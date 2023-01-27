Read full article on original website
Related
171-Year-Old Giant Grasshopper Caught by a New Hampshire Man is Incredible
A grasshopper walks into a bar, and the bartender says, “We have a drink named after you!” And the grasshopper says, “Can you speak up?? I’m 171 years old!!”. …or some variation thereof was how a grasshopper named Mr. Hoppy was introduced to scientists in California. And it turns out that his long, amazing journey began right here in New England.
After Almost Two Decades, the Old Man of the Mountain Has Returned to New Hampshire
Were you lucky enough to go see The Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire? I remember going with my family when I was younger. It was a sad day back on May 3, 2003, when The Old Man of the Mountain just collapsed in the early morning hours.
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
“Strength of America” Song and Essay Contest Now Open for All New Hampshire Residents
If you love our country, love to sing, or love to write, here's your shot at winning an experience of a lifetime. There's a very special song, written by a very special person with military ties back to the Revolution. "Strength of America" penned by BMI Award Winning Songwriter Stokes Nielson, commemorates the 25th Anniversary of the Military Women's Memorial at Arlington Cemetery.
Snow returns late today; heaviest in southern Vermont
After a slick morning commute, snow showers return late today to provide a slippery evening drive home. Southern Vermont will likely experience the heaviest snow by days end.
One of the Most Haunted Places in the World is in New England
Here in New England, there's countless stories of alleged paranormal activity, unexplained instances, and other strange and unusual happenings. Living in one of the oldest parts of the country means that hearing spooky stories is, well, a part of life. Several funny TikTok videos have gone viral for poking fun at us New Englanders, who casually coexist with ghosts in our homes and businesses.
What to know about the ‘brutally cold’ temperatures arriving in Mass. this week
Forecasters say the short-lived cold snap will arrive Friday and early Saturday. Forecasters are warning that a short-lived cold snap will arrive in Massachusetts late Friday and early Saturday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to parts of the region. “Brutally cold airmass arrives for a 24-hour period late Friday into Saturday, with...
Where Each New England State Ranks in America’s Great Resignation
It's one of those new terms that I'm sure you've heard being thrown around: "the Great Resignation." You've no doubt heard the other latest term, "quiet quitting", which means doing the absolute minimum amount of work your job requires. Employees who quiet quit have basically had it with their jobs, but can't just quit until they've found a new one. Whether it's because of low pay, no salary or wage increase, or maybe a toxic work environment, I don't think it's a new concept. I think it just now just has a name since employees being mentally and emotionally checked out isn't a new concept.
New Hampshire Could Ban Animals in Your Lap While You Drive
New Englanders don't like being told what to do...but sometimes it has to happen. According to the Bangor Daily News, Hawaii is the only state that has a specific law on the books that prohibits you from driving with an animal in your lap. However, if you find yourself veering all over the road and pulled over because Fluffy is parked in your lap, you might be pegged under other laws - like distracted driving. Now New Hampshire wants to make it a specific law that you can't drive with an animal on your lap.
Making a Splash: Water Country in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar
If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. In the aftermath of several almost back-to-back storms, we're more excited than ever for temperatures to warm back up and the world to become sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park, Story Land, and Santa's Village to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
The ancient, egg-shaped Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is drilled with an extremely precise hole from top to bottom
The Lake Winnipesaukee mystery stone is considered to be an out-of-place artifact found in a town near Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. The mystery stone was first discovered in 1872 when construction workers found a lump of clay while they were digging a hole near the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee.
newscentermaine.com
Weather Blog: Weekend snow and a deep freeze coming soon
MAINE, USA — 10:35 p.m. Saturday update: I've tweaked the snow forecast map, but the forecast remains largely unchanged. The next "storm" to hit Maine won't break any records, but it will bring beneficial snow for parts of the Pine Tree State. Here's the setup... A relatively weak area...
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
NH, Maine Earn Opposite Grades in Smoking Control Report
🚬 New Hampshire earned an average grade of an F while Maine averages an A. 🚬 The Granite State's low tobacco tax helped drag down its grade. 🚬 Maine and New Hampshire both earned a grade of F in the same category. New Hampshire and Maine come...
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont
VERMONT -You're not alone if you're looking for the best pizza in Vermont. There are many great choices, from Hazel in Brattleboro to Parker Pie Co. in West Glover and Positive Pie in Hardwick to Marigold Kitchen in North Bennington. But which one is the best? Here are a few suggestions.
Attention Massachusetts Residents: Hang on to Those Empty Cans, They Could be Worth More Than 5 Cents Down the Road
I never understood why some people just throw away their cans and bottles. I suppose they figure the monetary return isn't worth it or maybe they feel it's too much of a hassle to gather up their cans and bottles and make the trek to the redemption center/grocery store. One thing is for sure, bottle deposits in Massachusetts are currently five cents per container and it's been that way for 40 years.
mynbc5.com
Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
Did You Know That Helen Pierce from Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ Lives in Maine?
If you've been hiding under a rock and you don't know what the hit series "Ozark" is, minimize this article, go watch it and then come back, and you'll see how it is a life-changing series on Netflix. This article will not have any spoilers, but it will have a...
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0