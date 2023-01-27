Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Lakers: LeBron James Triple-Double Helps LA Secure Overtime Win Over Knicks
LeBron James notched his first triple-double of the 2022-23 season tonight, in helping lead your Los Angeles Lakers to a much-needed 129-121 overtime victory over a pesky New York Knicks franchise that just would not go away. While donning some classic retro Minneapolis Lakers white-and-blue threads, LA put on a...
Centre Daily
Lakers Injury Report: Pacers Star To Play Against LA After Long Absence
Everyone gets healthy against your Los Angeles Lakers (except Kevin Durant). More evidence of that annoying reality was on display earlier today. The head coach LA's next opponents on this road trip, Indiana Pacers leader Rick Carlisle, revealed to reporters that he expects star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, to be able to suit up for Indiana tomorrow against the Lakers, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Draymond Green Thinks LA ‘Won’ Rui Hachimura Trade
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green likes to talk. He likes to talk on the court and he likes to talk off the court — it made a lot of sense when he started his podcast. Green has received some criticism for his podcast, but for NBA fans who...
Centre Daily
Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams Added to Jordan Rising Stars Roster
Oklahoma City’s youthful core will be in active in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has all but secured an All-Stat spot with MVP-caliber play and will have a chance to put on another show in the game. SGA won’t be the only one taking part in the festivities, though.
Centre Daily
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in a game that both teams need to win. The Warriors will definitely be the healthier team heading into this one, but both teams have been recently playing better basketball. The Warriors only have one player listed on their injury report...
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard named to NBA Rising Stars team
On Tuesday, the NBA named the 28 players who will participate in the rising stars game at All-Star weekend. The 2023 Jordan Rising Stars events are designed to showcase, "the NBA's most exciting first and second-year players." The event features a three-game tournament in which the four teams created from...
Centre Daily
As the GOAT announces his retirement, we look back on Tom Brady’s best moments on the golf course
And no, not the greatest quarterback of all time. Not the greatest football player of all time. The greatest athlete of all time. Yes, this is coming from a Patriots fan so is there a little bias? Sure. But you can’t argue with seven Super Bowl titles, three separate hall-of-fame careers in his 20s, 30s and 40s, and a plethora of record statistics that may take up this entire page if listed out one by one.
