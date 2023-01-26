Read full article on original website
10 DSO and dental leaders to know
The dental industry is a fascinating space with regional and national dental service organizations growing rapidly. Below is a list of 10 leaders who have made a positive impact on their organizations and have their sights set on future growth. Contact Cameron Cortigiano at ccortigiano@beckershealthcare.com to recommend a leader for...
3 ways Guardian Dentistry Partners grew in 2022
Guardian Dentistry Partners has reached 115 partners, according to a Jan. 18 news release shared with Becker's from the dental partnership organization. Here are three ways Guardian Dentistry Partners grew in 2022:. 1. Guardian Dentistry Partners entered the Maryland market, making it the 11th state in its network. 2. The...
23 recent DSO moves
From acquisitions to practice openings, here are 23 DSO moves Becker's has reported on since Jan. 4:. 1. Gen4 Dental Partners added its sixth Utah-based dentist partner in two weeks. 2. Sage Dental opened an office in Woodstock, Ga. 3. Imagen Dental Partners added four Minnesota practices to its network.
Gen4 Dental adds 6th Utah partner in 2 weeks
Tempe, Ariz.-based Gen4 Dental Partners recently added its sixth dentist partner in two weeks. The DSO added Michael Crowton, DDS, to its network, according to a Jan. 30 LinkedIn post. Dr. Crowton owns Crowton Dental in Ogden, Utah. The move follows four other partners that have affiliated with the DSO...
Top 10 dental, DSO stories in January
Stories about dental pay, insurers and legal battles were among the most-read stories covered by Becker's in January. Here are the top 10 dental and DSO stories from January:. 1. California Dental Association takes legal action against Delta Dental of California: 4 things to know. 2. Dental practice owners charged...
15 dentists making headlines
Howard Howell, DDS, is retiring from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. Timothy Wilson, DDS, pleaded guilty to failing to pay the IRS taxes withheld from employee wages. Four dentists are part of a group charged for allegedly taking part in...
9 dental exec moves
A management services organization that appointed a new COO and eight other dental exec moves since Jan. 17:. 1. Howard Howell, DDS, is retiring from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine after serving the school for more than 45 years. 2. U.S. Oral Surgery Management selected Alisa Ulrey to be...
5 dentists to know
Editor's note: This list is meant to highlight notable things dentists are doing. If you would like to recommend a dentist for a future list, please email Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com. Saulius Drukteinis, DMD, PhD. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Dental Medicine (Alton): Dr. Drukteinis was appointed dean of...
4 recent Sonrava Health updates
Sonrava Health oversees multiple health and wellness companies. Its dental brands include Western Dental, Brident Dental & Orthodontics, Vital Smiles, Mid-Atlantic Dental Partners, DentalWorks and Perfect Teeth. Here are four recent updates on the company:. 1. Western Dental opened a new office in Oroville, Calif., its fourth location in Butte...
UT Health dental school, Straumann Group partner to create treatment center
UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry has partnered with dental equipment and supply manufacturer the Straumann Group to create a digital treatment center. The center, which is at UT Dentistry's Center for Oral Health Care and Research in San Antonio, supports patient care and is also a space for learning for students, graduate residents, local practicing dentists and lab technicians, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the school.
How inflation is affecting oral surgery: Dr. Jason Auerbach
Oral surgeons could be seeing a decrease in patient flow as inflation affects their willingness to spend on dental care, one oral surgery leader says. Jason Auerbach, DDS, is the founder of Riverside Oral Surgery, a New Jersey practice with 10 locations in the state. He recently spoke with Becker's about how inflation is affecting oral surgery practices and the importance of implementing a positive work culture for employee retention.
Number of dentists in the states with the worst dental health
Arkansas is the state with the worst dental health and has 1,043 active general dentists, according to a ranking from dental provider Express Dentists and data from health policy nonprofit the Kaiser Family Foundation. To create the ranking, Express Dentists examined 25 indicators of dental health such as water fluoridation,...
Connecticut ranked state with best dental health by Express Dentist, Arkansas ranked last
National dental provider Express Dentist ranked Connecticut as the state with the best dental health and Arkansas as the state with the worst in a recent study. Connecticut was followed by the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Hawaii and New Jersey, rounding out the top five. Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and West Virginia placed just above Arkansas, ranking 47th to 50th.
Paramount Dental adds teledentistry services
Health insurance company Paramount has added teledentistry services under its dental insurance plan. The company partnered with TheTeleDentists to provide members 24-hour access to a nationwide network of dentists for virtual visits, according to a Jan. 16 news release. The TeleDentists has more than 300 dentists in its network. The...
