Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Snap – Shares of social media company Snap sank 14% after the company reported quarterly revenue that was lower than Wall Street expected. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.14 on revenue of $1.30 billion. Analysts expected $0.11 in adjusted earnings on $1.31 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv. The company didn't give a forecast for the upcoming year. Shares of Meta also fell 1.4% and Pinterest dipped 1.8%.

1 DAY AGO