Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected SpeakeasyRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to MissTed RiversIndiana State
Superstar NFL Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Professional bull riders at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday afternoon, another round of pro bull riding action is happening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It’s the second time PBR: Unleash the Beast, a professional bull-riding event has come to Indianapolis. The event is a big one for the riders. The PBR invitational will help...
WISH-TV
January 2023 has been very cloudy compared to recent years in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter months in central Indiana tend to be some of our cloudiest of the year. This has held true, especially for January 2023, where we have recorded 24 days of average cloud cover 80% or higher through Monday, Jan. 30. In the previous five years,...
WISH-TV
United Way of Central Indiana offering free tax prep services
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Hoosiers who need help with their tax returns are eligible for free tax preparation services through the United Way of Central Indiana. Indy Free Tax Prep is a network of more than a dozen locations offering free tax preparation to individuals and families with a combined household income of $66,000 or less in 2022.
WISH-TV
More than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 30 counties under travel advisories Tuesday morning. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
WISH-TV
State police report multiple crashes on icy roads southeast of Indianapolis
COLUBMUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Indiana State Police district serving counties southeast of Indianapolis says icy conditions were causing multiple crashes Monday night. Additional troopers have been called up to deal with the increase in crashes, the Versailles post said on social media. Photos with the social media announcement...
WISH-TV
Northview Church LEADS Conference
Kent Bjurstrom, Northview Network Pastor, and Jenni Keller, Staff AdvaKent Bjurstrom, Northview Network Pastor, and Jenni Keller, Staff Advancement Pastor from Northview Church joined “Finding Faith” with Randy Ollis with news on their upcoming LEADS Conference and the launch of their new Northview Network. The LEADS conference is presented to help you learn how you can “lead yourself, stay emotionally healthy, and keep healthy relationships.”
WISH-TV
Showers moving in for tonight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some sun filtered into central Indiana today as temperatures climbed into the 50s for some. Cooler air will be settling in Sunday into next week. TONIGHT: Cloudy, with showers arriving. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph. Low temperatures in the low 40s. TOMORROW: Spotty...
WISH-TV
East Indianapolis business keeps typewriters clicking and clacking
Ron Saba forcefully snaps each key on an old Olympia typewriter he’s opened up on his workbench. Meticulously, he wipes down the letters and sprays some sewing machine oil into the mechanics. When ribbons fail to reverse and rollers harden into a concrete-like consistency, Ron Saba is one of the few people willing to dive in and get an old typewriter back in shape.
WISH-TV
Frigid end to January ahead, temperature roller coaster to follow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had an active start to the workweek with snow and mixed precip across central and southern Indiana for the first half of Monday. Now, our attention turns toward the coldest air of the year to close January. Temperatures are set to be up-and-down overall in this extended forecast.
WISH-TV
One twin from Ohio Amber Alert dies; brother had been rescued in Indianapolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomass, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December, was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
WISH-TV
Community Link: Preparing students for life beyond college
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by ED.D Chancellor at Ivy Tech Community College, Lorenzo Esters. He talked about ways to prepare students...
WISH-TV
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
WISH-TV
Indiana DNR: Martinsville man dies in off-road vehicle crash
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle crash in Morgan County. On Saturday Morning, officers responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members of Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, found him unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV, according to a release.
WISH-TV
Pet Pals TV: Answering your kitty questions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by KJ McGlinn to answer all your kitty questions. Just look...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Child stable after hit by vehicle on far east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said. Rescue workers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a child struck in the 9300 block of East 43rd Street at around 8 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.
WISH-TV
Columbus police believe man committed business robberies
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man who police say is responsible for multiple business burglaries on the east side of Columbus has been arrested. The Columbus Police Department said Monday that Jeron McDonald, 27, was arrested early Thursday morning. Police say several early morning burglaries have happened at businesses where a rock was used to break glass to enter the buildings.
WISH-TV
Man dies in shooting at home in rural Grant County
FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A Texas man died in a shooting in rural Grant County on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon. Benito D. Lugo, 24, of Hidalgo, Texas, died from a single gunshot wound, the Grant County Coroner’s Office said Monday afternoon. Deputies and...
WISH-TV
Winter Weather Advisory until noon; slick spots possible
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until noon today. Some patchy freezing drizzle is possible this morning and maybe a few flurries. Freezing rain and snowfall accumulations will be light. However it doesn’t take much to create some slick spots.
WISH-TV
Parents’ reactions vary on IPS delaying vote on operating referendum
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parents and school leaders are getting another chance to voice concerns about the Indianapolis Public Schools’ proposed operating referendum. On Saturday, the school board delayed its vote again after pushback from the community. The IPS Board on Dec. 7 unanimously approved a one-time $410 million...
WISH-TV
IMPD on scene of police shooting on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a police shooting on the city’s northeast side. The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. Sunday near Winding Way and Kessler Boulevard East Drive. In a tweet, IMPD stated no officers were injured. No other injuries’ have been confirmed at this time.
Comments / 0