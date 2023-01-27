ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Clay County is hosting a free event to explain new healthcare law for veterans

By Chase Bunker
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAllK_0kSjZ8p000

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — The Clay County Veterans’ Services is holding a free forum to explain the new healthcare and benefits expansion under the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or the PACT Act. The new law greatly expands eligibility for VA healthcare for veterans who served in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq, and Afghanistan, or any veteran exposed to Agent Orange or burn pits by adding to the list of health conditions that the VA presumes are caused by exposure to these substances.

The county says if you served in the following locations during certain time frames, the event applies to you:

Served after August 2, 1990

  • Bahrain
  • Iraq
  • Kuwait
  • Oman
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Somalia
  • Unit Arab Emirates

Served after September 11, 2001

  • Afghanistan
  • Djibouti
  • Egypt
  • Jordan
  • Lebanon
  • Syria
  • Yemen
  • Uzbekistan
  • Philippines

The event will take place on the 4th floor of the Clay County Administration Building at 477 Houston Street in Green Cove Springs. You’re asked to register in advance for the event. If you’re unable to attend, a family member may attend to receive the information.

