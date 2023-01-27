Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
fox5atlanta.com
There is no perfect hour for Atlanta curfew, Mayor says
Mayor Andre Dickens said he will not support the early evening curfew that is being pushed by some members of the city council. He fears the idea would lead to profiling and preventing children from participating in positive after-school activities as well.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge
ATLANTA - Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning. It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Two people were shot in the English Avenue neighborhood of Atlanta Wednesday evening. Officers were called out around 9:20 p.m. to a home along Sunset Avenue NW just north of Jones Avenue NW. Atlanta police say officers found one person in critical condition from an apparent gunshot wound....
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in apparent domestic incident, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man is now dead after an argument with a woman authorities believe to be his girlfriend escalated to a shooting in southwest Atlanta. Officers said they reported to the scene at an apartment complex on Campbellton Road at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They said they found a 22-year-old Black male suffering from a single gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Young Thug RICO trial: Almost a month into selection, not a single juror seated
ATLANTA - After nearly a month, not a single jury has been seated in to the high-profile racketeering trial for Atlanta rapper Young Thug and more than a dozen other defendants. Hundreds of potential jurors have been summoned, many have requested hardship deferrals, which the judge has approved. This is...
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County sheriff considers changes to ‘SCORPION’ Unit after Tyre Nichols’ death
ATLANTA - While loved ones of Tyre Nichols gathered Wednesday to lay him to rest, his death at the hands of members of the Memphis Police Department’s now-disbanded SCORPION Unit has sparked new discussions about the effectiveness of ‘elite’ units like it across the country. On Tuesday,...
fox5atlanta.com
Fired Clayton County executive assistant claims she was framed by former boss, chairman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired executive assistant for Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner claims she was framed by her former boss and still can't believe what has happened. On Monday, the GBI charged Dr. Katrina Holloway with sending fake threatening letters to herself and Chairman Turner, but she told FOX 5’s Aungelique Proctor she didn't know what was in the letters and was only doing her job.
fox5atlanta.com
Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student
KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta sends millions of dollars in COVID-relief back to Washington
ATLANTA - Atlanta city officials say they have been unable to deliver millions in COVID-relief funds to citizens who badly need the cash in order to stay in their homes. The city has helped thousands of families by providing rental assistance. The direct payments could be used for utilities and associated housing costs.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta to send back $10M of unused COVID-relief housing funds
Atlanta city officials say they were unable to allocate millions of dollars in COVID-relief funds to citizens in the time allotted. They say they now have to send the rest back to Washington, D.C.
fox5atlanta.com
Dognapper caught on camera in southwest Atlanta, owner pleads for pup’s safe return
ATLANTA - Doorbell video from neighbors showed the moment a dognapper snatched a 10-year-old rescue pit named Alan. There has been no trace of Alan in his southwest Atlanta neighborhood ever since. "I was devastated, I mean it’s like the worst-case scenario, right?" said Alan’s owner, Lindsay Trinkle "My mind...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia sheriff raffling off a gun
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a gun. The sheriff talks about what people think about a law enforcement agency doing this for charity.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect identified, charged in Gainesville double shooting
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, of Gainesville has been identified as the suspect in a shooting that critically injured two men in Gainesville Monday night. Police are asking for help locating the suspect who they believe is on the run. Police said Martinez knew the two victims in...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County chairman former secretary makes first appearance on threat charges
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The fired secretary of the Clayton County commission chairman says she feels betrayed by her old boss. The GBI filed warrants against Katrina Holloway for allegedly making false statements and filing a false police report. The GBI says Holloway sent a threatening letter to chairman Turner...
fox5atlanta.com
2 people shot at Gainesville shopping center
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville Police have confirmed that two adult, male victims were shot and critically injured at the Village Shoppes at Gainesville Monday night. Police believe there may have been more than one gunman and that the pair may have known at least one of the shooters. Police are not clear on a motive yet.
fox5atlanta.com
New study finds it takes nearly 5 people to afford apartment in Atlanta
ATLANTA - With rent prices causing headaches for many Georgians, a new report shows just how much it can cost to live in Atlanta. An analysis from the real estate company Zillow finds that it would take nearly five people working minimum wage to afford the rent on a typical two-bedroom apartment in the Peach State's capital city.
fox5atlanta.com
Good Samaritan reunites missing dog with owner after auto theft
ATLANTA - A dog that disappeared during a car theft is now safe and sound. The ordeal began late Tuesday night outside a CVS on Peachtree road in Buckhead. Trey Specht says he parked his car in the lot, his dog Ronnie still inside. Specht says someone jumped into his Mercedes E-350 and drove off with the 18-month-old English bulldog in the car.
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta Police Department Major disciplined after results of racial investigation
MARIETTA, Ga - A Marietta Police Major was disciplined, including a two-week suspension, after information was uncovered during an internal investigation. Marietta Police Chief Marty Ferrell launched an investigation after two officers filed complaints against Major Patrick Bonito saying he targeted Black officers. FOX 5 News obtained a copy of...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County searching for missing Morrow teen with multiple mental illnesses
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy who, authorities say, suffers from multiple mental illnesses. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Officials believe Alejandro Carranza, 16, was last...
