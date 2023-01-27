ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Wichita Eagle

76ers Rival Report: Knicks Prepared to Pay for Raptors Standout?

The Toronto Raptors are a long way from their championship-winning season, which took place in 2019. While Toronto remained playoff contenders in the post-Kawhi Leonard era, they are currently outside of the Eastern Conference Play-In picture 52 games into the year. Are the Raptors going to blow it all up?...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Joel Embiid Believes 76ers Gave Up on Markelle Fultz ‘Too Early’

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz has been doing well with his clean slate as a member of the Orlando Magic. Although injuries have affected Fultz on several occasions since he was dealt by the Sixers in 2019, it’s clear the young veteran has a place in the NBA despite the doubts surrounding him early on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Denver Picks At Weak Spots, Defeats Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans had a 12-point lead with just over four minutes remaining in the first half but the Denver Nuggets cut that down to just 3 points when the halftime buzzer sounded. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. made two three-pointers to start the third quarter and the Pelicans played from behind the rest of the way. The 122-113 road defeat is the ninth-straight loss for New Orleans.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Wichita Eagle

Kawhi Leonard Gives Honest Assessment of LA Clippers This Season

The LA Clippers have been playing extremely well recently, winning six of their last seven games, including one tonight against the Chicago Bulls. Despite the recent success, Kawhi Leonard knows the team has a lot of catching up to do. After the Clippers defeated the Chicago Bulls, Kawhi Leonard was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Four Hornets Mitch Kupchak Should Look to Trade

The NBA trade deadline is just around the corner (February 9th) and if the Hornets fully commit to a rebuild in the second half of the season, they could be moving several players. In my eyes, there are four players that Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak should look to trade. Gordon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Report: Pacers, Pelicans Expected to Join O.G. Anunoby Sweepstakes

O.G. Anunoby trade chatter continues to gain momentum. View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks have both repeatedly been mentioned as potential landing spots for the Toronto Raptors forward ahead of the trade deadline next week. Now the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers are considered teams to watch should Anunoby be dealt before the Feb. 9 deadline, per Shams Charania.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Battery Charges Dropped Against Former NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped misdemeanor battery charges against former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire on Tuesday,...
Wichita Eagle

76ers Rumors: Philly’s on the Hunt for Another Big Man?

At the start of the 2022-2023 offseason, reports indicated that the Philadelphia 76ers had confidence in their young group of centers, which included second-round picks, Charles Bassey and Paul Reed. Weeks before training camp, the Sixers brought in some competition by adding the former Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Aussie Open CEO Says Djokovic Played Through Serious Injury

Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open title on Sunday, and apparently he achieved the feat while dealing with a hamstring tear. It wasn’t a secret that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had an injury during the tournament. However, some people thought he was “faking” the injury since he was still dominating on the court, so much so that he won the tournament.

