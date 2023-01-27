Program gets $48 million to help Texans with utility bills

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Texas Utility Help will receive an additional $48 million to help support homeowners and renters who need help paying energy bills.

The money, which was directed to Texas Utility Help by The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, is from the Federal Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act.

Through Texas Utility Help, homeowners and renters can pay off total past due utility bills for electricity, natural gas, propane, water and wastewater, plus up to $2,400 in prospective payments.

Payments are given directly to the utility company on the applicant’s behalf. Applicants must meet the criteria listed below:

“Household income must be at or below 150% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines”

“At least one occupant in the household must be a United States citizen or Qualified Alien”

For more information, visit their website .

Your news, delivered daily. Sign up for KETK and FOX51’s newsletters for the latest news, sports and weather alerts across East Texas. Customize your inbox with the categories you’re interested in.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.