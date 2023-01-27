Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Rob Gronkowski makes Super Bowl LVII pick
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rob Gronkowski lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII when he was with the New England Patriots, but he appears to be bleeding green based off his comments on a late-night show Monday night. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski made his Super Bowl LVII pick between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.Gronk, who was at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's win in the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, picked the Birds to win the big game over Kansas City and former head coach Andy Reid. Here's what he had to say: "Oh man, well...
Baldinger explains why 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan should have challenged the catch vs. Eagles
It wasn't a catch. We learned that soon after the Philadelphia Eagles quickly got back to the line of scrimmage and ran another play, after which the San Francisco 49ers could do nothing. In what looked like an amazing one-handed leaping grab by DeVonta Smith, replays showed that the Philadelphia...
49ers interested in Panthers’ Steve Wilks, others for likely defensive coordinator vacancy
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the San Francisco 49ers requested permission to speak with Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. The 49ers expect to lose defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, likely to the Houston Texans. Ryans completed his second interview with the Texans on Tuesday morning. Wilks, in his...
Texans’ second interview with 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans has concluded
If all goes as expected, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans could be named the new head coach of the Houston Texans very soon. NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced that the Texans' second interview with Ryans has concluded, and the assistant coach is widely considered the frontrunner for the coaching vacancy.
49ers Defensive Coordinator Search Tracker
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has departed the team to become the head coach of the Houston Texans. That means the search is on for a new defensive coordinator, the second such search since 2021. The 49ers have been linked to several coaches already. Below is a tracker...
NFL informs teams that 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million
According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL has informed teams that the 2023 salary cap will be set at $224.8 million, a $16.6 million increase from the 2022 season's salary cap. "That's up from $208.2 million for the current season and reflects the uptick in revenue that the league will enjoy from new broadcasting deals that kick in during the 2023 season," wrote Josh Alper. "It also shows that the league has rebounded well from the drop to a $182.5 million salary cap in 2021 due to the impact of COVID on attendance and other revenues."
49ers mailbag: Will 49ers sign a big-name QB? Who will Ryans take to Houston? Who will replace Ryans? Will Garoppolo return?
There's not much going on with the San Francisco 49ers. Not unless you count these small bits of news:. Brock Purdy has a UCL tear and will likely need surgery. If they can repair the tendon, he'll need six months of recovery time (which is August). If they have to replace it (Tommy John surgery), it will be decidedly longer.
John Lynch committed to remaining the 49ers’ GM, improving team
On Wednesday, John Lynch was asked if he plans to remain the San Francisco 49ers general manager in 2023. The question was presented because Amazon courted Lynch last year, hoping to lure the executive back to the broadcast booth for Thursday Night Football games. Lynch turned down a significant pay raise to remain with the 49ers because he felt there was unfinished business.
Should the 49ers cut DT Javon Kinlaw?
The offseason is officially upon us, as the San Francisco 49ers were eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game to a score of 31-7 after losing quarterback Brock Purdy to injury on their first offensive drive. The 49ers have many personnel decisions to make, as 25 players...
Nick Bosa wants to remain with 49ers, ‘not necessarily’ seeking to be NFL’s highest-paid defender
Nick Bosa is the next San Francisco 49ers player in line to receive a big-time contract extension. Most expect the NFL Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner to become the NFL's highest-paid defender. But is that the talented pass rusher's goal?. "Not necessarily," Bosa responded when asked that question on...
