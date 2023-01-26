Read full article on original website
North Alabama man found not guilty of murder in shooting over logging truck
Limestone County jurors found Kenneth Wayne Adams not guilty after deliberating into the evening Friday. Adams was charged with murder in the shooting death of William Allen Brantley on March 28, 2019, on Rooker Lane off of Oak Grove Road. Adams had always maintained that he shot Brantley in self-defense, and almost four years later, the all male jury agreed.
2 inmates died over the weekend at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
Two state prison inmates died over the weekend at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in western Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified one of the men as Trenton Jamario White. The second inmate’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. White, 30, was found by...
Cause of death for Rickey Smiley’s son, Brandon, not known; foul play not suspected
No foul play is suspected in the weekend death of comedian Rickey Smiley’s son. Brandon Jamaad Smiley, 32, was found unresponsive inside his residence by a friend, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The discovery was made by a friend at 10:07 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of 31st Ave. North.
Woman injured in shooting on I-59 in Birmingham; police say vehicle was targeted
A woman was injured when someone opened fire on a vehicle on Interstate 59 in Birmingham early Sunday. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. on I-59 northbound near the 25th Street North exit. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said South Precinct officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital on a report of...
14-year-old boy shot during argument in west Birmingham, police say
A 14-year-old boy was wounded Monday afternoon after he was shot in west Birmingham during an argument, police said. Birmingham police officers from the department’s West Precinct were dispatched to 2nd Court West at 12th Street West around 5:45 p.m. Monday on a call of a person shot, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
17-year-old killed, 2 others injured in early-morning Birmingham shooting
An overnight shooting in east Birmingham left a 17-year-old dead, and two other people injured. Just after midnight, East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Nekoma Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man believed to be in his mid-40s suffering from a gunshot wound.
Sheriff’s deputies searching for Jefferson County man, 34, missing since Saturday
A search involving a helicopter and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies for a 34-year-old man whose family said went kayak fishing in a lake on Saturday turned up no signs of Richard Douglas Fields on Monday, authorities said. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were notified 2:20 p.m. Monday that Fields had...
86-year-old man killed, woman critically injured in weekend Hueytown house fire
An elderly man died over the weekend in a house fire in Hueytown. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Tommy Tucker. He was 86. Firefighters responded to the fire at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. When they arrived, they rescue two adults from the burning house and found a third adult had been able to escape prior to their arrival.
Decomposed remains found in east Birmingham rubbish pile
An investigation is underway after human remains were found Sunday in an east Birmingham drainage ditch. A passerby made the discovery at 11:26 a.m. in the 8400 block of Seventh Avenue South. That location is in a neighborhood. The remains - decomposed and skeletonized – were recovered from a large...
1 charged with murder after Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting early Saturday morning. The Huntsville Police Department has charged Omondo Jermaine Varner Jr., 25, with murder following a shooting incident that happened just after midnight. The HPD said officers responded to the 4000 block of...
Suspicious package investigated at office building on Birmingham’s Southside; no hazard found
Authorities spent much of Monday morning investigating a suspicious package on Birmingham’s Southside. Birmingham police and firefighters were dispatched at 9:45 a.m. to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue South. The initial report was that a package was received via mail that contained a liquid substance. The Birmingham Police...
Gunfire in north Birmingham neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Gunfire erupted in a northern Birmingham neighborhood Saturday night, leaving one person dead. About 9:30 p.m., North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on a report of a person shot, said Officers Truman Fitzgerald. Officers arrived on the scene and found Robert Dewayne White,...
Decatur woman killed in single-car crash on Saturday
A Decatur woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to ALEA, Sharon N. Allen, 41, was a passenger in a 2000 Ford F-150 driven by Andrew P. Puckett, 41, also of Decatur. She was fatally injured when the truck left the roadway and struck several trees. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Calera 12-year-old boy missing since Friday found safe
UPDATE: Jayden has been found safe. EARLIER: Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Jayden Hall was last seen Friday in the Union Station area in Calera, according to Calera police. Jayden was wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie and red, black and white...
Dolly Parton free library signups soar after Alabama announces program
More than 1,000 kids soon will begin receiving books from Dolly Parton’s Imaginary Library in Jefferson and Walker counties in 2023. Gov. Kay Ivey announced support for a statewide Imagination Library network, along with more than $4 million in funding, on Jan. 18. At Better Basics, a Birmingham-based nonprofit...
Author Derrick Barnes cancels Hoover library visit after school controversy
Children’s book author Derrick Barnes has canceled a planned Feb. 7 visit to the Hoover Public Library, according to a Facebook post from the library. The cancellation comes after Hoover City Schools scrubbed Barnes’ visits to three elementary schools Feb. 7, 8 and 9. School officials said a parent complained about Barnes, but did not provide information about the content of the complaint.
Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise coming to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama
An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling lanes, billiard tables and fine food is eyeing Alabama for expansion, with at least eight locations planned in coming years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment...
How beer led to one of Alabama’s biggest bipartisan wins in a decade: “Something we all agree on”
It’s been 10 years. And the change in downtowns across Alabama is noticeable, if not outright remarkable. “The entertainment district is the artery of the city,” said David Clark, president & CEO of Visit Mobile. “Every city needs a heartbeat of the downtown and that is what the entertainment district does.”
Plane crashes near Childersburg; pilot injured
Emergency responders say a plane has crashed near U.S. Highway 280 in Talladega County, southeast of Birmingham. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the plane crashed at approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday in a field near Meadow Farm Lane. Authorities say the pilot of the twin-engine plane was transported to a...
No hospital for Riverchase Galleria as anchor tenants eye lease, city says
The Riverchase Galleria will not be the site of a new healthcare facility for the city of Hoover. After considering the almost 37-year-old shopping center as a possible location, city officials today confirmed they have moved on, as the Galleria’s owners are in negotiations for new anchor tenants to be located in the old Sears and Belks portions.
