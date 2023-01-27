DCNR accepting grant applications for conservation projects

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced that grant applications are now being accepted for recreation and conservation projects in communities across Pennsylvania.

The 2023 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant application round opened this week and will remain active until 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 5.

Last year, the program awarded approximately $90 million to more than 330 local and community projects statewide.

Those awards will help build or renovate more than 140 local parks, 54 miles of trails, and permanently protect more than 7,000 acres of land for public recreation.

On average, every dollar of this funding leverages another $1.66 in matching investment, giving each state dollar more power for the public good.

“Each year, DCNR grants have a tremendous impact in helping communities with local park acquisition and improvements, trails and river access,” Dunn said.

The grants fund planning, acquisition, and development of:

Public parks

Recreation areas

Motorized and non-motorized trails

River conservation and access

Community and riparian tree planting

Open space conservation

Regional and statewide partnerships to better develop and manage resources

Grant applications are only accepted through DCNR’s Grants Customer Service Portal .

Funding for Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants comes from multiple state and federal sources, including:

Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund

Environmental Stewardship Fund

Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program

Snowmobile and ATV Restricted Revenue Accounts

Keystone Tree Fund

Land and Water Conservation Fund

Recreational Trails Program

More than 40 percent of Pennsylvania’s 6,200 local parks have received a DCNR grant.

For more information, visit DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program web page .

