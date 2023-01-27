ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Snap, Electronic Arts, Advanced Micro Devices and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Snap – Shares of social media company Snap sank 14% after the company reported quarterly revenue that was lower than Wall Street expected. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.14 on revenue of $1.30 billion. Analysts expected $0.11 in adjusted earnings on $1.31 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv. The company didn't give a forecast for the upcoming year. Shares of Meta also fell 1.4% and Pinterest dipped 1.8%.
Snap Shares Tumble 13% Following Disappointing Fourth-Quarter Report

Shares of Snap tumbled after the company released disappointing earnings for the third quarter in a row. Snap called it a "challenging year" that was marked by "macroeconomic headwinds, platform policy changes, and increased competition." Revenue in the company's fourth quarter was up slightly from a year earlier. Shares of...
Here's How Much Money You'd Have If You Invested $1,000 Into McDonald's 10 Years Ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Snap Shares Plunge on Weak Revenue as Company Again Declines to Provide a Forecast

Snap missed on revenue for the fourth quarter but beat on earnings. Snap had a rough 2022, as a slowing economy led numerous companies to slash their digital ad budgets. For a third straight quarter, Snap is declining to provide a forecast. Snap shares slid 13% in extended trading on...
Meta Lost $13.7 Billion on Reality Labs in 2022 as Zuckerberg's Metaverse Bet Gets Pricier

Meta's Reality Labs unit recorded a $4.28 billion operating loss in the fourth quarter, bringing its total for 2022 to $13.72 billion. The business houses Meta's ambitious metaverse technologies, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said will be the company's future. Facebook changed its name to Meta in late 2021, but...

