PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening in Central Illinois on January 29, 2023. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something to do with your family, check out Eagle Watch Weekend at Starved Rock State Park. Events are taking place today at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center. Some of the activities include eagle watching, Native American dancing demonstrations, and birds of prey shows.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO