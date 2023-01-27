Read full article on original website
'Bewildered and frustrated with the length of the process' | Efforts continue to bring a social district to Plaza Midwood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been several months since the city of Charlotte approved the creation of social districts, where people can drink outside of restaurants and bars in certain areas -- but there are still no social districts in the Queen City. After Charlotte City Council approved the creation...
The annual 'Scouting for Food' donation and pick- up event is this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year WCNC Charlotte is once again teaming up with the Boy Scouts of America to help fight hunger in our community - with our annual Scouting for Food event. Local Boy Scout troops will go door-to-door this weekend, Saturday February 4th, to collect non-perishable food. You can also drop off donations at Subaru Concord and Subaru South Boulevard.
15 influential African-Americans in Charlotte's history
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting historical people in Charlotte and the Carolinas to celebrate their achievements and remember their struggles and the obstacles they had to overcome to reach greatness. While this list can't possibly include all the pioneers in the Black...
Beyoncé is bringing her tour to Charlotte this summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready Bey-hive because Beyoncé is bringing her world tour to the Queen City!. The mega superstar dropped her Renaissance World Tour dates Wednesday morning and fans are reeling on social media. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte...
Lancaster County school employee resigns after viewing 'inappropriate' images on school computer
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A classroom assistant at Indian Land High School resigned from their position after students said the classroom assistant was looking at inappropriate images on a school computer, district officials said. The Lancaster County School District said a group of students saw the former employee looking...
Chipotle hiring 15K new employees ahead of 'Burrito Season'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you know we're just a month away from what Chipotle calls "Burrito Season?" To get ready for said "Burrito Season," Chipotle is launching a new hiring campaign, looking to add 15,000 new employees. The chain wants to ensure its stores are fully staffed ahead of...
Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
United Way of Greater Charlotte is helping and investing in communities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Today United Way of Greater Charlotte joined us with some big news regarding investments and changes coming their way. President and CEO, Laura Yates Clark says, "we changed the name from United...
Homicide under investigation in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. The investigation is taking place on Pineburr Road near the intersection with Thermal Road, which is near Monroe Road. Details about the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not provided information on a...
Why Charlotte leaders might ask for a tax increase
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte leaders know that in order to grow, there is a need to financially support that growth, which is why a sales tax increase may be necessary to fund the city's transportation plans. "I have not seen a great city survive without a great mobility system,"...
School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
Here are the new CATS services changes for February
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Feb. 6, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will modify select bus routes to improve its on-time performance. CATS said in addition to these routine schedule adjustments, Route 10 – West Boulevard and Route 290 – Davidson Shuttle, will see minor structural changes.
Charlotte man stabbed to death in Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead over the weekend. Officers said 30-year-old Jamal D. Moore was found stabbed to death in a grassy area near a parking lot in the East Nashville area, not too far from the downtown area. A passerby found him just before noon on Jan. 28, 2023.
It would take 4.5 minimum-wage jobs to afford an apartment in Charlotte: Zillow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new study from Zillow found it would take over four people earning minimum wage to cover the cost of rent for an apartment in Charlotte. Zillow analyzed the 50 largest cities in the U.S. looking at the local minimum wage compared to rent price increases. Researchers found that workers in cities with higher minimum wages fare better, even where rent is more expensive than the national average.
JCSU's lactation and doula programs awarded grant funding
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson C. Smith University's lactation and doula programs have been awarded nearly $1 million in a county grant funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). The programs, which include the Lactation Consultant Training Program (LCTP) and the Birth Doula Certification program, are one...
Charlotte Target fined for overcharging customers, state inspectors find
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 50 North Carolina stores were fined by the state for overcharging customers due to price scan errors, including the Target in Charlotte's University City area, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced. In total, state regulators fined 52 stores in 33 counties...
Charlotte teen dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 17-year-old from Charlotte died after a shooting in Kannapolis Thursday, the Kannapolis Police Department announced Monday. Around 11 p.m., Ty'el Hankins was driving along Elwood Street in Kannapolis when the shooting occurred, according to police. Hankins, who was found inside his car which had crashed into a home on the street, had suffered a gunshot wound.
Why can police officers be immune from a lawsuit?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why can police officers be immune from a lawsuit?. Qualified immunity was established by the Supreme Court in 1967. It keeps people from suing state and local officials, including law enforcement. unless they do something that violates clearly established law. For the latest breaking news, weather...
COVID metrics trending the right direction, NC health leaders say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to decrease with most of the Charlotte area in the CDC's "low" community spread level. The trends of this winter are very different than the last few when COVID-19 quickly spread. There was a spike in COVID-19...
'I'm super excited | Charlotte gym owner recalls humble beginnings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who started her own business while she was still in college, is celebrating expanding to a second location after a very humble start. Taylor Calamese was an athlete struggling with bulimia when she realized she could turn her challenges into her greatest success story.
