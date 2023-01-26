Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Related
Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise coming to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama
An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling lanes, billiard tables and fine food is eyeing Alabama for expansion, with at least eight locations planned in coming years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment...
Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College and Alabama need each other
There is a song from the musical “Avenue Q” that begins, “Everyone’s a little bit racist.” I think that’s true. I taught Political Science at Birmingham-Southern College for 45 years, and I am certain that I came across many people who probably were racist. But I can tell you that Birmingham-Southern College is not. Roy S. Johnson’s column (January 23) leads to the conclusion that the College is “just a little bit racist,” though he never says that. He focuses on “the fence.”
Alabama not panicking after 24-point loss, Oats likes mindset since
Relax, Nate Oats essentially said Monday. There’s no reason to overreact to the 24-point mauling his Alabama basketball team took Saturday at Oklahoma. “There’s no reason to panic,” he said a day before the Crimson Tide return to the floor against Vanderbilt. “I mean, it’s basketball. There are 31 games.”
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Softball Ranked Top 8 Nationally; SEC Coaches Disagree
With less than two weeks until Alabama softball opening day, the national polls have come out. Along with them came the SEC Coaches Poll of how the conference will play out. And there seems to be a difference of opinion. When it comes to the AFCA Coaches Polls complied for...
Bham Now
Upscale bowling and entertainment center hopes to locate at former Hoover Whole Foods
Local businessman Shafiq Samji has secured a letter of intent to open Alabama’s first 810 Billiards & Bowling—a Myrtle Beach based entertainment restaurant concept—at the former Whole Foods location in Hoover. No stranger to the entertainment business, Samji and his partners opened the Altitude trampoline park in...
Alabama guard says Tide felt ‘untouchable’ before Oklahoma roughed up No. 2 team
Through nine straight wins, Alabama rose to the No. 2 ranking with barely a scare. Before losing 93-69 to Oklahoma on Saturday, only one of those previous nine wins came with a single-digit winning margin. That, as coach Nate Oats explained in the aftermath in Norman, didn’t tell the full...
How beer led to one of Alabama’s biggest bipartisan wins in a decade: “Something we all agree on”
It’s been 10 years. And the change in downtowns across Alabama is noticeable, if not outright remarkable. “The entertainment district is the artery of the city,” said David Clark, president & CEO of Visit Mobile. “Every city needs a heartbeat of the downtown and that is what the entertainment district does.”
uabsports.com
Rifle Dominates Wofford
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - UAB rifle took down Wofford with a season-best performance, 4583-4342, on Saturday morning. The Blazers had the top five of the top six overall scorers in the match, led by Sophia Flores with a 1154. The Blazers dominated the match, outscoring Wofford by over 100 points in...
DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts Make Feelings On Alabama Clear
After advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in their respective careers, former Alabama stars DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts both credited the University of Alabama following Sunday's win. "I mean, it's amazing, from OTAs, to camp, to now. Everybody came in every day doing the things ...
Basketball roundup: Homewood boys roll past Parker; Theodore girls top Saraland
For the second time in two weeks, Homewood knocked off Parker on Friday night. This time, the fifth-ranked Patriots did it on their home court. Junior Will Pope hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the game and Homewood never looked back, rolling to a 71-53 victory over the Bison. The Patriots’ two wins this month over Parker have come by a combined 44 points.
Alabama Reportedly Meeting With Notable Offensive Coordinator
Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O'Brien returned to the New England Patriots to work the same role. According to Chris Fetters of247Sports, the Crimson Tide will meet with Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to discuss the open position. Grubb led Fresno State to the ...
New Fultondale football coach Keon Handley aims for team to be accountable
Fultondale reached across the county for its new head football coach, hiring Pleasant Grove co-offensive coordinator Keon Handley to take the reins for the Wildcats. Handley’s first official day is March 1, he said, but there’s work to be done before then. “Actually, I’m on the way over...
tdalabamamag.com
Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs
Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts to be first Alabama Super Bowl QB since 1977
Happy Monday, everyone. It was an ugly weekend for the Tide. Gymnastics lost in Lexington, the men’s basketball team played their worst game of the season by far to get blown out in Norman, and the women’s team provided the only relative bright spot by keeping it within 13 against a South Carolina team that generally destroys everyone.
Rewinding Alabama’s blowout loss at Oklahoma
No. 2 Alabama will hit the road and step outside conference play for a 1 p.m. CT Saturday trip to Oklahoma. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge game pits the Crimson Tide (18-2) against the Sooners (11-9). The game will air live on ESPN with Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes calling the...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
Shelby Reporter
Remembering your roots
There is something special about the place you called home all your life. It’s that place that helped define you and turn you into the person you are today. Regardless if it is a place you escaped the day you turned 18 or could never imagine leaving, it’s your home no matter what.
Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama
A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
Comeback Town: Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion - big win for Birmingham
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to...
ABC 33/40 News
Riverchase Galleria out as possible location for Hoover medical facility
With a population of 93,000 people, Hoover ranks as the sixth most populated city in Alabama. It's a major reason for city leaders to push building its first hospital. City of Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice believes Hoover needs some kind of medical faculty to better serve the city now and in the future.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1