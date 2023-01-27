Juneteenth state holiday designation gets push from North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A move to make Juneteenth a legal holiday in the state of Nevada is being sponsored by the City of North Las Vegas, a news release announced Thursday.

North Las Vegas recently made history by electing Pamela Goynes-Brown the first-ever Black mayor to lead a Nevada city. The U.S. Census reports that 22.1% of residents in North Las Vegas are Black.

The effort to designate June 19 a state holiday follows President Joe Biden’s June 17, 2021, signing of the Juneteenth federal holiday designation. The state holiday hasn’t been formalized. The city is sponsoring Assembly Bill 31 (AB31) in the Nevada Legislature, which convenes Feb. 6 in Carson City. The holiday would be observed on the third Monday in June.

Juneteenth (short for June 19) commemorates the enforcement of emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. 158 years ago.

North Las Vegas was the first Nevada city to formally recognize June 19 as the Juneteenth holiday when the City Council passed Resolution 2665 in June 2021. That October, the North Las Vegas City Council approved updated contracts with employee bargaining units to add Juneteenth as an official City holiday and close City facilities in recognition.

North Las Vegas is also sponsoring AB30 to allow people who are legally authorized to work in the United States to become peace officers, removing the U.S. citizenship requirement.

