Meta Shares Soar Almost 20% on Fourth-Quarter Revenue Beat

Meta exceeded estimates for revenue in its fourth-quarter earnings report. The company provided a forecast for the first quarter, suggesting that revenue could rise from a year earlier should results come in at the top of the range. The stock soared in extended trading. Meta shares popped in extended trading...

