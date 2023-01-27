Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
With Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl, airlines add flights from Kansas City to Phoenix
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple airlines have added direct flight options from Kansas City to Phoenix as the Chiefs Kingdom gears up for a return to the Super Bowl. Delta, Southwest, Frontier, American and United airlines all added direct flights to Phoenix days before The Super Bowl. Hopper, a...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: The snow window is closing (MON-1/30)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yesterday as the Chiefs were struggling toward the end of the game, losing players left and right to injuries, running out of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, I mentioned that they were going to need a minor miracle or a major one to pull this game out and win it. At the time, Cincinnati was driving and had some serious mojo behind them.
KCTV 5
Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
KMBC.com
Kansas City area yoga and Pilates studio also offering CPR training
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Not only are Kansas City Chiefs fans happy about the big win yesterday, but all NFL fans were happy to see Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin release a video thanking fans during his recovery. The emotional night the safety collapsed from a cardiac arrest still...
KMBC.com
Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
martincitytelegraph.com
Gone but not forgotten: The State Line Airpark
In the last several decades, the South Kansas City boom has quickly demolished much of the farmland which was the livelihood of generations of families. A majority of the modest houses which stood hundreds of yards away from one another on large parcels have been demolished to make way for roads, subdivisions and shopping centers.
KMBC.com
Work continues on the Buck O'Neil Bridge, lengthy closure begins on Feb. 6
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting next week, southbound 169 Highway will be closed for 600 days as part of the Buck O'Neil Bridge replacement. The closure will begin on Monday, Feb. 6 and last until Fall 2024. The closure will allow crews to tie the southbound bridge into U.S....
thesource.com
[WATCH] Fight Breaks Out On Stage At Finesse2Tymes Show in Kansas City
Footage from a venue in Kansas City, Missouri shows a fight broke out during a concert for Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes this past weekend. Finesse was slated to hit the stage on Friday at Club BLVD Nights when a fight broke out between two men, which quickly grew to several other men becoming involved. DJ Rocky Montana, the promoter of the show, said that Finesse was actually the man who got into a physical altercation with the opening act because the went over their time limit.
kshb.com
Airlines open up special flights, fares for Chiefs Kingdom to travel to Super Bowl LVII
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans looking to make the trek to Glendale, Arizona to watch the team take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII will have more options to get there. Moments after the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game, Delta...
KMBC.com
Kansas City home in Carriage Hill Estates Neighborhood offers elaborate Chiefs light show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City home in Carriage Hill Estates Neighborhood offers elaborate Chiefs light show. While you still might see some Kansas City homes with Christmas lights on, there's one with lights dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs. A home in the 4200 block of NE 60th...
New area code coming to Kansas City area
The Missouri Public Service Commission announced it will soon begin to implement the new area code of 975 in the Kansas City region.
KMBC.com
KC's cold weather continues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The bitterly cold weather in Kansas City will be staying around through Tuesday. Clouds clear out, but the cold gets colder, with lows near ten and wind chills near zero. More sunshine arrives Tuesday, with highs in the upper 20s. More clouds for areas south...
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
Local bakery sees rise in business thanks to playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs-themed cookies seem to be a popular local treat ahead of this weekend's playoff game, resulting in one Wichita bakery seeing more orders.
KMBC.com
Opening date for new KCI Airport terminal announced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, officials announced the opening date for the new Kansas City International Airport terminal during a ceremony Monday afternoon. Airport officials and Mayor Quinton Lucas will made the announcement at 4 p.m. in the new terminal. "We're very excited to announce that we...
New Mexican BBQ restaurant to open on Kansas City’s Troost Avenue
Barbacoa, a local Mexican barbecue restaurant, is taking the spot of Urban Café on Troost Avenue in Kansas City and hopes to open in April.
KMBC.com
Kansas City's Quinton Lucas makes playoff bet with the mayor of Cincinnati
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas has been cleaning up on Kansas City Chiefs championship bets with other mayors over the last few years. Thursday, he made another one - this time with the mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio. Of course, mayor Lucas is all-in on...
KMBC.com
Frigid for Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A frigid morning with temperatures in the low teens and wind chills below zero. Eventually becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with blustery conditions. High 21. Another cold morning Tuesday with lows in the single digits. Sunshine Tuesday afternoon and cold. High 28. Climbing above freezing Wednesday afternoon with scattered clouds and sunshine. High 39. Noticeably warmer Thursday with sunshine. High 45. Colder Friday with sunshine. High 36. Warmer and windy over the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.
KCTV 5
KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - With the Chiefs taking on the Bengals, the usual food battle is BBQ versus chili. But, at one spot that’s been around since before the Bengals were even born, it’s chili versus chili. Dixon’s Chili was founded in 1919. It’s one remaining location on...
