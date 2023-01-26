There is a song from the musical “Avenue Q” that begins, “Everyone’s a little bit racist.” I think that’s true. I taught Political Science at Birmingham-Southern College for 45 years, and I am certain that I came across many people who probably were racist. But I can tell you that Birmingham-Southern College is not. Roy S. Johnson’s column (January 23) leads to the conclusion that the College is “just a little bit racist,” though he never says that. He focuses on “the fence.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO