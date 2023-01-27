ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Joe’s Blog: The snow window is closing (MON-1/30)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yesterday as the Chiefs were struggling toward the end of the game, losing players left and right to injuries, running out of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, I mentioned that they were going to need a minor miracle or a major one to pull this game out and win it. At the time, Cincinnati was driving and had some serious mojo behind them.
Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
Kansas City area yoga and Pilates studio also offering CPR training

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Not only are Kansas City Chiefs fans happy about the big win yesterday, but all NFL fans were happy to see Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin release a video thanking fans during his recovery. The emotional night the safety collapsed from a cardiac arrest still...
Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
Gone but not forgotten: The State Line Airpark

In the last several decades, the South Kansas City boom has quickly demolished much of the farmland which was the livelihood of generations of families. A majority of the modest houses which stood hundreds of yards away from one another on large parcels have been demolished to make way for roads, subdivisions and shopping centers.
[WATCH] Fight Breaks Out On Stage At Finesse2Tymes Show in Kansas City

Footage from a venue in Kansas City, Missouri shows a fight broke out during a concert for Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes this past weekend. Finesse was slated to hit the stage on Friday at Club BLVD Nights when a fight broke out between two men, which quickly grew to several other men becoming involved. DJ Rocky Montana, the promoter of the show, said that Finesse was actually the man who got into a physical altercation with the opening act because the went over their time limit.
KC's cold weather continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The bitterly cold weather in Kansas City will be staying around through Tuesday. Clouds clear out, but the cold gets colder, with lows near ten and wind chills near zero. More sunshine arrives Tuesday, with highs in the upper 20s. More clouds for areas south...
Opening date for new KCI Airport terminal announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, officials announced the opening date for the new Kansas City International Airport terminal during a ceremony Monday afternoon. Airport officials and Mayor Quinton Lucas will made the announcement at 4 p.m. in the new terminal. "We're very excited to announce that we...
Frigid for Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A frigid morning with temperatures in the low teens and wind chills below zero. Eventually becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with blustery conditions. High 21. Another cold morning Tuesday with lows in the single digits. Sunshine Tuesday afternoon and cold. High 28. Climbing above freezing Wednesday afternoon with scattered clouds and sunshine. High 39. Noticeably warmer Thursday with sunshine. High 45. Colder Friday with sunshine. High 36. Warmer and windy over the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.
KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - With the Chiefs taking on the Bengals, the usual food battle is BBQ versus chili. But, at one spot that’s been around since before the Bengals were even born, it’s chili versus chili. Dixon’s Chili was founded in 1919. It’s one remaining location on...
