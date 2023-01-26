Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
10 DSO and dental leaders to know
The dental industry is a fascinating space with regional and national dental service organizations growing rapidly. Below is a list of 10 leaders who have made a positive impact on their organizations and have their sights set on future growth. Contact Cameron Cortigiano at ccortigiano@beckershealthcare.com to recommend a leader for...
15 dentists making headlines
Howard Howell, DDS, is retiring from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. Timothy Wilson, DDS, pleaded guilty to failing to pay the IRS taxes withheld from employee wages. Four dentists are part of a group charged for allegedly taking part in...
23 recent DSO moves
From acquisitions to practice openings, here are 23 DSO moves Becker's has reported on since Jan. 4:. 1. Gen4 Dental Partners added its sixth Utah-based dentist partner in two weeks. 2. Sage Dental opened an office in Woodstock, Ga. 3. Imagen Dental Partners added four Minnesota practices to its network.
