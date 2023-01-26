Read full article on original website
Kellen Moore joins Chargers as OC after parting with Cowboys
Less than 24 hours after being let go by the Dallas Cowboys, Kellen Moore landed a new job. The Los Angeles Chargers hired Moore as their next offensive coordinator on Monday. Moore replaces Joe Lombardi, fired by the Chargers earlier this month after the Chargers squandered a 27-point lead in a 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC wild-card game.
Three Bills players added to Pro Bowl roster
Three additional Buffalo Bills players were added to the Pro Bowl roster Monday as replacements. Left tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox are replacing Orlando Brown and Travis Kelce of the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs. Left guard Rodger Saffold replaces Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson, who...
Report: Georgia OC Todd Monken to interview for Bucs' OC job
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will interview for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' open offensive coordinator position on Tuesday, NFL Network reported Monday night. Monken, 56, previously spent three seasons on Tampa Bay's coaching staff, serving as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2016 and 2017 before solely serving as offensive coordinator in 2018. He now has the opportunity to return to his former position in place of Byron Leftwich, who was fired on Jan. 19.
Joe Burrow on Return to AFC Title Game: ‘Winning Is Expected’
The Bengals snapped a 32-year AFC championship game drought with their appearance last year, and they followed that up by preventing another drought and making back-to-back conference finals. That coincides with the acquisition of quarterback Joe Burrow, who has now made two AFC championship games in his first three years in the NFL.
NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023
The NFL salary cap will jump to a record $224.8 million in 2023, the league informed teams on Monday. The 2022 salary cap was $208.2 million. Among the teams projected to have excess spending power available under the cap, according to Spotrac, are the Chicago Bears ($99 million), Atlanta Falcons ($57 million), Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants ($44 million).
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) sits out vs. Blazers
Atlanta point guard Trae Young sat out the Hawks' Monday night game against the host Portland Trail Blazers due to right ankle soreness. Young was initially listed as questionable for the contest before later being downgraded to out. Aaron Holiday made his fifth start of the season in Young's place.
Former Braves reliever Darren O’Day retires after 15 seasons
Right-handed submarine-style pitcher Darren O’Day announced his retirement Monday after 15 seasons. O’Day, 40, announced his decision in a lengthy Twitter post. “It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up,” he said to intro his letter.
