Charlotte, NC

Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams Added to Jordan Rising Stars Roster

Oklahoma City’s youthful core will be in active in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has all but secured an All-Stat spot with MVP-caliber play and will have a chance to put on another show in the game. SGA won’t be the only one taking part in the festivities, though.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Discusses Impending Jersey Retirement

Any chance to be immortalized within your franchise is an incredible. With the history the Lakers have some may argue it makes it that much more special but Pau Gasol is forever deserving of the honor to have his jersey retired. Gasol and a second round pick was traded over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Listen: Could Mavs Trade For Raptors’ Pascal Siakam to Pair with Luka Doncic?

It is officially February, which means the NBA trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have some work to do. Despite Luka Doncic having an all-time season with averages of 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game — including four 50+ point performances — the Mavs are just 27-25 with 30 games remaining in the season. That mark is good for sixth-place in the West right now, but Dallas is also just two games ahead of being out of the play-in tournament range altogether.
DALLAS, TX
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA

