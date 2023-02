Norman Lee Weaver, of both Centermoreland, PA and Carrboro, NC, died on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 80 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents Corey Ellis Weaver and Verna May Weaver (Wall), 6 half brothers and sisters, and 2 brothers. He is survived by his sister Alta Kubick (Weaver), his children Deb Vacca (Weaver) and Norm Weaver, their spouses Jeff Vacca and Jennifer Weaver (Floyd), and his grandchildren Emma, Alex, Deric, and Derin Vacca, and Owen and Finley Weaver, and many nieces and nephews.

CARRBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO