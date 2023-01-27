Read full article on original website
A migrant boat ended up on a public beach. Then a Florida Keys condo leader was arrested
A part-time Florida Keys resident faces an unusual “felony littering” charge after police say he pushed an abandoned Cuban migrant boat off the property of the oceanfront condominium where he has a home, and it ended up on a public beach. The incident happened in November in the...
Volunteers were cleaning up a Florida Keys beach. Then they found a brick of cocaine
Volunteers participating in a community cleanup at a Florida Keys park found some unexpected debris: a brick of cocaine. Saturday’s cleanup and drug discovery happened at Harry Harris Park, an oceanfront Monroe County recreational area in the Upper Keys community of Tavernier, between Key Largo and the Village of Islamorada.
A semi sent a pickup off the road — the first fatal crash this year in the Keys, FHP says
A Miami man died in a Florida Keys car crash Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Lt. Kathleen McKinney, FHP sub-district commander for the Keys, said the crash was the first highway fatality of the year along the island chain. In 2022, the troopers investigated 10 fatal crashes in the Keys, McKinney said.
