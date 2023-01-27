Read full article on original website
Former SEC QB sets timeline for when Auburn football could win a championship
Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray gave a very imminent timeline on when he believes Hugh Freeze can with an SEC title, if not a CFP championship, with Auburn football during an appearance on the Snaps podcast hosted by T-Bob Hebert. Murray, who famously got walloped by Nick Fairley during the...
How far did Alabama drop in basketball polls after blowout loss to Oklahoma?
Alabama’s 24-point loss Saturday at Oklahoma was the program’s most lopsided since a 26-point defeat to Kentucky in the 2016 SEC tournament, and halted what had been a nine-game winning streak. The damage to the Tide’s NCAA tournament résumé, however, was minimal. Alabama fell only...
On3's recruiting prediction machine gives Auburn a high chance of landing Malik Autry
On3 feels confident Auburn will land 2025 defensive lineman Malik Autry.
Derrian Gobourne discusses her journey as an Auburn gymnast
Derrian Gobourne uses her hands to mimic placing a crown on her head and waving to greet fans while “God Save The Queen” blasts through the speakers is an electric moment that leads her floor routine. Gobourne scored a 9.975, with one of the judges giving her a 10 during Friday’s victory against North Carolina State at home.
Alabama meets with candidate for offensive coordinator opening, reports say
Alabama met Monday with Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as a candidate for the Tide’s play-caller vacancy, according to multiple reports, including 247 Sports. Grubb, 47, spent last season leading the Huskies’ offense while also serving as its quarterbacks coach. The Iowa native has coached at the FBS level since 2014 but never in the SEC and has no direct ties to Saban or his coaching tree.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban turned down 2 players who wanted huge NIL deals
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never been a fan of NIL deals being made before a player even makes it to campus. So, it shouldn’t be a shock to anyone that Saban was against giving two players huge NIL deals to play for him. Saban spoke at a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Auburn OC Eric Kiesau joining SEC East team as analyst, per report
Former Auburn OC Eric Kiesau reportedly has a new gig with an SEC team. Kiesau is joining Billy Napier’s Florida staff as an analyst, according to On 3. Kiesau and Napier were both on staff at Alabama in 2015. Napier was the Crimson Tide’s wide receivers coach at the time, while Kiesau was an offensive analyst for UA.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn gymnast Piper Smith announces retirement
Auburn gymnastics senior Piper Smith announced her retirement from gymnastics this weekend. “After lots of prayer, I have decided to end my gymnastics career a little early,” she posed to Instagram on Saturday. Smith closes her collegiate career with a ring on her finger, having been part of the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Charles Barkley hilariously explains why he chose to go to Auburn
Charles Barkley hilariously explained why he decided to go to Auburn back in his playing days during the ESPN broadcast of West Virginia-Auburn. Barkley’s Tigers fell in a close match to the Mountaineers, 80-77. Before the end of the game, Barkley was asked why he chose Auburn over other schools that were recruiting him.
Opelika-Auburn News
LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’
Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday. Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018. At the dedication, Murph received...
Meet Alabama’s latest contestant on ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” is underway,” and one woman with Alabama ties hopes to win the heart of Zach Shallcross. “The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 7 p.m. on ABC. You can stream the show live on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Charity Lawson, a 26-year-old child...
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
thebamabuzz.com
Wharf Casual Seafood to open 5th Alabama location in Alex City on February 1
According to the Alexander City Outlook, Wharf Casual Seafood is opening its 5th location in Alabama on February 1st. Looking for a new restaurant to stop at while traveling on Hwy 280 going to and from the Auburn University football and basketball games? Try Alexander City’s much anticipated new Wharf Casual Seafood.
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No.: 2022-593 Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rebecca Scott, Personal Representative on the 29th day of December, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Alabama during ‘Baby Jane Doe’ daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
Woman killed after hit by vehicle on Interstate 85 in Auburn
Update 1/25/2023 2:31 p.m.: Officials released the identity of the woman killed in this crash. Lisa Kozlowski of Auburn was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24. AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a 58-year-old woman has been recovered from Interstate 85 in east Alabama near the Moore’s Mill overpass. The Lee […]
