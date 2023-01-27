ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Derrian Gobourne discusses her journey as an Auburn gymnast

Derrian Gobourne uses her hands to mimic placing a crown on her head and waving to greet fans while “God Save The Queen” blasts through the speakers is an electric moment that leads her floor routine. Gobourne scored a 9.975, with one of the judges giving her a 10 during Friday’s victory against North Carolina State at home.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Alabama meets with candidate for offensive coordinator opening, reports say

Alabama met Monday with Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as a candidate for the Tide’s play-caller vacancy, according to multiple reports, including 247 Sports. Grubb, 47, spent last season leading the Huskies’ offense while also serving as its quarterbacks coach. The Iowa native has coached at the FBS level since 2014 but never in the SEC and has no direct ties to Saban or his coaching tree.
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Auburn OC Eric Kiesau joining SEC East team as analyst, per report

Former Auburn OC Eric Kiesau reportedly has a new gig with an SEC team. Kiesau is joining Billy Napier’s Florida staff as an analyst, according to On 3. Kiesau and Napier were both on staff at Alabama in 2015. Napier was the Crimson Tide’s wide receivers coach at the time, while Kiesau was an offensive analyst for UA.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gymnast Piper Smith announces retirement

Auburn gymnastics senior Piper Smith announced her retirement from gymnastics this weekend. “After lots of prayer, I have decided to end my gymnastics career a little early,” she posed to Instagram on Saturday. Smith closes her collegiate career with a ring on her finger, having been part of the...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Charles Barkley hilariously explains why he chose to go to Auburn

Charles Barkley hilariously explained why he decided to go to Auburn back in his playing days during the ESPN broadcast of West Virginia-Auburn. Barkley’s Tigers fell in a close match to the Mountaineers, 80-77. Before the end of the game, Barkley was asked why he chose Auburn over other schools that were recruiting him.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’

Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday. Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018. At the dedication, Murph received...
LOACHAPOKA, AL
AL.com

Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown

Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
AUBURN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30

We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2022-593 Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rebecca Scott, Personal Representative on the 29th day of December, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Woman killed after hit by vehicle on Interstate 85 in Auburn

Update 1/25/2023 2:31 p.m.: Officials released the identity of the woman killed in this crash. Lisa Kozlowski of Auburn was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a 58-year-old woman has been recovered from Interstate 85 in east Alabama near the Moore’s Mill overpass. The Lee […]
AUBURN, AL
