An elderly man died over the weekend in a house fire in Hueytown. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Tommy Tucker. He was 86. Firefighters responded to the fire at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. When they arrived, they rescue two adults from the burning house and found a third adult had been able to escape prior to their arrival.

HUEYTOWN, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO