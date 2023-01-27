Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of Jan. 27

"The Fabelmans" NEW

Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. With Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle and Paul Dano. Written by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner. Directed by Steven Spielberg. (2:13) PG-13

"The Banshees of Inisherin" NEW

Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. With Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon. Written and directed by Martin McDonagh. (1:54) R

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" NEW

A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. With Michelle Yeoh, STephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Written and directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. (2:19) R

"Missing"

When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers...and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all. With Tim Griffin, Ava Zaria Lee and Nia Long. Written by Will Merrick, Nicholas D. Johnson and Sev Ohanian. Directed by Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick. (1:51) PG-13

"Plane"

Brodie Torrance saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island - only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare, an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare's help, and will learn there's more to Gaspare than meets the eye. With Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and Yoson An. Written by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis. Directed by Jean-Francois Richet. (1:47) R

"A Man Called Otto"

Otto is a grump who's given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. With Tom Hanks, John Higgins and Tony Bingham. Written by David Magee. Based on the novel "A Man Called Ove" by Fredrik Backman and the film "A Man Called Ove" by Hannes Holm. Directed by Marc Forster. (2:06) PG-13.

"M3GAN"

A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own. With Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Amie Donald. Written by Akela Cooper and James Wan. Directed by Gerald Johnstone. (1:42) PG-13

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. With Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Harvey Guillen. Written by Tommy Swerdlow, Tom Wheeler and Paul Fisher. Directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado. (1:40) PG

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to protect their home. With Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver. Written by James Cameron, Rick Jaff and Amanda Silver. Directed by James Cameron. (3:12) PG-13