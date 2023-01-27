ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Power 93.7 WBLK

DIY Beer Taps at Brand New Restaurant in West Seneca

There are not many cities who have a better food scene than Buffalo. If you ask Buffalonians, they would tell you that Western New York is in the discussion for best food scene in the country, The wings, beef on weck and countless other dishes make this region special, but so does all the breweries and tap rooms.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing. The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

Ask Elyse - extreme winter cold fast facts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marked the 11th day in a row with snow falling in Buffalo. But this snowy streak will be replaced by frigid temperatures by week's end, where temperatures could fall below zero for the first time in four years. Later this week an arctic front will...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

AAA: Gas prices continue to rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York and across the country are seeing gas price continue to creep back up, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.45, which is up three cents from last week. In Batavia, gas prices are currently at $3.44, five cents higher than the week before. The average price in Rochester also increased six cents from last week to $3.53 a gallon.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Opportunity Knocks: The Triangle House

One of the more unusual houses in Buffalo has come up on the market, not long after it was first built. It was back in September of 2020 that we were covering artist Ben Perrone’s efforts to construct his dream home, which was well underway at the time. The result? The Triangle House – a striking domicile, designed by eco-architect Kevin Connors (eco_logic STUDIO), and built on a formerly vacant lot at the corner of School Street and Plymouth Avenue.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

