary cap in the National Football League has risen to a record level. NFL Network reported on Monday teams are aware of the eight percent increase in the amount clubs can spend on their rosters. Last year, the cap was established at $208.2 million. In 2023, the cap has...
Wichita Eagle
Insiders Battle on Twitter Over Viral Sean Payton-to-Broncos Rumor
On Tuesday, news broke that the Denver Broncosare finalizing a deal with the New Orleans Saints to acquire Sean Payton's coaching rights. Payton will become the 20th head coach in Broncos history. As Broncos Country soars with elation over the Payton news, one NFL insider threw some cold water on...
Wichita Eagle
Wichita State hosts Walker and No. 3 Houston
Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (11-10, 4-5 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston visits the Wichita State Shockers after Jarace Walker scored 25 points in Houston's 75-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Shockers have gone 6-6 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-0 record...
