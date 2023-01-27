Eric Adams pleads with Gov. Kathy Hochul to help fix NYC: ‘Hope it’s not lost on you’

Help me, Kathy Hochul, you’re my only hope.

That’s the “Star Wars”-like message Mayor Eric Adams appeared to convey to New York’s governor as she sat in the audience for his second “State of the City” speech — which laid out an ambitious agenda to improve the quality of life for the Big Apple’s “working people.”

Albeit one that will need money and approvals from an increasingly left-leaning Albany legislature and budget process to get done.

Adams gave Hochul 14 shout-outs during his Thursday address, which took place a week before she’s scheduled to unveil her 2023-24 state budget.

By contrast, former Mayor Bill de Blasio made nary a mention of then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo during any of his State of the City speeches over eight years.

The Hochul nods from Adams included calling Hochul “the steady hand we need at the wheel right now” and saying, “Thank you, governor, for what you do every day.”

“I hope it’s not lost on you how many times I say the name Gov. Hochul,” Adams laughingly admitted at one point in his address at the Queens Theatre. “There is a real synergy of partnership in this state.”

Mayor Eric Adams gave Gov. Kathy Hochul 14 different shout-outs during his State of the City address on Jan. 26, 2023. Paul Martinka

Adams called Hochul the “steady hand we need at the wheel right now.” Sonia Moskowitz Gordon/ZUMA Press Wire

Adams repeatedly said he would need assistance from Hochul and the state Legislature to improve the quality of life for what he called the Big Apple’s “working people.”

The mayor cited the need to crack down on the 1,700 repeat offenders he blamed for “a disproportionate amount of violent crime in our city.”

“We know who they are, and we need to get them off our streets,” he said. “This year, we are going to work with our partners in Albany to find reasonable, evidence-based solutions to this recidivism crisis.”

“I look forward to working with the governor and lawmakers to make the right decisions so that we can ensure defendants are provided with the speedy trial that our Constitution guarantees — and that victims and their families are provided justice in a timely manner,” he said.

Adams also said the Big Apple’s five district attorneys needed money to hire more staffers and prosecutors “to clear the backlog of cases” and “expedite the discovery process” of providing defense lawyers with evidence under terms of a controversial, 2019 state law .

Adams said he needs help from Hochul and the state Legislature to crack down on crime from repeat offenders. Christopher Sadowski

Adams said he was also “working with our partners in Albany” on legislation “to increase penalties for serious crashes, running red lights and impaired driving, including revoking the privilege to drive on our streets.”

After alluding to the tax revenue that will be generated by legal weed shops in the city, Adams said, “We’re also going to make sure more of the money that our city spends goes towards creating jobs for New Yorkers, right here at home.”

“That means working with our partners in Albany to finally give New York City the power to require companies that benefit from city contracts to hire local community members,” he said.

In addition, Adams said he wanted to make it easier for out-of-work New Yorkers to get food stamps, unemployment insurance and Medicaid coverage by cutting “unnecessary red tape” so they “get every dollar they deserve.”

Hochul with Attorney General Letitia James at Adams’ State of the City address. BauerGriffin/MediaPunch

“And we need our partners in Albany who are working to pass legislation that will allow individuals to keep public benefits for up to six months after they take a new job, easing the transition to financial independence,” he said.

Adams also repeated his frequent plea for emergency aid to pay for housing and services for the 42,000-plus migrants who’ve flooded into the city since the spring.

“We cannot do this alone. We can’t continue to shoulder this course on our own,” he said. “We need our Albany partners. We’re gonna Washington, DC. The asylum-seeker crisis is a national crisis and it should not be just for New York City residents. That’s just unfair.”

Following Adams’ speech, state Senate Judiciary Chairman Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D-Manhattan) told The Post, “New York City needs financial help from the state — clearly, on a whole range of issues — and as a city senator, I’m there to go to bat for the mayor and many of his priorities.”

Adams noted the “synergy of partnership” between him and the governor during his speech. Paul Martinka

In a prepared statement late Thursday afternoon, Hochul commended Adams “for outlining an inspiring and ambitious vision for New York City.”

“I am confident that Mayor Adams’ proposals will meet the urgency of this historic moment,” she said.

“Since Day 1, I vowed to usher in a new era of collaboration and leadership with the mayor, and I look forward to our continued partnership to create a brighter, safer and more prosperous future for New York City.”