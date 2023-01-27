Pittsburgh Public Schools files lawsuits against social media companies

PITTSBURGH — Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok are all being taken to court by Pittsburgh Public Schools over the alleged harm they have done to the mental health of students.

Health experts say too much time spent on social media apps can cause harm.

“96% of teenagers are on social media, and probably more than three-quarters of them are on for six hours or more a day,” said Dr. Gary Swanson, a youth psychiatrist with Allegheny Health Network.

Experts say those hours are damaging.

“We are seeing problems with depression and anxiety. The more you use social media, the more depression and anxiety that we see in teenagers, and the more stressed that teenagers are reporting,” said Swanson.

That is why the county’s largest district, Pittsburgh Public Schools, announced plans this week to file a lawsuit against social media companies.

“Aside from the real effect on learning that this has it has a very, very definite effect on student’s health and family health,” said Ira Weiss, solicitor for Pittsburgh Public Schools.

School leaders say since the district provides mental health services for students, it needs a comprehensive, long-term plan and funding to help reduce the mental effects of social media.

“We will also hope that these lawsuits are successful, but it will cause some reckoning on the part of these companies that they have to take significant steps to rein themselves in,” said Weiss.

The district says other districts across the country have filed or will file similar suits, like in Seattle where their district alleged the companies’ conduct is a public nuisance.

Health experts say at the very least these companies developed artificial intelligence that impairs a teen’s judgment.

“I think that’s where the social media company could be held responsible because they are creating a product that is somewhat addictive,” said Swanson.

The district says the lawsuit will come at no cost to families. Two local law firms will pay for it.

Pittsburgh will likely have its case heard in conjunction with districts around the country filing similar suits.

