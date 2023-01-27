ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

South Korean teachers visit Florence High School to learn American education system

By Addison Willmon
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nxxq1_0kSjYBQ900

FLORENCE, Ala. ( WHNT ) – Eight teachers from South Korea will be spending three weeks in Florence learning about the American education system.

Around five years ago, the University of North Alabama partnered with the South Korea Ministry of Education to create this program. Teachers From South Korea are allowed to travel to Alabama to get a closer look at American curriculum.

Northwest-Shoals Community College offering free workforce development training

One of the visiting teachers is Jiyoung Kang. Kang told News 19 that she was very grateful for this opportunity.

“It’s a little bit different from the culture back home in Korea, but I’m getting used to it,” Kang said.

Kang later said that she has been a bit overwhelmed by American culture, but she has had a very positive overall experience with the students.

“It’s really good to see how they are being taught and how they interact with teachers,” Kang said.

Sheffield’s hidden gem: 13 artists that recorded at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio

One teacher at Florence High School, Krista Vick, told News 19 that the program has been very culturally enriching for her students as well. She said they have enjoyed learning about Kang’s culture in South Korea.

“She said that they’ve really welcomed her, and she seems to really fit in with us,” Vick said. “I think it’s been all around a great experience for us.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theflorala.com

This is all I know so far

The truth is that more than anything, college teaches you how much you don’t know. Growing up, I never at any point thought there was another option for me post high-school graduation than going to college. Despite the fact that my grandmother and my father never went to college, I knew there was no other option. There was no question of “if” I was going to college, only “where?”
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Somerville man finds new purpose through cancer diagnosis, now helps other patients and families

A cancer diagnosis is a hurdle no one wants to face, but one Somerville man is taking his diagnosis as an opportunity to give back and persevere. In March 2022, Joe Thompson was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a rare and fast-growing tumor in his brain stem. As soon as he heard the diagnosis, he was ready for a plan of action and did not want to let the disease grind his life to a screeching halt.
SOMERVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Casey White Jury Questionnaire Released

That case against Casey White is currently set to go on trial in mid-April, nearly a year after the pair fled Lauderdale County and prosecutors have started preparing for jury selection. Casey White Jury Questionnaire Released. That case against Casey White is currently set to go on trial in mid-April,...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Florence PD asks for information

THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A WANTED PERSON. SHANE KIMBRELL HAS MULTIPLE ACTIVE WARRANTS FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6610.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Decatur woman killed in Saturday evening crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening near EVa. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sharon Allen, 41, was a passenger who was killed when the Ford F-150 she was in left the road and struck multiple trees.
DECATUR, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed when her Mercedes strikes tree

An Alabama was killed Sunday morning when her car struck an embankment and then a tree, state troopers said. Melanie D. McKinney, 48, of Red Bay, Alabama, was killed in the crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Franklin County. Troopers said McKinney’s 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 left the roadway...
RED BAY, AL
WSMV

Giles Co. Powerball player wins $200,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person who bought a Powerball ticket in Saturday’s drawing in Giles County has won $200,000, Tennessee Lottery officials announced Sunday. The Powerball player matched four of five balls plus the Powerball. The player also selected the Power Play feature, which quadrupled the $50,000 prize to $200,000.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

53K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy