Outfielder Khalil Lee, who's on the Mets' 40-man roster, is being accused of physical and verbal abuse towards his ex-girlfriend, according to Syracuse.com. Per Syracuse.com, a warrant has been issued for Lee, 24, by the Syracuse police for criminal obstruction of breath. There was also a lawsuit filed in federal court on Wednesday, naming Lee on allegations of abusing his ex-girlfriend while he was playing for the Mets' Triple-A team in Syracuse last season.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO