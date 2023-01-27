The New Orleans Pelicans had a 12-point lead with just over four minutes remaining in the first half but the Denver Nuggets cut that down to just 3 points when the halftime buzzer sounded. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. made two three-pointers to start the third quarter and the Pelicans played from behind the rest of the way. The 122-113 road defeat is the ninth-straight loss for New Orleans.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO