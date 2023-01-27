ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Woman, daughter report indecent exposure incident in Pasadena

PASADENA, MD – Police in Pasadena are investigating an alleged indecent exposure incident. The Anne Arundel Police Department has shed some light on the ongoing investigation. Officers responded to a report of an indecent exposure at the 1300 block of Old Water Oak Point Road in Pasadena on Saturday, at approximately 1:30 p.m. While walking near Rockanna Road and Old Water Oak Point Road, the victim reported that a white, late-model Mazda sedan approached them as they were walking. It was reported by the victim that the driver of the vehicle was a white male, approximately 20-25 years of age, The post Woman, daughter report indecent exposure incident in Pasadena appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
17-year-old charged in hatchet attack in Arnold

Arnold, MD – A 17-year-old was charged following an incident that involved menacing others with a hatchet and damaging a vehicle. Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a report of an assault that had just occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way in Arnold. Officers arrived on scene shortly after 1 pm. During an interaction with the victims, he produced a hatchet and began swinging it toward them. During the confrontation, the suspect made threats to shoot the victims. The suspect damaged the victim’s vehicle with the hatchet before leaving. Officers were able to The post 17-year-old charged in hatchet attack in Arnold appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two people pleaded guilty to killing their roomate

Two people befriended a woman living in an Anne Arundel home with her Mom. They became her roommates. Now they can receive a sentence of 40 years in prison for killing the woman and allegedly dumping her body in the Chesapeake Bay in 2017. The story sent investigators in motion from Maryland to Tuscon, Arizona, where authorities said the roommates, William Eugene Rice Jr. and Christina Gail Harnish, also known as Christina Stallings, fled. The suspects were extradited in early 2022 back to Maryland, where they have been held without bond.
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist

VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000

BALTIMORE, MD – A retired Baltimore couple has won $100,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket sold at a local grocery store. When they checked the ticket, they didn’t believe their eyes, so they took it to the lottery retailer. According to the Maryland Lottery, Wanting to verify the prize amount, the wife took the $5 scratch-off to one of the store clerks for scanning. The clerk did so and saw the message, “Take to Lottery.” She assured the players that they indeed won a very big prize! The husband signed the instant winning ticket in the store and the pair The post Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
Police Continue Search in the Disappearance of 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman

Detectives from the county’s Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who was been missing since Dec. 30. According to MCPD, Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by her family and friends at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court in North Bethesda. She was seen leaving the Braxfield Court apartment complex with a Hispanic male on Dec. 31, according to a witness. The witness saw her wearing a white sweater, a tan vest, black leggings, and dark-colored boots.
