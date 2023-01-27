Read full article on original website
Baltimore County couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
Willie, 99, and Geraldine, 98, have lived in Baltimore County for over 60 years. The couple celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Saturday.
WJLA
'We cannot give up now': Va. pastor shares message after Tyre Nichols was beaten to death
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The brutal and televised beating of Tyre Nichols has many families in deep thought. Some of them flocked to churches, like Alfred Street Baptist Church. “Every mom thinks about that moment and thinks, ‘What if it was my son?’” said Shavon Arline-Bradley, President and CEO...
Girl Who Filmed Love Triangle Stabbing At Lansdowne HS Expelled: Reports
A student who purportedly videotaped a brutal bathroom stabbing that may have been due to a love triangle gone wrong at Lansdowne High School earlier this month is facing consequences for filming, her mom tells FOX45. The woman, identified only as Ms. Cooper, says her daughter was initially suspended for...
Woman, daughter report indecent exposure incident in Pasadena
PASADENA, MD – Police in Pasadena are investigating an alleged indecent exposure incident. The Anne Arundel Police Department has shed some light on the ongoing investigation. Officers responded to a report of an indecent exposure at the 1300 block of Old Water Oak Point Road in Pasadena on Saturday, at approximately 1:30 p.m. While walking near Rockanna Road and Old Water Oak Point Road, the victim reported that a white, late-model Mazda sedan approached them as they were walking. It was reported by the victim that the driver of the vehicle was a white male, approximately 20-25 years of age, The post Woman, daughter report indecent exposure incident in Pasadena appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
Brother Convicted Of Murdering Sister, 6, Young Cousins In Clinton: Report
A Maryland man has been convicted on multiple counts of murder for stabbing his young sisters and cousins to death in Prince George’s County, according to an NBC Washington report. In August 2017, Antonio Shark Williams, then 25, was tasked by his mother with watching his 6-year-old sister, Nadira...
17-year-old charged in hatchet attack in Arnold
Arnold, MD – A 17-year-old was charged following an incident that involved menacing others with a hatchet and damaging a vehicle. Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a report of an assault that had just occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way in Arnold. Officers arrived on scene shortly after 1 pm. During an interaction with the victims, he produced a hatchet and began swinging it toward them. During the confrontation, the suspect made threats to shoot the victims. The suspect damaged the victim’s vehicle with the hatchet before leaving. Officers were able to The post 17-year-old charged in hatchet attack in Arnold appeared first on Shore News Network.
wnav.com
Two people pleaded guilty to killing their roomate
Two people befriended a woman living in an Anne Arundel home with her Mom. They became her roommates. Now they can receive a sentence of 40 years in prison for killing the woman and allegedly dumping her body in the Chesapeake Bay in 2017. The story sent investigators in motion from Maryland to Tuscon, Arizona, where authorities said the roommates, William Eugene Rice Jr. and Christina Gail Harnish, also known as Christina Stallings, fled. The suspects were extradited in early 2022 back to Maryland, where they have been held without bond.
Farm Supply Employee Allegedly Stabs Coworker During Heated Argument
An Annapolis man was arrested after reportedly stabbing his coworker at a farm supply store, authorities say. Joshua Joseph Stansbury, 22, is accused of stabbing his 49-year-old coworker during an argument that got physical at the Bowen Farm Supply store around 7:50 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
Court docs say group involved in Maryland grocery store assault of Jewish man shouted 'do it for Kanye'
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Court documents in a Gaithersburg grocery store assault show that while the suspect attacked the victim, who is Jewish, a group of people who were with the suspect yelled "do it for Kanye." The Montgomery County Police Department said the assault happened on Wednesday just before...
Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000
BALTIMORE, MD – A retired Baltimore couple has won $100,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket sold at a local grocery store. When they checked the ticket, they didn’t believe their eyes, so they took it to the lottery retailer. According to the Maryland Lottery, Wanting to verify the prize amount, the wife took the $5 scratch-off to one of the store clerks for scanning. The clerk did so and saw the message, “Take to Lottery.” She assured the players that they indeed won a very big prize! The husband signed the instant winning ticket in the store and the pair The post Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.
WUSA
Car flips and crashes into home in Prince George's County
A vehicle, flipped upside down, crashed into a home. Though it is a rare sight, a house in Chillum, Maryland is cleaning up the aftermath of that exact incident.
9 people without a home after Prince George's Co. fire
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Nine people are without a place to live after a fire in Prince George's County early Sunday morning. Firefighters in Prince George's County said a fire in a shed in Seat Pleasant spread to a family home. Firefighter with the Prince George's County Fire...
foxbaltimore.com
Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
Skinny Man, Large Woman Steal Pizzas From Maryland Delivery Driver
A pair of hungry thieves stole pizzas from a delivery driver in Baltimore, authorities say. The driver was working delivering food for Ultimate Pizza at an address on 6th Street in Baltimore when two suspects approached him around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Anne Arundel County police. The...
fox5dc.com
Teen in custody after stabbing, killing mother’s boyfriend following alleged domestic assault: cops
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
Police Continue Search in the Disappearance of 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman
Detectives from the county’s Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who was been missing since Dec. 30. According to MCPD, Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by her family and friends at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court in North Bethesda. She was seen leaving the Braxfield Court apartment complex with a Hispanic male on Dec. 31, according to a witness. The witness saw her wearing a white sweater, a tan vest, black leggings, and dark-colored boots.
Maryland man found guilty in stabbing deaths of 3 girls
A Maryland man could receive life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the deaths of his 6-year-old sister and two young extended family members in a home in 2017.
