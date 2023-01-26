Read full article on original website
Trish Stratus Announces Withdrawal From This Weekend’s WrestleCon
– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus announced yestreday that she will be unable to make her scheduled appearance for today’s WrestleCon pop-up event in San Antonio, Texas as her little girl is not feeling well. However, she did not that she’s hoping to make some appearances on the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. You can see the video she posted on the announcement below:
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
Chelsea Green Returns to WWE at Royal Rumble, FC Toys Figure Announced
– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.
Liv Morgan Has Been Campaigning to Enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 Tonight
– During an interview with Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan discussed wanting to enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 tonight. Below are some highlights:. “I am hoping, and I have been pitching myself to come out first. I want to come...
Rey Mysterio Was Reportedly Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Due to Injury
Rey Mysterio did not compete in last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and a new report says it was due to an injury. Mysterio did not come out for his spot in the opening match of the PPV, with Dominik coming out in the next spot where it was heavily implied that Dominik or the whole of Judgment Day had attacked Rey backstage to prevent him from coming out.
Stew’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review
Every year for the past… I dunno… many (?), I have watched the Royal Rumble match[es], reviewed the Royal Rumbles, and ranked them all in order of my own preference. And now it’s time for the 2023 editions. We’re going to be breaking down the matches, figuring out where the new editions fit in the all-time rankings and then talking about the rest of the show as a whole.
WWE News: Zelina Vega Picks Her Royal Rumble Number, The Best of Royal Rumble Matches, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio Signing Autographs
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega picked her number for the Royal Rumble as revealed by WWE last night. However, she wouldn’t reveal what it was. She reacted later on Twitter, “WHAT NUMBER DO YOU GUYS THINK IT IS?! Mwahahaha…” You can view that clip and her reaction below:
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Taya Valkyrie and Billie Starkz for MLW Superfight 2023. The event happens this Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Valkyrie was originally set to face Delmi Exo, who will get a new opponent later today. The announcement reads:. Major League Wrestling...
Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Debut at Dark Taping (SPOILERS)
Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. He faced Konosuke Takeshita in a match. There’s no word on if he’s signed with AEW. Nduka’s deal with MLW expired earlier this month. He was previously a MLW...
Roxanne Perez Says She’s Received a Lot Of Advice From Bayley
Roxanne Perez has become one of NXT’s top names, and she recently revealed that she’s had a lot of advice from Bayley of late. The NXT Women’s Champion appeared on the Under the Ring podcast and talked about how she and other members of the NXT women’s roster got tips from Bayley while the latter was rehabbing her injury. You can check out a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Bianca Belair Retains Title at WWE Royal Rumble, Captain Howdy Haunts Alexa Bliss (Pics, Video)
– Alexa Bliss’ veering back over to the dark side was not enough to unseat the E-S-T of WWE. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained her title against Bliss in their title matchup. Bliss attempted a Sister Abigail, but Bianca Belair countered with the Kiss of Death to...
411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Will The Rock Wrestle at Wrestlemania this Year?
Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. Last month saw the return of the (semi) annual Larry Csonka Memorial 411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction Tournament! We’ve had two great first round matches so far: Thomas Hall vs. Rob Stewart and Steve Cook vs. Robert Leighty Jr. Today we’ll have the final first round match.
Godfather Says He Just Signed New WWE Legends Deal
The Godfather is under a legends deal with WWE for at least another several years, as he recently revealed. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with the Universal Wrestling Podcast for a new interview and was asked if the feeling backstage in the company is different with Triple H being in charge. During his answer, he noted that he just signed a new extension to his legends deal.
Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:. * Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. * Women’s Elimination...
Mickie James Looks Back At Her Most Memorable Feuds, Recalls Facing Lita & ‘Piggie James’ Angle
Mickie James recently looked back at some of the most memorable feuds of her career, including retiring Lita and the infamous ‘Piggie James’ feud with LayCool. James spoke with Women’s Wrestling Talk before her match with Jordynne Grace earlier this month at Impact Hard to Kill, which was a career vs. title match. James was asked about making memorable moments and talked about some of her biggest feuds; you can check out the highlights below:
The Miz and Xavier Woods Appearing On Pictionary All This Week
WWE’s The Miz and Xavier Woods will appear on the syndicated game show Pictionary all this week, Monday through Friday. The time it will air depends on your local listings. The series is hosted by Jerry O’Connell. Both Miz and Woods will serve as a Celebrity Game Captain for the show. You can find more information here.
Crazzy Steve vs. Sheldon Jean Added To This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Crazzy Steve and Sheldon Jean for this week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The updated lineup includes:. * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight. * Gisele Shaw vs. Savannah Evans. * Crazzy Steve vs. Sheldon Jean.
NXT Star & More At Tonight’s WWE Raw
– An NXT star and a Smackdown star are at tonight’s WWE Raw, according to a new report. Per PWInsider, Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show. NXT talent have been brought to Raw to work WWE Main Event tapings as of late. No word on if Mansoor will be working the Main Event taping.
Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 100) Review 1.30.23
Well everyone, we did it. Elevation has hit number 100, and as a result we’ll have a very special- wait, I’m being told this is just a normal episode. OK then. Tonight we’ve got Red Velvet, Rush, the budding feud between Athena and Yuka Sakazaki continues, Top Flight, and a main event of Claudio Castagnoli defending the ROH title against Blake Christian. Paul Wight, Matt Menard, and Ian Riccaboni are on commentary.
