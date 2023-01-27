Read full article on original website
Lakers: LeBron James Triple-Double Helps LA Secure Overtime Win Over Knicks
LeBron James notched his first triple-double of the 2022-23 season tonight, in helping lead your Los Angeles Lakers to a much-needed 129-121 overtime victory over a pesky New York Knicks franchise that just would not go away. While donning some classic retro Minneapolis Lakers white-and-blue threads, LA put on a...
Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams Added to Jordan Rising Stars Roster
Oklahoma City’s youthful core will be in active in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has all but secured an All-Stat spot with MVP-caliber play and will have a chance to put on another show in the game. SGA won’t be the only one taking part in the festivities, though.
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Discusses Impending Jersey Retirement
Any chance to be immortalized within your franchise is an incredible. With the history the Lakers have some may argue it makes it that much more special but Pau Gasol is forever deserving of the honor to have his jersey retired. Gasol and a second round pick was traded over...
Lakers: Draymond Green Thinks LA ‘Won’ Rui Hachimura Trade
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green likes to talk. He likes to talk on the court and he likes to talk off the court — it made a lot of sense when he started his podcast. Green has received some criticism for his podcast, but for NBA fans who...
Listen: Could Mavs Trade For Raptors’ Pascal Siakam to Pair with Luka Doncic?
It is officially February, which means the NBA trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have some work to do. Despite Luka Doncic having an all-time season with averages of 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game — including four 50+ point performances — the Mavs are just 27-25 with 30 games remaining in the season. That mark is good for sixth-place in the West right now, but Dallas is also just two games ahead of being out of the play-in tournament range altogether.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Indiana Pacers rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard named to NBA Rising Stars team
On Tuesday, the NBA named the 28 players who will participate in the rising stars game at All-Star weekend. The 2023 Jordan Rising Stars events are designed to showcase, "the NBA's most exciting first and second-year players." The event features a three-game tournament in which the four teams created from...
