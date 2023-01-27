ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

There is no perfect hour for Atlanta curfew, Mayor says

Mayor Andre Dickens said he will not support the early evening curfew that is being pushed by some members of the city council. He fears the idea would lead to profiling and preventing children from participating in positive after-school activities as well.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge

ATLANTA - Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning. It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Two people were shot in the English Avenue neighborhood of Atlanta Wednesday evening. Officers were called out around 9:20 p.m. to a home along Sunset Avenue NW just north of Jones Avenue NW. Atlanta police say officers found one person in critical condition from an apparent gunshot wound....
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in apparent domestic incident, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man is now dead after an argument with a woman authorities believe to be his girlfriend escalated to a shooting in southwest Atlanta. Officers said they reported to the scene at an apartment complex on Campbellton Road at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They said they found a 22-year-old Black male suffering from a single gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
fox5atlanta.com

Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student

KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta sends millions of dollars in COVID-relief back to Washington

ATLANTA - Atlanta city officials say they have been unable to deliver millions in COVID-relief funds to citizens who badly need the cash in order to stay in their homes. The city has helped thousands of families by providing rental assistance. The direct payments could be used for utilities and associated housing costs.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia sheriff raffling off a gun

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a gun. The sheriff talks about what people think about a law enforcement agency doing this for charity.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect identified, charged in Gainesville double shooting

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, of Gainesville has been identified as the suspect in a shooting that critically injured two men in Gainesville Monday night. Police are asking for help locating the suspect who they believe is on the run. Police said Martinez knew the two victims in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 people shot at Gainesville shopping center

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville Police have confirmed that two adult, male victims were shot and critically injured at the Village Shoppes at Gainesville Monday night. Police believe there may have been more than one gunman and that the pair may have known at least one of the shooters. Police are not clear on a motive yet.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New study finds it takes nearly 5 people to afford apartment in Atlanta

ATLANTA - With rent prices causing headaches for many Georgians, a new report shows just how much it can cost to live in Atlanta. An analysis from the real estate company Zillow finds that it would take nearly five people working minimum wage to afford the rent on a typical two-bedroom apartment in the Peach State's capital city.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Good Samaritan reunites missing dog with owner after auto theft

ATLANTA - A dog that disappeared during a car theft is now safe and sound. The ordeal began late Tuesday night outside a CVS on Peachtree road in Buckhead. Trey Specht says he parked his car in the lot, his dog Ronnie still inside. Specht says someone jumped into his Mercedes E-350 and drove off with the 18-month-old English bulldog in the car.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta Police Department Major disciplined after results of racial investigation

MARIETTA, Ga - A Marietta Police Major was disciplined, including a two-week suspension, after information was uncovered during an internal investigation. Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell launched an investigation after two officers filed complaints against Major Patrick Bonito saying he targeted Black officers. FOX 5 News obtained a copy of...
MARIETTA, GA

