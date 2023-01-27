PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Richwood Knights are not only ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, but they’re also ranked first in the City of Peoria. The Knights continue to find ways to even if they have to work long overtime hours. So far this season, Richwoods is undefeated when playing other Peoria teams with wins over Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Manual, and Peoria High.

PEORIA, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO