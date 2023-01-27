Read full article on original website
DIY Beer Taps at Brand New Restaurant in West Seneca
There are not many cities who have a better food scene than Buffalo. If you ask Buffalonians, they would tell you that Western New York is in the discussion for best food scene in the country, The wings, beef on weck and countless other dishes make this region special, but so does all the breweries and tap rooms.
Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
WIVB
A transformative development project proposed for Buffalo’s Jefferson Avenue community
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 is celebrating Black History Month with stories highlighting African American culture all month long. And, we’re kicking things off early by looking at a major project that’s been proposed for Buffalo’s Jefferson Avenue community. The plan is to help address...
police1.com
'It was like a war zone': Police brave Buffalo blizzard conditions to save stranded motorists
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The patrol car's windshield wipers were on full speed but no match for the blinding snow blasting Buffalo since the morning of Dec. 23 — the first day of the blizzard. Through their frozen windshield, Buffalo police officers Derek Brennan and Brian Walter could barely...
Kaleida Health/UBMD surgery center will come with $25M price tag
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More details on a new ambulatory surgery center in Amherst have emerged as part of a state filing. The center is part of a larger development by Kaleida Health and several UBMD physician practices who are working with Ciminelli Development Corp. to build 716 Health, a 160,000-square-foot, multitenant medical facility off Maple Road near the Northtown Center ice skating facility.
Ask Elyse - extreme winter cold fast facts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marked the 11th day in a row with snow falling in Buffalo. But this snowy streak will be replaced by frigid temperatures by week's end, where temperatures could fall below zero for the first time in four years. Later this week an arctic front will...
Pride Center of WNY expanding cultural competency training to meet demand
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To meet increased demand, the Pride Center of Western New York is expanding its cultural competency training services. The professional development training sessions are designed to help increase the number of LGBTQ+ affirming providers, business, education institutions, organizations and government agencies in the area. The center...
County commissioner talk blizzard response and accountability
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A little more than a month ago, Western New York was digging itself out from a historic blizzard. A blizzard that claimed the lives of 47 members of the western New York community. Erie County, and even more granular the city of Buffalo, rested the majority...
11 Best Decisions You Can Make In Buffalo, New York
Major cities across the country have jumped on this trend, and Buffalo, New York just joined the bandwagon.
7 Problem Solvers leads veteran to missing car thanks to a viewer's help
Bret Mandell found his lost car a month after he abandoned it in the blizzard, thanks to a 7 Problem Solvers viewer
Drag Brunch tradition alive and well in Buffalo
It's a celebration of good food and good fun at Buffalo's original Drag Brunch. This event happens once a month at Tappo Pizza on Chandler Street, but it's been an ongoing tradition for 6 years now.
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon
Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
AAA: Gas prices continue to rise
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York and across the country are seeing gas price continue to creep back up, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.45, which is up three cents from last week. In Batavia, gas prices are currently at $3.44, five cents higher than the week before. The average price in Rochester also increased six cents from last week to $3.53 a gallon.
Buffalo residents sue city, water board over lack of fluoride
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is in hot water and facing legal action from three of its residents. “The community needs a lot more answers about what the timeline has been here,” said Robert Corp, the plaintiffs’ attorney. In a 55-page lawsuit, the three plaintiffs...
Congressman Brian Higgins proposes bill to allow for virtual NEXUS interviews
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY 26th District) was in Buffalo Monday to talk about his proposal to help ease the NEXUS backup. He was at the Peace Bridge announcing new legislation pushing for virtual nexus interviews to help with that backlog. This is a story 2 On...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo strong spirit is taking on the Caribbean to supply eye exams, glasses and dental care
EAST AURORA N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo strong spirit is going to the Caribbean to supply eye exams and dental care. Local doctors say they are working to take people's pain away and help them see the world a bit better. "I can give someone a contact lens and...
You Shouldn’t Eat Wings In Buffalo, New York On Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and you may want to err on the side of caution when it comes to date night decisions. Especially if you are planning to go out to eat that night. There are just some foods you should not eat, and as long...
buffalorising.com
Opportunity Knocks: The Triangle House
One of the more unusual houses in Buffalo has come up on the market, not long after it was first built. It was back in September of 2020 that we were covering artist Ben Perrone’s efforts to construct his dream home, which was well underway at the time. The result? The Triangle House – a striking domicile, designed by eco-architect Kevin Connors (eco_logic STUDIO), and built on a formerly vacant lot at the corner of School Street and Plymouth Avenue.
What happened to the OnCore golf complex? Plans revised for $30 million project
Plans for the sports and entertainment complex are "moving forward" but with numerous changes, including its location.
Luke Bryan Announces Buffalo, New York Concert
Here is the concert announcement that Clay & Company announced below! Luke Bryan is being added to the Western New York concert lineup! Check out ALL of the country concerts that have been announced below!
