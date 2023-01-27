Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says Investors Need to Have Conviction and Take Advantage of ‘Mistaken Selling'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to block out the market bears, and use their missteps to bolster their own portfolios. Stocks rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference following the central bank’s February meeting that inflation has started to cool down.
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Regions Financial Is a Terrific Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Regions Financial Corp: "It's an excellent stock. ... I think it's a terrific buy, even at these levels." Vale SA: "I am going...
NBC Los Angeles
Snap Shares Tumble 13% Following Disappointing Fourth-Quarter Report
Shares of Snap tumbled after the company released disappointing earnings for the third quarter in a row. Snap called it a "challenging year" that was marked by "macroeconomic headwinds, platform policy changes, and increased competition." Revenue in the company's fourth quarter was up slightly from a year earlier. Shares of...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Peloton, AMD, Altria, Snap and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Foot Locker — Shares gained 4% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral. The retailer could see upside to expected profit in 2024 and 2025 as its strategic plan takes shape, according to the firm.
NBC Los Angeles
Snap Shares Plunge on Weak Revenue as Company Again Declines to Provide a Forecast
Snap beat on earnings for the fourth quarter but missed on revenue. Snap had a rough 2022, as a slowing economy led numerous companies to slash their digital ad budgets. For a third straight quarter, Snap is declining to provide a forecast. Snap shares slid 13% in extended trading on...
NBC Los Angeles
Peloton Shares Surge 26% After Fitness Company Posts Subscription Revenue Growth
Peloton's net losses narrowed from a year earlier, but it's the eighth straight quarter the company has failed to turn a profit. The exercise equipment company, which sells the Bike and Bike+, made more in sales from its subscriptions than its connected fitness products for the third quarter in a row.
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
The global economic outlook has improved. General Motors and McDonald's earnings beat Wall Street's expectations. The U.S. will end its public health emergency over Covid. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A solid month comes to an end. U.S. equities...
