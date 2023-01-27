Read full article on original website
Universal Parks and Resorts meeting in Frisco rescheduled
A "meet and greet" event with Universal Parks & Resorts and the City of Frisco has been rescheduled to Feb. 2. The event, which offers two opportunities to learn about the proposed park that has been announced to be in the works for Frisco, was originally slated for Jan. 31 but has since been shifted to different day.
This Coppell resident has made a positive impact on the city through his many years of service
Ed Guignon has lived in Coppell for the past 38 years, volunteering his time to things in the city that he has a passion for, such as serving on the parks and recreation board or being a member of the Coppell Arts Council. Guignon was recognized at the Coppell City Council on Tuesday for his years of service to the city since he is moving away to Denver, Colorado to spend more time with his three children.
Here's which school districts have canceled activities or announced a closure in the Star Local Media area
As winter weather has taken over DFW, multiple school districts have begun announcing closures. This story has been updated as more information is made available.
See how Keep Mesquite Beautiful's new executive director plans to ameliorate his community
Jonathan Chitty is the new executive director and program administrator for Keep Mesquite Beautiful, Inc. Chitty grew up in Grand Saline, Texas and graduated from Mineola High School. He attended Tyler Junior College, where he marched in the Apache Band, and Texas A&M University at Commerce, where he obtained his...
UPDATED: Denton County closing facilities Monday and Tuesday due to anticipated inclement weather
This story has been updated with more information. Denton County is closing all facilities beginning at noon on Monday, Jan. 30, due to inclement weather following information from the National Weather Service (NWS).
See what this manager is looking forward to with Plano's new record store
Sam Wieland is the manager of Josey Records’ new Plano location. Native to North Texas, Wieland prides himself as an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Mavericks and Rangers. He went to Columbia College Chicago where he got his degree in television writing and producing and is a passionate movie-goer.
What to know about this week's inclement weather in McKinney
As extreme winter weather rolls into the DFW area, the city of McKinney is providing residents with information about what to expect. The city has a dedicated page on its website to address city closures, helpful tips and warming center information amid inclement weather conditions: mckinneytexas.org/Weather.
Learn how the Lewisville Public Library staff is working to bring in more patrons in 2023
The Lewisville Public Library staff has been working for several years to make the library a welcoming space with resources for everyone, planning more events, setting goals, and providing more services than ever in 2023. Read on to find out how library staff are encouraging more residents to use the facility this year.
Learn how the Carrollton Animal Services Manager works to make a difference in animal’s lives
Travis Caperton oversees the day-to-day operations of Carrollton’s Animal Services Division. When he’s not working, Caperton can be found traveling with his family or learning how to play guitar. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
10-6A Girls Basketball: Jaguars maintain hold on first place
Horn headed East on Friday and took care of business with a 53-35 victory over Tyler Legacy. The Jaguars improve to 8-2 in 10-6A, as they maintain their narrow lead over Royse City (7-2) and Rockwall (7-3).
Rewriting the book: Chatman leading Mustangs to unprecedented success on the court
It has already been a history-making season for the Sachse boys basketball team. The Mustangs are soaring to never-before-reached heights and it comes to no surprise to anybody familiar with the program that senior R.J. Chatman has been at the heart of the success.
Rock Hill boys fend off furious Prosper comeback; Lady Eagles roll in rivalry rematch
With each fourth-quarter possession, the cheers and chants grew louder inside the Prosper boys basketball team's gymnasium — and for good reason. The Eagles played catch-up all game long opposite city rival Rock Hill, trailing by as many as 20 points early in the third quarter before mounting a dizzying rally that saw the team creep to within two points late in the contest.
Tuite stepping up as Lady Bobcats' go-to scorer during state title defense
Continuity has been at the forefront of the early-season success for the Celina girls soccer team, which began its 2023 campaign with a 11-0 record during which they outscored opponents, 60-7. The Lady Bobcats return 10 starters from their Class 4A state championship-winning lineup, and although the graduation of Star...
Prestonwood head coach Jeff Clarkson wins 400th game as Lions eye state title
Since the turn of the new year, the Prestonwood Christian boys basketball team has been on a roll. Tuesday's 81-46 victory over Fort Worth Nolan marked the Lions' sixth in a row during an unbeaten month of January. All six wins have come by double digits.
Fear the Spear: Freshman Dakari Spear continuing family’s hoops legacy at The Colony
When Dakari Spear stepped on the court for the first time for The Colony boys basketball team, he began his quest to carry on a family legacy that had been started by his brother, Kahliel, and sister, Jewel. Jewel engineered one of the greatest runs in the history of the...
Get to know one of the ambassadors to the Allen Americans, Bre Nabarrete
Bre Nabarrete has been a part of the Allen Americans Ice Angels dance team for three years. From leading performances to talking with fans after the game, she helps create an unforgettable experience for hockey fans at the CUTX Event Center. How did you become interested in the Allen Ice...
12-5A Girls Basketball: Pirates, Wranglers cruise; Stallions wrap up playoff berth
Poteet had no problems improving to 11-0, as it cruised to a 76-6 victory over Spruce on Friday. The Pirates were in charge from the start, opening the game on a 32-3 run. Poteet did not allow a point in the second or third quarters, outscoring the Timberwolves 40-0 to extend the advantage to 72-3.
