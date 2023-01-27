Read full article on original website
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The “other” Face on Mars
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Face on Mars, which turned out to be a trick of the light and poor photography, inspired many theories about life that might have existed on the Red Planet. Now we have a good idea of what that life may have looked like, because...
Titletown’s “Free Tubing Day” postponed due to extreme cold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Free Tubing Day” at Titletown’s Ariens Hill is being pushed back to next Tuesday, February 7. Titletown announced the delay Monday, blaming the bitter cold temperatures forecast for January 31. First Alert Weather says wind chills could feel like -15 to -30.
Warming shelters open during bitter cold stretch
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin is experiencing the coldest air of this winter this week, and shelters are open to help keep people warm. The Wisconsin 211 website keeps a directory of warming shelters in the state. CLICK HERE to find one near you. On Monday, the Salvation...
Firefighters and shelters concerned about extreme cold
KAUKAUNA Wis. (WBAY) - The cold weather this week poses a concern for people who have to work outside, including area firefighters who now have to battle a lot of ice buildup. Case in point, firefighters in Kaukauna had to deal with extreme could while responding to a house fire (see related story). It was a combination of fighting heat and flames and the ice from their water freezing up all over the site, which can be dangerous.
LIGHT SNOW SOUTH OF GREEN BAY TONIGHT, BRIGHTER SKIES ON SUNDAY
The highest odds of snow tonight will be south of Green Bay, especially along and south of a line from Montello to Manitowoc where 1 to 3″ is possible. Totals between 2″ and 4″ are possible in southeastern Fond du lac and Sheboygan Counties. A coating may occur as far north as Wautoma, Appleton, and Kewaunee. Snow covered roads and reduced travel speeds can be expected in areas that get snow. Even higher amounts of snow are expected across southern Wisconsin near Milwaukee. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, and Manitowoc Counties through tonight.
Major cross country ski competition is first for northeast Wisconsin
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - Big meet at the Ariens Nordic Center just outside of Brillion - the competition drew hundreds of participants from across the Great Lakes region. Races were carried out in the C-X-C Junior and Youth Cup Division. The event was moved from Traverse City, Michigan, to Brillion...
Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
Ripples from the Dunes: Bald Eagles and Chickadees
This strange, dark, mild winter (so far) has been mostly unremarkable in the yards of both my home and work. There are birds, to be sure, but mostly those of the “usual suspects” variety. That being said, its good to have a reason to get out and explore once in a while, even if its close to home. In the last couple of weeks two extremely different species have been attracting attention for very different reasons.
Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
No kid sleeps on the floor in our town
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - More kids in need are going to have a comfortable place to rest their heads after a bed-building event at Ameri-Lux on De Pere this morning. Volunteers started with stacks of lumber at 8 am - and in a matter of hours created one hundred beds.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold stretch
A dermatologist says frostbite can set in faster than you'd expect. Pay attention to any tingling. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous cold, wind chills. Temperatures below freezing overnight with wind chills to 30 below and a deceptively mostly-sunny day. Fixing Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
Flames engulf home in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a home in Kaukauna Sunday. “There were no injuries and the home is considered a total loss estimated at more than $400,000,” reads a statement from the Kaukauna Fire Department. At about 6:45 a.m., the Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a house fire...
Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
DEBRIEF: Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection
Concrete barriers are temporary until permanent construction can be done this summer. Ex-girlfriend testifies at Grant Fuhrman attempted-murder trial. The judge took the weekend to decide if certain questions could be asked of the witness. Firefighters battle fire and ice. Updated: 12 minutes ago. In temperatures this cold, the water...
Search for Phoenix men’s basketball coach about to heat up
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The business of college athletics has certainly changed in recent years. “We’ve got to be aggressive in the Name Image Likeness space, and then in the portal is something that is very aggressive. We’ve got to know how to win in those areas,” said Green Bay Athletic Director Josh Moon.
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
Phoenix WBB rolls to 76-54 win over IUPUI
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jenna Guyer scored a career-high 16 points as the Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team soundly defeated IUPUI 76-54 on Monday night. The win was the 783rd of head coach Kevin Borseth’s coaching career, which ties him for 20th-most wins in NCAA women’s basketball history.
