Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Claudia D. Anderson
Claudia D. Anderson 70 of Paullina, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her home in Paullina. Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina with Rev. Donald Meyer officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Prairie...
kiwaradio.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan Board Narrows Field Of Superintendent Candidates To Four
Sibley, Iowa — And then, there were four. The Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District Board Of Education has narrowed the field of applicants for the superintendent position to four. The board recently met with staff at Grundmeyer Leader Services to review the candidate pool. They tell us the position was...
kiwaradio.com
New Semester Of CAPS At Sheldon High School
Sheldon — A new semester has begun at Sheldon High School, which means a new group of students is taking the CAPS class. CAPS instructor Cindy Prewitt tells KIWA “CAPS” stands for Center for Advanced Professional Studies. She says that this class gives juniors and seniors credits...
kiwaradio.com
Court Pilot Program Sends Text Reminders In Sioux, Five Other Counties
Orange City, Iowa — The Iowa court system is trying a pilot project in Sioux County and five others where text message reminders are sent out for some court services. Court officials tell us it will remind people of their upcoming court dates and of payments that are due. It’s up and running in Sioux County as well as Shelby, Marshall, Dubuque, Davis, and Polk counties.
kiwaradio.com
Subzero Temperatures Cause Issues In Sioux City Fire
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Fire Department spokesman says it could take some time before they can determine the exact cause of a fire that destroyed a restaurant in a strip mall Sunday. Captain Ryan Collins says the aftermath of fighting the fire in below-zero temperatures will...
kiwaradio.com
Three Area Schools Among 37 New STEM BEST® + HD Program Partners
Cedar Falls, Iowa — The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced 37 Iowa school districts, including three schools in our area, will join or expand the STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program to provide students with real workplace experiences. The...
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man On ATV Struck, Taken To Hospital
Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 16-year-old Rebecca Philipsen of Orange City was driving a 2008 Chrysler minivan southbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest, near Kinderspeelland at Veterans Park. They tell us that 54-year-old Corwyn Vander Veen of Orange City was northbound on Iowa Avenue Southwest on a 2018 Polaris ATV.
kiwaradio.com
Bob Brodersen
Bob Brodersen, age 72, of Paullina passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Orange City Area Health. His celebration of life will be at 3 P.M. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina with Rev. Donald Meyer officiating. Burial will be at a later date...
kiwaradio.com
Sherry Lee Joy Poelstra
Sherry Lee Joy Poelstra, age 78, of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon. Her memorial service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Andringa Funeral Home in Sheldon, Iowa with Rev. Dave Van Kley officiating. Online...
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Fire Department Called To Grinding Tower On Fire In Feed Mill
Boyden, Iowa — The Boyden Fire Department was called out on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 for a call in Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, at about 6:35 a.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a grinding tower on fire at the Farmers Coop Society Feed Mill in Boyden.
kiwaradio.com
Council Set To Resume Budget Discussion At Wednesday Meeting
Sheldon, Iowa — When the Sheldon City Council meets in regular session Wednesday afternoon, they’ll continue their discussion of budget issues for the next fiscal year. Earlier this month, the council held a pair of budget sessions, and the conversation is scheduled to continue during Wednesday’s meeting.
kiwaradio.com
Worthington Man Arrested After Felony-Level Criminal Mischief Incident In Hospers
Hospers, Iowa — A Worthington, Minnesota man has been arrested on felony criminal mischief charges after an act of vandalism was reported in Hospers. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Obdulio Lopez-Vail of Worthington is accused of vandalizing a vehicle on Wednesday, January 25th. He was arrested on Friday.
kiwaradio.com
Woman Could Be Sentenced To 25 Years On Drug Charges
Larchwood, Iowa — A Jasper, Minnesota woman has been arrested on felony drug charges after she was arrested near Larchwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Brianna Thode of Jasper is accused of drug trafficking. She was arrested on Friday at Grand Falls Casino.
kiwaradio.com
Terrill Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A Terril, Iowa man has been arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Sheldon. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Sheldon Police Department, 40-year-old Santos Beal of Terril is accused of controlled substance possession for the third or subsequent time. He was arrested on Sunday.
Comments / 0