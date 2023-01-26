Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
Dogs rescued after house fire in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Two dogs were rescued by a neighbor after a house fire in Normal occurred when the homeowners were gone. Normal Fire Department says a neighbor reported heavy smoke from the home in the 800 block of Landau Lane before 11 am on Sunday. The department...
25newsnow.com
Family carjacked at gunpoint Sunday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a family driving home was approached by three men who demanded they exit their vehicle. One of those men was armed with a handgun, according to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth. The suspects drove away heading westbound in the stolen vehicle. No...
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigate south Peoria armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating after a male juvenile reported being robbed by three men with handguns. Police say they were dispatched to the 2200 block of West Marquette at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They found the juvenile who told them he was approached by three...
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman identified after fatal Tazewell County crash
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley has identified a Peoria woman as the victim of a fatal crash Saturday. Tammy Odom, 50, was pronounced deceased at the scene on Interstate 74 near mile marker 107 between Morton and Deer Creek at around 6:05 a.m. Preliminary...
25newsnow.com
Peoria opens warming centers to protect from bitter cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As Peoria braces for sub-zero wind chills, the city opening up its warming centers inside the police department’s lobby and at all the city’s fire stations. The Peoria Police Department’s lobby at 600 SW Adams Street is open Monday through Friday from 9...
25newsnow.com
Victim uninjured as police investigate armed robbery in West Bluff
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a Sunday morning armed robbery. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the armed robbery had occurred in the 1800 block of West Bradley, between Western and the Bradley University Campus. The female victim told police that a man approached her with a...
25newsnow.com
AutoZone employee threatened with knife, Peoria Police say
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating an armed robbery at AutoZone on Saturday evening. A witness told police a man came into the store and pretended to shop at the 900 block of S. Western Ave. Peoria Police confirmed the incident occurred at AutoZone around 6:30 pm.
25newsnow.com
Another bomb threat targets the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say no one was injured after a bomb threat at the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria early Saturday morning. This comes after another bomb threat was made to the same hotel just over a week ago on January 19. Shortly after...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State mourns loss of student
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Illinois State University community is grieving the loss of a student who died Friday. 21-year-old Matthew Listman was identified after his body was found near a creek Friday night. The autopsy indicates he died of drowning, but the Normal Police Department says the death...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Promise tuition program expands to include Village of West Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - People living in West Peoria while attending a qualified public or private high school are now eligible for Peoria Promise. Peoria Promise is a tuition reimbursement program aimed at increasing the number of high school graduates who complete advanced schooling. Students in West Peoria are...
25newsnow.com
What’s happening in Central Illinois - January 29
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening in Central Illinois on January 29, 2023. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something to do with your family, check out Eagle Watch Weekend at Starved Rock State Park. Events are taking place today at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center. Some of the activities include eagle watching, Native American dancing demonstrations, and birds of prey shows.
25newsnow.com
Average gas prices fall slightly around Peoria, says GasBuddy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of gasoline around Peoria has fallen 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey in Peoria. Prices in Peoria are 33.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man sentenced on methamphetamine charge to 10 years in prison
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. At the sentencing hearing for Robert Lee Ford, 38, of the 700 block of South Helen Street, the government presented...
25newsnow.com
Kindergarteners celebrate 100 days of school in old-fashioned way
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Kindergarten students from Hines Primary School in Peoria celebrated their 100th day of school in an old-fashioned way on Monday. The children dressed up as 100-year-old citizens, and their teachers did the same. “The kindergarten standard by the end of the ear is counting from...
25newsnow.com
Indoor market brings hundreds of shoppers to Peoria RiverPlex
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in the area did not have to wait until the spring to go shopping down by the Peoria Riverfront. The first indoor Riverfront Market of the season was deemed successful for several vendors Saturday. It was a packed house inside Peoria’s RiverPlex and shoppers...
25newsnow.com
Frosty 5K continues despite snow flurries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A couple of snow flurries may have fallen Saturday morning but that did not stop runners and their canine companions from taking part in the Frosty 5K. Frosty the Snowman was out delivering high-fives, as the runner crossed the finish line. The race was once...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County Sheriff’s Office hosts women’s detainee health fair
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office hosted a women’s detainee health fair at the Peoria County Jail Friday morning. Agencies from across the area gathered to help detainees receive the necessary tools, resources, and services needed to live their lives upon release. Some of the information given involved employment, insurance, and battling addictions. The fair also included guest speakers, reading materials, and stationery for filling out applications.
25newsnow.com
Budget cuts to be discussed at Unit 5 meeting Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Unit 5 school board plans to discuss possible budget cuts during a special meeting Tuesday. The district has said a number of programs would be on the chopping block if voters do not approve the district’s tax referendum in April. Those cuts include...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Richwoods currently own Peoria City basketball bragging rights
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Richwood Knights are not only ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, but they’re also ranked first in the City of Peoria. The Knights continue to find ways to even if they have to work long overtime hours. So far this season, Richwoods is undefeated when playing other Peoria teams with wins over Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Manual, and Peoria High.
Comments / 0