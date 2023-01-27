The 50th Annual [email protected] Workshops will celebrate it’s Golden Anniversary at the Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, February 12th, 13th and 14th. Registration for the 50th Annual [email protected] Workshops are now open. Registration online can be completed here; https://www.myracepass.com/events/433632/tickets/ or the form located here (www.promotersnewsletter.com/daytona-apply-offline/) may be filled out and returned to RPM via fax (716.685.0923) or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. This and more information can be found at www.promotersnewsletter.com. There is no “late registration” fee and registrations may be completed “at the door”.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO