‘Business After Hours’ brings Minot businesses together

By Jordan Rodriguez
KX News
 6 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A chamber of commerce in the region is now giving businesses in the community the chance to come together and plan future partnerships, which promises to build relationships and keep the businesses open.

Once a month, the Minot Area Chamber EDC is providing businesses in the area the opportunity to network at an event known as ‘Business After Hours.’

Each month, a different member of the Minot Area Chamber opens its doors to fellow members for a night of fun and opportunity.

Twice Blessed presents checks to organizations

Organizers say that this event has benefited countless businesses in the city.

“I think it’s a way for people to be introduced to some businesses that maybe they’ve never been to before. It is a great way new businesses and it’s a great way for long-time businesses to make people aware of all that they do,” said Minot Area Chamber EDC Vice President, Carla Dolan.

It’s important to remember that not all customers are individual people.

Businesses, like shops, LLCs, and small corporations, are all customers. And building that customer presence is everything.

‘Business After Hours’ is so successful, that the next opening to host is in 2025.

