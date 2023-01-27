Read full article on original website
Dothan to host annual Wiregrass homeless count
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass 2-1-1 will host this year’s homeless count in Dothan Saturday, February 4th. Volunteers are needed for the annual count to be successful. Each year “The US Dept of Housing & Urban Development asks communities across the nation to count the homeless—those without a physical address at a particular point in time. The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless has arranged for the homeless count to take place on Saturday, February 4.”
Celebrating Our People: David Kirkland
Throughout the month of February, News 4 will be taking a closer look at where Alabama and the Wiregrass stands when it comes to heart disease. Dothan Animal Shelter's Melissa Gideon joins News 4 Live at Lunch to introduce us to 3-month-old Carlin.
Dothan City Schools host Job Shadow Day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many in the Dothan Tech community are excited to kick off the Award-Winning annual Job Shadow Day, hosted by Dothan Tech. The traditional event allows local students the opportunity to engage and build the skills and knowledge they need to continue to purse their various career pathways.
Flowers Hospital begins 28-day Healthy Heart Challenge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States. Every year, about 805,000 people across the nation have a heart attack, that’s according to the CDC. This alarming number is why Flowers Hospital is working to reduce the risk of heart disease...
Healthy Heart Challenge
David Kirkland was born and grew up here in Dothan. From making his own radio station to his current work with Scenic Cable Network, he's come a long way.
Southeast Health kicks off Heart Health Awareness Month
Alabama employers are saving money this tax season, and it could create a wave of good tidings for employees.
Legal Talk Tuesday: Adverse Possession
In this week's edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss adverse possession.
Friends donate $50,000 to Dothan Houston County Library System
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - During their January 25, meeting, the Friends of the Library approved a donation of $50,000 to the Dothan Houston County Library System in support of a wide range of library projects and initiatives. The Friends raised these funds over the course of 2022, primarily through memberships,...
Color The Weather 1-31-23
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -
“SOUPER BOWL” Canned Soup Drive For Seniors
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Toyota of Dothan is partnering with the Wiregrass Area Food Bank to collect canned soups for seniors enrolled in the Brown Bag Program. The program is in need of donations after the holiday season. The goal is to provide each senior in the program with at...
Dothan Leisure Services offering youth track and field programs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services has youth track and field programs available to both boys and girls ages 7-14. Events include long distance running, sprints, relays, and long jump. Registration cost $40 and will be offered online from Feb. 6-11. Those who qualify for the free/reduced lunch program...
Goodman: We’re going after man accused of robbing, molesting Dothan bridal shop clerk
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -
Alabama Tax Rate drops
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -
Alabama church splitting from denomination after vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination. On January 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
McCreight’s bank fraud sentences bumped up
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A federal judge will sentence Visit Dothan Chief Executive Officer Aaron McCreight on bank fraud charges earlier that had been scheduled. Court records show the sentencing has been moved from February 17 to one day earlier. As CEO of Go Cedar Rapids he and an assistant,...
Cervical Cancer kills thousands of women each year, doctors emphasize the importance of routine screenings
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - January is a time where experts emphasize awareness of prevention for Cervical Cancer, which is a life threatening disease that kills thousands of women each year. Cervical cancer is caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV). “It’s one of the few cancers that we almost 100 percent know...
On the dotted line: Recapping National Signing Day 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A number of Wiregrass athletes made big decisions on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day 2023. Starting in the circle city of Dothan, the Wolves saw multi-sport athlete Raymond Blackmon ready to head to East Mississippi College, with the running back joining the school featured on popular Netflix show Last Chance U. Blackmon broke multiple school records at Dothan, with 1500 yards and 26 touchdowns.
New church launches in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new church is launching in Dothan. The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. live on their YouTube. Pastor Jennifer Ulysse said their motto is, “It’s about relationship, not religion.”...
Lane closure on Cottonwood Road at Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday, February 7, Southeast Gas will close the westbound lanes of Cottonwood Road at the Ross Clark Circle. According to City of Dothan officials A detour will be provided on Third Avenue back to Cottonwood Road. The work is anticipated to be completed within 24...
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Shelter is such a necessity, from having a roof over your head to having a bed to crawl into each night. However, that has become harder for Alabamians to afford. Dr. Michael C. Threatt, the Senior Vice President and COO of the Dothan Housing Authority, explained...
