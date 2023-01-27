Read full article on original website
SUNNYD® Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing
SUNNYD, part of Harvest Hill Beverage Company, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), the championship-winning NASCAR team. Known as the most refreshing orange drink in existence, SUNNYD will serve as the primary sponsor for two NASCAR Cup Series races with driver Kevin Harvick and SHR’s No. 4 team. When not the primary sponsor, SUNNYD will have a yearlong associate presence on the No. 4 Ford Mustang with branding on Harvick’s firesuit.
The Clash at The Coliseum Competition Notes: Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Mustang Team
Fr8Auctions.com will support Michael McDowell during his kickoff to the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race season this weekend. It’s the eighth consecutive season that the Atlanta, Georgia-based asset recovery business has supported Front Row Motorsports (FRM). McDowell will race the No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Ford Mustang during The Clash at...
Trackhouse Chevys to Carry Jockey Paint Scheme Six Times in 2023
Trackhouse Racing drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain are going to look stylish once again in 2023 driving the red-white-and blue Jockey® Made in America Collection paint scheme in up to six NASCAR Cup races. Away from the track, the duo will sport the latest in Jockey activewear and casualwear throughout the season.
Aric Almirola - No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Busch Light Clash Advance
● NASCAR returns to the track this weekend to unofficially kick off the 2023 season with the second running of the Busch Light Clash at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The weekend’s 150-lap Feature race will showcase 27 world-class drivers battling on a temporary, quarter-mile, paved oval, built on top of the playing field that is home to the University of Southern California Trojans football team. It makes for one of the most unique sporting events in America. Last year’s inaugural event proved to be a success with 4.3 million viewers tuning in to the live broadcast on FOX. That rating was 168 percent higher than the previous year’s Busch Light Clash held at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and broadcast on FS1, and it was the best rating since 2016 for The Clash, when it was broadcast on FOX. On Twitter, NASCAR was the No. 1 trending topic in the United States during the race, besting the NFL’s Pro Bowl, which was held the same day.
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Clash at the Coliseum Advance
There is probably no race team in NASCAR that would like a continuation of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season more than Trackhouse Racing. In just its first season as a multicar team, Trackhouse notched three victories, 21 top-five finishes and career-best, top-10 points finishes for drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain.
NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured
17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman to Race Full-Time in 2023 SRX Season in Primetime on ESPN
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced the first four full-time drivers who will compete for the 2023 SRX Championship. Brad Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and current driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, will make his SRX debut, running all six races this summer. He is joined by Hailie Deegan, who is racing a full SRX schedule after running five total races throughout the first two seasons, with a career best 2nd place finish at Knoxville Raceway in 2021. Ryan Newman will return to SRX full-time, looking to build off a strong 2022 season that saw him finish 2nd place in the Championship to Marco Andretti. NASCAR Hall of Famer, Bobby Labonte, who finished 3rd in the SRX championship in both 2021 and 2022, will return to the series for a third season.
RFK Advance | The Clash
3 p.m. ET, Practice (FS1) Saturday: 5:30 p.m. ET, Qualifying (FS1) Sunday: 2 p.m. ET, Heat Races (FS1) Sunday: 3:10 p.m. ET, Last Chance Qualifiers (FS1) Sunday: 5 p.m. ET, Race (FOX) 6 Team Info:. Partner:. King’s Hawaiian. Crew Chief: Matt McCall. 17 Team Info:. Partner:. Fastenal. Crew Chief:...
Ford Performance - Clash Advance
After a successful debut last season, the NASCAR Cup Series opens its 2023 campaign with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum for a second straight time. Ford driver Joey Logano kicked off the NASCAR Next Gen era with a victory in his No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Mustang to become the first driver to win the Clash at a facility other than Daytona International Speedway.
INDYCAR To Feature New Medical Unit during 2023 Season
INDYCAR, with longtime partner IU Health, is rolling into its new season with a new mobile medical facility. The INDYCAR Medical Unit will make its debut at the year’s first Open Test, held Thursday-Friday, Feb. 2-3 at The Thermal Club near Palm Springs, California. The transporter with double slide outs will provide an environment for consistent and accessible care during each NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone event.
A Boulder Off His Shoulder: Grant Enters 2023 USAC Sprint Season Feeling Composed
For the larger part of the past decade, Justin Grant has stepped into each and every USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season pondering if this was going to finally be the year he broke through and overcame the hurdle that had separated him from the series driving title. The...
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
Kaulig Racing competed in the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in 2022, as AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley raced their way into the main event, avoiding elimination. During the 2022 Busch Light Clash, Allmendinger qualified 21st and quickly worked his way through the field, spending 63 laps inside...
Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Advance
● The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season begins on the West Coast for the second year in a row with the non-points Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum. Last year’s race on the purpose-built, quarter-mile, asphalt oval inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was the debut of the new NextGen car, the seventh variation of the NASCAR stock car first introduced in 1949. Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) showed up ready to impress as Briscoe was third-fastest in practice and finished second in his heat race after starting seventh. He lined up sixth for the 150-lap feature and was running fourth on lap 53 before a mechanical issue ended his race.
Cirkul Announces New Partnership at NASCAR’s Pinnacle Event, the Daytona 500
Cirkul, a modern beverage platform known for its patented flavor cartridges, announces a partnership with Kaulig Racing and NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Justin Haley for the 2023 Daytona 500. Cirkul’s logo will be featured on Haley’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1 for the 65th running of the Daytona 500.
Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. LA COLISEUM DEBUT: Denny Hamlin finished 23rd in last year’s inaugural trip to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after a mechanical issue ended his race early. To advance to the main event, Hamlin had to battle his way in through a last-chance-qualifying race where he started first and led all 50 laps to secure his position in the 150-lap race.
Noah Gragson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB To Promote Sunseeker Resorts on No. 42 Chevrolet
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is proud to announce their continued partnership Sunseeker Resorts and the new driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet, Noah Gragson. Sunseeker Resorts, which sponsored the No. 42 Chevrolet last season for three events, will be present on Gragson’s racecar for multiple races in 2023, beginning with this weekend’s “Clash” at the L.A. Coliseum.
Interstate Batteries Announces Expanded Presence With Longtime Partner Joe Gibbs Racing
Interstate Batteries, one of the most tenured team sponsors in NASCAR history, begins its 32nd season as the founding sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) with an expanded presence that will feature the brand’s iconic green livery across all four of JGR’s NASCAR Cup Series entries. The introduction...
Denny Hamlin to Race in SRX Opener at Stafford
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Denny Hamlin will race in the first race of the 2023 SRX Season. Hamlin, a 3-time Daytona 500 Champion and current driver for Joe Gibbs Racing and co-owner of 23XI Racing, will make his SRX debut, joining the field on July 13th at Stafford Motor Speedway, in Stafford Springs (CT).
Striving for Five: Bacon Pursues USAC Sprint Title #5 with Hoffman in 2023
Brady Bacon and the Hoffman Auto Racing / Dynamics Inc. team are once again set to chase the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship in 2023. Bacon will be chasing after a record-tying fifth career series championship, a mark that only Levi Jones has previously accomplished in the 67-year history of USAC National Sprint Car racing.
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Distance: 37.5 miles (150 laps), Stage Break: Lap 75. NASCAR commences celebrating 75th Diamond Anniversary in Los Angeles. Under the bright lights in Hollywood fashion, NASCAR is rolling out the red carpet in Los Angeles, California to commence the celebration of the 75th year of the sport, and it all starts when the engines are fired for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET at the purpose-built, quarter-mile, asphalt oval inside the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
