Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
Ever-shifting workforce makes way for the rise of entrepreneurs
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Working hard or hardly working is the question for our ever-shifting workforce. One business owner sees the shift as part of a greater awakening. 2021 was the beginning of the great resignation, and still, in 2023, employers are looking for workers to fill empty positions. And Columbus businessman Joe Baldwin said some workers are working for themselves.
wcbi.com
CMSD plans to host community meeting for input on modified calendar
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After much discussion at its meetings, the Board of Trustees of the Columbus Municipal School district is inviting parents and the community to add their input about a proposed modified school calendar. The 2023-2024 school year could look different for Columbus City Schools. And the...
wcbi.com
Local sorority chapter shows appreciation for sanitation workers
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of those jobs that often gets overlooked, except when it’s not done. An area sorority took time today to change that. The Pi Iota Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta treated the Sanitation and Environmental Services workers in Starkville to lunch Wednesday to show their appreciation for the job they do every day.
wcbi.com
STEP program could cover child care expenses for parents in college
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. ( WCBI ) – Choosing to go to college is always a big decision. When you’re a busy parent, making that choice can be even more difficult. EMCC’s Communiversity has a program that can make that decision easier. The career STEP program covers certain...
wcbi.com
Mississippi Business Journal Names Visit Columbus CEO “Top CEO” Honor
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Visit Columbus CEO Nancy Carpenter was recognized yesterday by the Mississippi Business Journal for her outstanding leadership, sharp business acumen, and dedicated service to Lowndes County. Since January 2011, Carpenter has served in the role of CEO and Executive Director of the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau.
wcbi.com
Local sorority chapter held Youth Leadership Institute in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The local chapter of an international sorority is grooming the next generation of leaders. The Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. kicked off its Youth Leadership Institute last weekend. Learning beyond school hours is a dread for most young people, but not the...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police Department hosts free training course for officers
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department hosted a free course for sworn law enforcement officers in the area. The course was meant to show law enforcement the fundamentals and essentials of their jobs like establishing rapport, interviewing, interrogation, and detecting deception. The course lasts for two days;...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County tackles economic development with team sport mentality
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A business expansion in Calhoun County is another example of a public-private partnership that is producing jobs for local residents. Albany Industries opened its Calhoun City plant in early January, and business has been brisk. The stationary furniture maker already had plants in New...
wcbi.com
Monroe County graduation rates outpace state average
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The class of 2022 had a record-high graduation rate in Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Department of Education, 88.9% of students received their diplomas. In Monroe County, graduation rates outpaced the state average. With a collective 90.5% graduation rate, county schools Hamilton, Hatley, and...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police officer honored at Crime Stoppers Awards Luncheon
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of the most effective crime-fighting tools and today, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi recognized those who help bring criminals to justice. Every week, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi highlights a case police are trying to solve. Anyone with information is asked to...
wcbi.com
West Point museum kicks of Black History Month with art exhibit
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point’s Black Prairie Blues Museum is kicking off Black History Month with an art exhibit Wednesday. The event will display local artist and teacher Sabrina Campbell’s work. Campbell has over 20 portraits displaying people throughout Black History. Director Deborah Mansfield said...
wcbi.com
Waggoner Engineering gets partially fired from city contract
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council partially fired its ARPA engineering firm and overrode Mayor Keith Gaskin’s veto. A lack of communication seemed to create confusion. Those were all questions asked by city leaders today. Now, Waggoner Engineering is completing some work but will not be...
wcbi.com
Columbus police lead funeral procession for former Chief Charlie Watkins
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services for former Columbus Police Chief Charlie Watkins were held today. The procession went through downtown Columbus this afternoon on the way to Friendship Cemetery. Watkins served as police chief for 19 years and 26 total with the department. He was credited with hiring...
wcbi.com
Portion of Hwy 45 in Lowndes County will honor WWII veteran
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stretch of highway in Lowndes County will honor the memory of one of World War II’s “Band of Brothers”. Today, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to support naming a stretch of Highway 45 in northern Lowndes County in memory of Bradford Freeman.
wcbi.com
Columbus Police Chief talks about ways to guide his officers, family
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Law Enforcement are now commenting on the Tyre Nichols incident in Memphis Tennessee. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said that tragedy has started a conversation about how his officers should interact with the public. The death of Tyre Nichols after a violent encounter...
wcbi.com
Columbus City Council fires employees accused of stealing city gas
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three Columbus employees accused of pilfering gasoline from the city were fired. Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, Kendrick Walker, and Demarcus Smith were all arrested in the investigation. Roby and Walker are charged with felony embezzlement. Smith faces a misdemeanor embezzlement charge. Williams is facing...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for person possibly involved in credit card fraud case
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Check your credit card statement. And, if you know this person, call the Tupelo Police Department. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need your help in identifying a person they believe is involved in a credit card fraud case. It happened...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police ask for help locating burglary suspect
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for your help in catching a burglary suspect. Surveillance video caught images of a suspect or suspects involved in a number of commercial burglaries around the Barnes Crossing and Crosstown areas of Tupelo. These crimes were committed on Saturday,...
wcbi.com
4 people face trouble in connection to witness bribery scheme
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A scheme hatched behind bars landed the victim of a shooting and the man charged in the gunfire with a longer rap sheet. Billy Bowen and Emily Morgan were both charged with tampering with a witness. Tracy Mills was charged with receiving a bribe.
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County jury begins deliberations for murder trial
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County jury began deliberating a murder trial. Closing arguments began at 10 a.m. in the trial of Johnny Harris. He was indicted for murder in 2020. He’s accused of killing Elbert Vaughn. The incident happened on Montgomery Street in June 2020...
Comments / 0