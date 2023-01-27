Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Says Investors Need to Have Conviction and Take Advantage of ‘Mistaken Selling'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to block out the market bears, and use their missteps to bolster their own portfolios. Stocks rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference following the central bank’s February meeting that inflation has started to cool down.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Snap, Electronic Arts, Advanced Micro Devices and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Snap – Shares of social media company Snap sank 14% after the company reported quarterly revenue that was lower than Wall Street expected. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.14 on revenue of $1.30 billion. Analysts expected $0.11 in adjusted earnings on $1.31 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv. The company didn't give a forecast for the upcoming year. Shares of Meta also fell 1.4% and Pinterest dipped 1.8%.
Snap Shares Tumble 13% Following Disappointing Fourth-Quarter Report
Shares of Snap tumbled after the company released disappointing earnings for the third quarter in a row. Snap called it a "challenging year" that was marked by "macroeconomic headwinds, platform policy changes, and increased competition." Revenue in the company's fourth quarter was up slightly from a year earlier. Shares of...
Here's How Much Money You'd Have If You Invested $1,000 Into McDonald's 10 Years Ago
McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Deutsche Bank Smashes Profit Expectations in Fourth Quarter as Higher Interest Rates Bolster Revenue
Deutsche Bank reported a 1.8 billion euro ($1.98 billion) net profit attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter, almost doubling analyst expectations. CEO Christian Sewing said the the bank had been "successfully transformed" over the last three and a half years. Deutsche Bank on Thursday reported its 10th straight quarter...
Snap Shares Plunge on Weak Revenue as Company Again Declines to Provide a Forecast
Snap missed on revenue for the fourth quarter but beat on earnings. Snap had a rough 2022, as a slowing economy led numerous companies to slash their digital ad budgets. For a third straight quarter, Snap is declining to provide a forecast. Snap shares slid 13% in extended trading on...
Meta Lost $13.7 Billion on Reality Labs in 2022 as Zuckerberg's Metaverse Bet Gets Pricier
Meta's Reality Labs unit recorded a $4.28 billion operating loss in the fourth quarter, bringing its total for 2022 to $13.72 billion. The business houses Meta's ambitious metaverse technologies, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said will be the company's future. Facebook changed its name to Meta in late 2021, but...
