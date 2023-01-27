Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Friends donate $50,000 to Dothan Houston County Library System
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - During their January 25, meeting, the Friends of the Library approved a donation of $50,000 to the Dothan Houston County Library System in support of a wide range of library projects and initiatives. The Friends raised these funds over the course of 2022, primarily through memberships,...
wtvy.com
“SOUPER BOWL” Canned Soup Drive For Seniors
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Toyota of Dothan is partnering with the Wiregrass Area Food Bank to collect canned soups for seniors enrolled in the Brown Bag Program. The program is in need of donations after the holiday season. The goal is to provide each senior in the program with at...
wtvy.com
Date set for Empty Bowls Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been looking for a way to give back to the community, Wiregrass Area Food Bank has you covered with their annual Empty Bowls Dothan event. Community-made bowls will be sold from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Cultural Arts Center, 909 South Saint Andrews Street, in Dothan, AL.
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Adverse Possession
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss adverse possession. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Sandi Hodge, pecans are in her blood. “When I got involved and really got involved in the community is what made me love what I so,” said Hodge. “Now, I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”. Sandi is...
wtvy.com
CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes. Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama. If you...
wtvy.com
Dothan Housing working towards more affordable housing for Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing is working towards more affordable housing in the Wiregrass through their Community Preservation and Revitalization Program (CPR). Alabama’s rent-to-income rates have increased by 4% making us one of the top six rent burdened states. CPR is currently focused on renovating and rebuilding the...
wtvy.com
From the Archive: “Boy in the Bunker”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Below is a playlist of clips from WTVY’s broadcasts covering the Dale County hostage situation, often referred to as “Boy in the Bunker” back 2013. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Heroic bus driver remembered on anniversary of his death
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Not a day goes by that Lydia Hancock doesn’t yearn for her dad, as she still struggles to come to grips with his death during an unselfish and heroic act. “”I actually called him that afternoon before he left on his (school bus) route...
wdhn.com
A sensory room for students at Dothan Prep
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Students at Dothan Preparatory Academy now have a place to go if they need to take a break from the school day. It’s called a sensory room. “It’s a room where the kids can go for a calm down area,” Dothan Prep, Special Education Teacher Briana Gibson said. “If they are getting frustrated or if they just need to let off some steam or if they just want to socialize and collaborate with their peers on social skills. This area was designed for them.”
wtvy.com
Governor surprises award winning Newton students
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey received thunderous applause when she arrived at Newton Elementary School on Monday. She traveled to Dale County to congratulate students on their education accomplishments. “This is a high moment,” Ivey remarked moments before she delivered an inspiring address to students who had...
wdhn.com
Dothan charter school opens the door for the community and prospective students
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan’s first charter school will be opening its doors to students and hitting the books in August, but on Saturday they gave the community and future students a preview of what to expect. Barnabus School of Leadership held a family fun day at their...
wtvy.com
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Shelter is such a necessity, from having a roof over your head to having a bed to crawl into each night. However, that has become harder for Alabamians to afford. Dr. Michael C. Threatt, the Senior Vice President and COO of the Dothan Housing Authority, explained...
wtvy.com
Dothan Leisure Services offering youth track and field programs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services has youth track and field programs available to both boys and girls ages 7-14. Events include long distance running, sprints, relays, and long jump. Registration cost $40 and will be offered online from Feb. 6-11. Those who qualify for the free/reduced lunch program...
Alabama church splitting from United Methodist Church following vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination. On Jan. 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
wtvy.com
2 lives lost in Holmes County fire
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal’s office are currently investigating the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Rd in Esto on Thursday. According to a HCSO Facebook post, officials have confirmed that two individuals have died as a...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Trial continued for woman accused of chaperoning a party that resulted in multiple teens being injured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The trial for a woman accused of chaperoning a 2021 party that resulted in multiple teens being injured has been continued until March. Trial for Norciss Brown will now stand trial on March 20 of this year. She was supposed to stand trial this week,...
wtvy.com
Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University. Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records. Kumar, 30, was on...
Student claims pregnancy discrimination at Troy University
TROY, Ala (WDHN)— On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced the resolution of a pregnancy discrimination investigation into Troy University. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the OCR ran the investigation into whether Troy University appropriately responded to a student’s requests for pregnancy-related adjustments during the 2020-21 school year. […]
wtvy.com
Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday. The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area. The driveway will be...
