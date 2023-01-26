Read full article on original website
Trish Stratus Announces Withdrawal From This Weekend’s WrestleCon
– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus announced yestreday that she will be unable to make her scheduled appearance for today’s WrestleCon pop-up event in San Antonio, Texas as her little girl is not feeling well. However, she did not that she’s hoping to make some appearances on the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. You can see the video she posted on the announcement below:
Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out
– Speaking to Ariel Helwani with BT Sport ahead of today’s WWE Royal Rumble event, Bayley discussed the controversy over her Raw cage match with Becky Lynch being cut from last Monday’s Raw due to time constraints. Since the trial of Sami Zayn angle ran too long, Damage Control beat down Becky Lynch instead.
WWE NXT Preview: The Last Stop Before Vengeance Day
– WWE NXT is back with a new episode tonight. This week’s show is the last stop before Saturday’s NXT Vengeance day 2023 show. There will be a triple threat tag team match with the winners going on to join the NXT Tag Team Title Match at Vengeance Day.
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 100) Review 1.30.23
Well everyone, we did it. Elevation has hit number 100, and as a result we’ll have a very special- wait, I’m being told this is just a normal episode. OK then. Tonight we’ve got Red Velvet, Rush, the budding feud between Athena and Yuka Sakazaki continues, Top Flight, and a main event of Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH title against Blake Christian. Paul Wight, Matt Menard, and Ian Riccaboni are on commentary.
Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:. * Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. * Women’s Elimination...
Chelsea Green Returns to WWE at Royal Rumble, FC Toys Figure Announced
– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.
Liv Morgan Has Been Campaigning to Enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 Tonight
– During an interview with Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan discussed wanting to enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 tonight. Below are some highlights:. “I am hoping, and I have been pitching myself to come out first. I want to come...
411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Will The Rock Wrestle at Wrestlemania this Year?
Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. Last month saw the return of the (semi) annual Larry Csonka Memorial 411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction Tournament! We’ve had two great first round matches so far: Thomas Hall vs. Rob Stewart and Steve Cook vs. Robert Leighty Jr. Today we’ll have the final first round match.
AEW Rampage Drops Slightly in Viewership, Rating Increases for Latest Episode
– Wrestlenomics now has the Friday television numbers for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage. Last week’s show saw a slight drop in viewership, averaging 458,000 viewers. That was down from the audience for the previous week, which drew 464,000 viewers. Ratings were slightly up in the P18-49...
Beyond Wrestling Miight Snow Results: Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush In Action
Beyond Wrestling’s Miight Snow show took place in Sunday and featured Wheeler Yuta, Lio Rush and more. You can see the full results below from the Worcester, Massachusetts show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:. * Ichiban defeated Mortar. * Aaron Rourke defeated Rex Lawless. * Dezmond Cole defeated...
WWE News: Liv Morgan on Beating Ronda Rousey Twice, The Usos in Papa Johns Ad, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– MySanAntonio.com interviewed Liv Morgan ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event to talk to her about competing in the Rumble match. She said the following on the Rumble and beating Ronda Rousey twice:. On having the fastest Rumble elimination: “I think I actually hold the record for the...
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Taya Valkyrie and Billie Starkz for MLW Superfight 2023. The event happens this Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Valkyrie was originally set to face Delmi Exo, who will get a new opponent later today. The announcement reads:. Major League Wrestling...
Road Dogg Praises the Work of Chad Gable
– During a recent edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James had high praise for WWE Superstar Chad Gable. Road Dogg thinks “the sky is the limit” for Gable as a talent. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
More Spoilers From Today’s AEW Dark Evening Tapings
– All Elite Wrestling held another session of AEW Dark TV tapings today at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. These are in addition to the results from the earlier taping that were also posted today. Below are some results from the evening session, via PWInsider:. * JD Drake and Anthony...
Cody Rhodes On Pointing at the Wrestlemania Sign, Teases New Merchandise
During the post-show press conference after the Royal Rumble (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes spoke about winning the men’s Rumble match and how cool it was to point at the Wrestlemania sign. He also teased new merchandise related to his torn pectoral injury last year. Here are highlights:. On...
Various News: Cody Rhodes Officially Cleared To Wrestle Regularly, Dexter Lumis Is In San Antonio, William Regal Backstage
– PWInsider reports that Cody Rhodes merchandise is the top seller at the Royal Rumble superstore in the Alamodome and it’s not even close. It was also noted that Rhodes is 100% cleared to wrestle tonight, even though he wasn’t when his vignettes first started to air. He will be back on the RAW brand regularly going forward.
Mercedes Mone On Her Evolution From Sasha Banks, What to Expect From NJPW Match
Mercedes Mone is bringing a new version of herself to her NJPW run, and she recently talked about what to expect from her going forward. Mone spoke about her evolution during a conversation with the NJPW website, and you can check out the highlights below:. On what she’s bringing that’s...
Bianca Belair Retains Title at WWE Royal Rumble, Captain Howdy Haunts Alexa Bliss (Pics, Video)
– Alexa Bliss’ veering back over to the dark side was not enough to unseat the E-S-T of WWE. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained her title against Bliss in their title matchup. Bliss attempted a Sister Abigail, but Bianca Belair countered with the Kiss of Death to...
Backstage Rumor on How Triple H & Vince McMahon View Sami Zayn in WWE
– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported a rumor on how WWE executives Triple H and Vince McMahon view Sami Zayn heading into tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. With regards to viewing talents as top stars, Meltzer reported that he’s heard talk that Triple H...
Various News: Jake Roberts Makes Podcast Appearance, Liv Morgan Talks Her Championship Titles
– Jake Roberts appeared on Radio Misfits’ Minutia Men Celebrity Interview for an interview to share some stories about his career and upcoming projects which you can find below, described as:. The wrestling icon stops by to chat about his wrestling career, his struggle with sobriety, his burgeoning movie...
