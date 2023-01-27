ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Regions Financial Is a Terrific Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Regions Financial Corp: "It's an excellent stock. ... I think it's a terrific buy, even at these levels." Vale SA: "I am going...
NBC Los Angeles

Snap Shares Tumble 13% Following Disappointing Fourth-Quarter Report

Shares of Snap tumbled after the company released disappointing earnings for the third quarter in a row. Snap called it a "challenging year" that was marked by "macroeconomic headwinds, platform policy changes, and increased competition." Revenue in the company's fourth quarter was up slightly from a year earlier. Shares of...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Peloton, AMD, Altria, Snap and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Foot Locker — Shares gained 4% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral. The retailer could see upside to expected profit in 2024 and 2025 as its strategic plan takes shape, according to the firm.
NBC Los Angeles

Peloton Shares Surge 26% After Fitness Company Posts Subscription Revenue Growth

Peloton's net losses narrowed from a year earlier, but it's the eighth straight quarter the company has failed to turn a profit. The exercise equipment company, which sells the Bike and Bike+, made more in sales from its subscriptions than its connected fitness products for the third quarter in a row.
NBC Los Angeles

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

The global economic outlook has improved. General Motors and McDonald's earnings beat Wall Street's expectations. The U.S. will end its public health emergency over Covid. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A solid month comes to an end. U.S. equities...

