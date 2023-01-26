ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

86-year-old man killed, woman critically injured in weekend Hueytown house fire

An elderly man died over the weekend in a house fire in Hueytown. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Tommy Tucker. He was 86. Firefighters responded to the fire at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. When they arrived, they rescue two adults from the burning house and found a third adult had been able to escape prior to their arrival.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Decomposed remains found in east Birmingham rubbish pile

An investigation is underway after human remains were found Sunday in an east Birmingham drainage ditch. A passerby made the discovery at 11:26 a.m. in the 8400 block of Seventh Avenue South. That location is in a neighborhood. The remains - decomposed and skeletonized – were recovered from a large...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

1 charged with murder after Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting early Saturday morning. The Huntsville Police Department has charged Omondo Jermaine Varner Jr., 25, with murder following a shooting incident that happened just after midnight. The HPD said officers responded to the 4000 block of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Gunfire in north Birmingham neighborhood leaves 1 dead

Gunfire erupted in a northern Birmingham neighborhood Saturday night, leaving one person dead. About 9:30 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on a report of a person shot, said Officers Truman Fitzgerald. Officers arrived on the scene and found Robert Dewayne White,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Decatur woman killed in single-car crash on Saturday

A Decatur woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to ALEA, Sharon N. Allen, 41, was a passenger in a 2000 Ford F-150 driven by Andrew P. Puckett, 41, also of Decatur. She was fatally injured when the truck left the roadway and struck several trees. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Calera 12-year-old boy missing since Friday found safe

UPDATE: Jayden has been found safe. EARLIER: Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Jayden Hall was last seen Friday in the Union Station area in Calera, according to Calera police. Jayden was wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie and red, black and white...
CALERA, AL
AL.com

Author Derrick Barnes cancels Hoover library visit after school controversy

Children’s book author Derrick Barnes has canceled a planned Feb. 7 visit to the Hoover Public Library, according to a Facebook post from the library. The cancellation comes after Hoover City Schools scrubbed Barnes’ visits to three elementary schools Feb. 7, 8 and 9. School officials said a parent complained about Barnes, but did not provide information about the content of the complaint.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

Plane crashes near Childersburg; pilot injured

Emergency responders say a plane has crashed near U.S. Highway 280 in Talladega County, southeast of Birmingham. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the plane crashed at approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday in a field near Meadow Farm Lane. Authorities say the pilot of the twin-engine plane was transported to a...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
AL.com

No hospital for Riverchase Galleria as anchor tenants eye lease, city says

The Riverchase Galleria will not be the site of a new healthcare facility for the city of Hoover. After considering the almost 37-year-old shopping center as a possible location, city officials today confirmed they have moved on, as the Galleria’s owners are in negotiations for new anchor tenants to be located in the old Sears and Belks portions.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

