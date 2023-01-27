Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
USPS Resumes Service at 15+ Post Offices in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Brick and Bones to Open in GarlandSteven DoyleGarland, TX
Related
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Rui Hachimura Chose His Wizards Jersey Number In Part Due To LA Great
New Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura recently spoke with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about his arrival in LA. Through his first two contests for the Lakers, the 6'8" combo forward out of Gonzaga is averaging nine points on 46.7% shooting, five rebounds, one assist and 0.5 steals. "My...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Legend And Champion To Coach Rising Stars At Upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend
Retired power forward/center Pau Gasol, who helped lead your Los Angeles Lakers to three consecutive NBA Finals from 2008-2010, winning in '09 and '10, is going to make his presence felt at the league's upcoming 2023 All-Star Weekend. The 7'1" big man, a six-time All-Star in his day, announced that...
Wichita Eagle
76ers Rival Report: Knicks Prepared to Pay for Raptors Standout?
The Toronto Raptors are a long way from their championship-winning season, which took place in 2019. While Toronto remained playoff contenders in the post-Kawhi Leonard era, they are currently outside of the Eastern Conference Play-In picture 52 games into the year. Are the Raptors going to blow it all up?...
Wichita Eagle
Joel Embiid Believes 76ers Gave Up on Markelle Fultz ‘Too Early’
Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz has been doing well with his clean slate as a member of the Orlando Magic. Although injuries have affected Fultz on several occasions since he was dealt by the Sixers in 2019, it’s clear the young veteran has a place in the NBA despite the doubts surrounding him early on.
Wichita Eagle
Denver Picks At Weak Spots, Defeats Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans had a 12-point lead with just over four minutes remaining in the first half but the Denver Nuggets cut that down to just 3 points when the halftime buzzer sounded. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. made two three-pointers to start the third quarter and the Pelicans played from behind the rest of the way. The 122-113 road defeat is the ninth-straight loss for New Orleans.
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Wichita Eagle
Kawhi Leonard Gives Honest Assessment of LA Clippers This Season
The LA Clippers have been playing extremely well recently, winning six of their last seven games, including one tonight against the Chicago Bulls. Despite the recent success, Kawhi Leonard knows the team has a lot of catching up to do. After the Clippers defeated the Chicago Bulls, Kawhi Leonard was...
Wichita Eagle
Four Hornets Mitch Kupchak Should Look to Trade
The NBA trade deadline is just around the corner (February 9th) and if the Hornets fully commit to a rebuild in the second half of the season, they could be moving several players. In my eyes, there are four players that Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak should look to trade. Gordon...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Pacers, Pelicans Expected to Join O.G. Anunoby Sweepstakes
O.G. Anunoby trade chatter continues to gain momentum. View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks have both repeatedly been mentioned as potential landing spots for the Toronto Raptors forward ahead of the trade deadline next week. Now the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers are considered teams to watch should Anunoby be dealt before the Feb. 9 deadline, per Shams Charania.
Wichita Eagle
Battery Charges Dropped Against Former NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire
Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped misdemeanor battery charges against former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire on Tuesday,...
Wichita Eagle
76ers Rumors: Philly’s on the Hunt for Another Big Man?
At the start of the 2022-2023 offseason, reports indicated that the Philadelphia 76ers had confidence in their young group of centers, which included second-round picks, Charles Bassey and Paul Reed. Weeks before training camp, the Sixers brought in some competition by adding the former Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell.
Wichita Eagle
Aussie Open CEO Says Djokovic Played Through Serious Injury
Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open title on Sunday, and apparently he achieved the feat while dealing with a hamstring tear. It wasn’t a secret that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had an injury during the tournament. However, some people thought he was “faking” the injury since he was still dominating on the court, so much so that he won the tournament.
Comments / 0