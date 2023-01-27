Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PeoriaTed RiversPeoria, IL
Related
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @: Wonderdog (Now In Peoria!)
In case you haven’t heard, they had a fire at the East Peoria location and while that is being remodeled, they’ve moved into this location off of Knoxville. Here’s some photos from the PJ Star and a recent, “You Gotta Eat” segment. Let’s go in...
wglt.org
Jake from State Farm is too good of a neighbor in Saturday Night Live fake commercial
Bloomington’s most famous corporate spokesman just got the “SNL” treatment. This weekend’s new episode of “Saturday Night Live” featured a faux commercial sketch spoofing Jake from State Farm, the friendly character who personifies the Bloomington-based insurer’s “Good Neighbor” sales pitch. The Jake from State Farm character was rebooted in 2020 for a new campaign with a new actor in the role (Kevin Mimms, aka Kevin Miles), years after the original campaign featuring the famous “Uh … khakis” tagline.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
wbwn.com
Listen and Win Wild Game Banquet Tickets with Buck on B104
B104 has your chance to win two tickets to the 2023 McLean County Sportsmen’s Wild Game Banquet with Buck Stevens in the Afternoons!. The event is Saturday, February 4th at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. It will feature a buffet dinner, cash bar, raffles, auction and a free kid’s raffle (12 and under). All proceeds raised will help fund local children’s charities. Get event and ticket details here.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jumer’s Castle Lodge
—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
tourcounsel.com
Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
Central Illinois Proud
Programming change: Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune to air overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to CBS Sports coverage of PGA Golf from Torrey Pines California, Friday’s episode of Jeopardy will air at 1:35 a.m. Friday night / Saturday morning. Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:05 a.m.
25newsnow.com
Indoor market brings hundreds of shoppers to Peoria RiverPlex
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in the area did not have to wait until the spring to go shopping down by the Peoria Riverfront. The first indoor Riverfront Market of the season was deemed successful for several vendors Saturday. It was a packed house inside Peoria’s RiverPlex and shoppers...
25newsnow.com
Frosty 5K continues despite snow flurries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A couple of snow flurries may have fallen Saturday morning but that did not stop runners and their canine companions from taking part in the Frosty 5K. Frosty the Snowman was out delivering high-fives, as the runner crossed the finish line. The race was once...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Promise tuition program expands to include Village of West Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - People living in West Peoria while attending a qualified public or private high school are now eligible for Peoria Promise. Peoria Promise is a tuition reimbursement program aimed at increasing the number of high school graduates who complete advanced schooling. Students in West Peoria are...
25newsnow.com
Kindergarteners celebrate 100 days of school in old-fashioned way
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Kindergarten students from Hines Primary School in Peoria celebrated their 100th day of school in an old-fashioned way on Monday. The children dressed up as 100-year-old citizens, and their teachers did the same. “The kindergarten standard by the end of the ear is counting from...
wglt.org
45 years later, the Normal firefighters strike is unlike any other
Normal firefighters Ken Kerfoot in a McLean County sheriff's transport vehicle during the 1978 strike. When Jeff Feasley was 23 years old, he went to jail. So did a lot of his friends. “The lack of freedom is kind of mind-boggling,” Feasley said. Feasley didn’t shoplift or beat anyone...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Family carjacked at gunpoint Sunday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a family driving home was approached by three men who demanded they exit their vehicle. One of those men was armed with a handgun, according to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth. The suspects drove away heading westbound in the stolen vehicle. No...
25newsnow.com
Peoria opens warming centers to protect from bitter cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As Peoria braces for sub-zero wind chills, the city opening up its warming centers inside the police department’s lobby and at all the city’s fire stations. The Peoria Police Department’s lobby at 600 SW Adams Street is open Monday through Friday from 9...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Richwoods currently own Peoria City basketball bragging rights
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Richwood Knights are not only ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, but they’re also ranked first in the City of Peoria. The Knights continue to find ways to even if they have to work long overtime hours. So far this season, Richwoods is undefeated when playing other Peoria teams with wins over Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Manual, and Peoria High.
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
starvedrock.media
SMH Peru closed; hundreds gather for support outside ER
About three hundred people gathered in front of St. Margaret's Health-Peru on a very cold Saturday morning. Yet, those present drew warmth and strength from each other. The abrupt plans of the hospital administration have come to pass. The Peru hospital is closed....management calling it temporary. Candace Jordan worked in...
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
25newsnow.com
Average gas prices fall slightly around Peoria, says GasBuddy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of gasoline around Peoria has fallen 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey in Peoria. Prices in Peoria are 33.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are...
Comments / 0