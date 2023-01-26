ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Tupelo Police trying to locate doll face burglar

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are trying to find the burglar seen wearing a crazy mask. According to Police, multiple commercial burglaries happened on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the areas of Barnes Crossing Road and Crosstown. Police did not identify the businesses. New surveillance images show an individual wearing...
TUPELO, MS
Lowndes County man overdoses on Tianeptine

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County deputies confirmed that a 64-year-old man overdosed on Tianeptine. Deputies responded to a call on Jan. 28, 2023, around 4 A.M., about a man showing signs of violent tendencies. The complaint said the subject appeared to be under the influence. Once deputies arrived,...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
City of Okolona wants to turn trash into cash

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Okolona is making changes to its garbage collection and has found a way to make a little money doing it. The city now has over one thousand used garbage cans and they are putting them up for sale to local residents. The containers...
OKOLONA, MS
Okolona celebrates opening of new kids daycare

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Elite Kids Daycare and Early Learning Center is now open in Okolona. A ribbon cutting was held last week for the facility on Highway 245. The Center is owned by Kamel Davis and Alonzo Jones. Jones said they saw a need in the Okolona area and...
OKOLONA, MS
New Liberty Water issues boil water alert

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water alert is in effect for all customers of the New Liberty Water Association in Calhoun County. The system lost water pressure after a water line burst around noon on Monday, Jan. 30. Customers, open this link to view a list of safety precautions.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
How the drug Za-Za can affect people

LOWNDES, County (WTVA) - After the Lowndes County sheriff's department responded to an overdose situation over the weekend, they want you to know what this drug can do to you. "Za-Za" is a prescription drug used to treat depression in other countries. It is not yet regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the states.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Credit Union promotes financial literacy to high school students

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Students who learn how to handle money early could earn them a better financial future. The Mississippi Credit Union Association is promoting financial literacy to high school students through a program called "Reality Fair." Nearly 400 students from Houston High School and the Career and Technology...
HOUSTON, MS
Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with a Winter Weather Advisory to our northwest

Cold rain is likely for most Tuesday with wintry weather to our northwest. Rain will be ongoing early Tuesday morning and for most of us it should be just a cold rain. There remains a possibility that a few locations such as Oxford, Ripley, or perhaps Corinth could see a little bit of freezing rain mixing with the rain. At this point, isolated travel disruptions cannot be ruled out, but are not expected to be significant or widespread, especially south of the advisory area. A significant temperature contrast will be ongoing early Tuesday with temperatures in Oxford near freezing and in Columbus, it could be in the mid-40s. Don’t expect temperatures to budge much Tuesday with highs struggling to make it into the low 40s with a few spots locked in the middle to upper 30s north/west. The first round of precipitation will be early in the day with conditions drying out by mid-day and returning to rain showers by Tuesday evening. The late evening and overnight showers leading into early Wednesday morning are probably the most likely to possibly bring a wintry mix to locations such as Corinth for Oxford or Blue Mountain or Ripley.
OXFORD, MS
Skilled to Work - Work for a Plywood Manufacturer

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) -- People with an interest in steady, consistent work may like to work with a plywood manufacturer in Corinth. David Mitchell is Mill Manager for Timber Products Company. He says Timber Products is a family-owned business that is based in Oregon. He says they have facilities in...
CORINTH, MS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern counties

This morning started could and it will remain prominent throughout the day. Temperatures started in the low 50s and because of the clouds we will only get to the mid 50s. Showers will return towards the late afternoon/early evening, but will remain isolated in nature. Overnight Winter Weather Advisories go...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS

