Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College and Alabama need each other

There is a song from the musical “Avenue Q” that begins, “Everyone’s a little bit racist.” I think that’s true. I taught Political Science at Birmingham-Southern College for 45 years, and I am certain that I came across many people who probably were racist. But I can tell you that Birmingham-Southern College is not. Roy S. Johnson’s column (January 23) leads to the conclusion that the College is “just a little bit racist,” though he never says that. He focuses on “the fence.”
AL.com

Alabama not panicking after 24-point loss, Oats likes mindset since

Relax, Nate Oats essentially said Monday. There’s no reason to overreact to the 24-point mauling his Alabama basketball team took Saturday at Oklahoma. “There’s no reason to panic,” he said a day before the Crimson Tide return to the floor against Vanderbilt. “I mean, it’s basketball. There are 31 games.”
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Softball Ranked Top 8 Nationally; SEC Coaches Disagree

With less than two weeks until Alabama softball opening day, the national polls have come out. Along with them came the SEC Coaches Poll of how the conference will play out. And there seems to be a difference of opinion. When it comes to the AFCA Coaches Polls complied for...
uabsports.com

Rifle Dominates Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - UAB rifle took down Wofford with a season-best performance, 4583-4342, on Saturday morning. The Blazers had the top five of the top six overall scorers in the match, led by Sophia Flores with a 1154. The Blazers dominated the match, outscoring Wofford by over 100 points in...
The Spun

DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts Make Feelings On Alabama Clear

After advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in their respective careers, former Alabama stars DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts both credited the University of Alabama following Sunday's win. "I mean, it's amazing, from OTAs, to camp, to now. Everybody came in every day doing the things ...
AL.com

Basketball roundup: Homewood boys roll past Parker; Theodore girls top Saraland

For the second time in two weeks, Homewood knocked off Parker on Friday night. This time, the fifth-ranked Patriots did it on their home court. Junior Will Pope hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the game and Homewood never looked back, rolling to a 71-53 victory over the Bison. The Patriots’ two wins this month over Parker have come by a combined 44 points.
tdalabamamag.com

Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs

Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts to be first Alabama Super Bowl QB since 1977

Happy Monday, everyone. It was an ugly weekend for the Tide. Gymnastics lost in Lexington, the men’s basketball team played their worst game of the season by far to get blown out in Norman, and the women’s team provided the only relative bright spot by keeping it within 13 against a South Carolina team that generally destroys everyone.
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s blowout loss at Oklahoma

No. 2 Alabama will hit the road and step outside conference play for a 1 p.m. CT Saturday trip to Oklahoma. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge game pits the Crimson Tide (18-2) against the Sooners (11-9). The game will air live on ESPN with Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes calling the...
Shelby Reporter

Remembering your roots

There is something special about the place you called home all your life. It’s that place that helped define you and turn you into the person you are today. Regardless if it is a place you escaped the day you turned 18 or could never imagine leaving, it’s your home no matter what.
Kristen Walters

Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama

A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
ABC 33/40 News

Riverchase Galleria out as possible location for Hoover medical facility

With a population of 93,000 people, Hoover ranks as the sixth most populated city in Alabama. It's a major reason for city leaders to push building its first hospital. City of Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice believes Hoover needs some kind of medical faculty to better serve the city now and in the future.
AL.com

AL.com

