ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul facing uphill budget battle after fellow Democrats nixed judge pick

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDCY3_0kSjTSdz00

ALBANY — All eyes will be on Gov. Kathy Hochul next week to see if she can bounce back in state budget negotiations after losing to the same left-leaning legislative leaders in a bruising fight over her pick to lead New York’s highest court .

“This is the key fight,” former Gov. George Pataki told The Post about how Hochul might reassert her power over fellow Democratic lawmakers after a state Senate committee rejected her nomination of Hector LaSalle for chief judge.

“She needs meaningful bail reform,” Pataki said.

Hochul talked tough about combating crime during her Jan. 10 State of the State address without detailing many specifics on how she wants to handle controversial limits on cash bail and burdensome discovery requirements as well as other testy topics like housing , climate change and state finances.

“During her campaign, Gov. Hochul dismissed crime concerns as a ‘conspiracy.’ Now she suddenly seems to be interested in improving public safety,” said Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Fulton).

“It’s funny what public polling and a close election will do. The budget and the ensuing negotiations between ‘three Dems in a room’ will be a good indicator of how much of her public safety push is real and how much is just lip-service,” he added in reference to THE negotiations between Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) ahead of the April 1 budget deadline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0LkH_0kSjTSdz00
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has resisted efforts to overhaul controversial limits on cash bail.
James Messerschmidt for NY Post

Her crime proposals included eliminating a much-criticized legal standard that requires judges to release criminal defendants with the “least restrictive conditions” ahead of their trials for “serious” crimes without specifying what that meant in practice.

“Devil is always in the details,” Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Nassau), the ranking GOP member on the Ways and Means Committee that deals with fiscal issues. “On bail, [the] least restrictive change really only helps if the crime is bail eligible. Any crimes being added back in?”

People on both sides of the aisle are wondering how such vagueness might translate into actual legislative language that might placate critics who say judges need more discretion to jail people ahead of their trials if they threaten public safety or have been accused of multiple crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKdUv_0kSjTSdz00
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has claimed Democrats will “follow the data” when it comes to changing criminal justice reforms.
Hans Pennink

“We have to trust judges. We have to trust the players in the system,” District Attorney Association of the State of New York President J. Anthony Jordan, who is also the DA in upstate Washington County, told The Post. “The real challenge for judges is the loss of discretion.”

“We need to fund the police, get more cops on the street, provide better flexibility to courts to hold potentially dangerous defendants pre-trial, and generally create an environment where New Yorkers feel safe in their neighborhoods and on mass transit,” state Sen. James Skoufis (D-Newburgh) said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khF5V_0kSjTSdz00
Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a series of controversial proposals on public safety, climate change and housing at her Jan. 10 State of the State speech in Albany.
AP

A joint legislative hearing scheduled for Monday will offer a preview on how lawmakers and activists allies might challenge Hochul over her public safety proposals.

We will do things based on data,” Stewart-Cousins told reporters earlier this week. “We also did what we did because … People were being charged – not convicted – and accused of minor misdemeanors, nonviolent felonies and winding up incarcerated because they cannot pay the bail and so we never, never, never wanted to criminalize poverty.”

Representatives of Stewart-Cousins and Heastie did not provide comment Thursday.

Hochul could lean on law enforcement, prosecutors, the GOP and some fellow Democrats to overcome resistance against changing criminal justice reforms championed by Albany Democrats in recent years.

“I look forward to working with the governor and lawmakers to make the right decisions so that we can ensure defendants are provided with a speedy trial that our Constitution guarantees a defense and provided justice in a timely manner,” Mayor Eric Adams said in his Thursday State of the City speech while lavishing Hochul with praise.

But public safety is just one of many issues that will test her in budget negotiations.

“I know for us here on Long Island, and I’ve been speaking with local officials, they are concerned about the removal of the local authority,” state Sen. Monica Martinez (D-Suffolk) said of the controversial housing proposal Hochul revealed earlier this month.

Suburban officials have accused Hochul of undermining them by pushing the idea of overriding local zoning rules within a half-mile of transit station while also requiring that municipalities meet housing construction rules or the state would step in to make it easier or developers to build.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2661AY_0kSjTSdz00
Republican former Gov. George Pataki said changing bail reform is of paramount importance for Hochul asserting her dominance over left-leaning legislators.
Ukrinform/Shutterstock

Assemblyman Jarrett Gandolfo (R-Nassau) said such ideas are “Long Island’s devil” while claiming that the $250 million Hochul has floated to help localities boost housing would not even be enough for his South Shore-based district.

“Many small communities have train stations in the heart of town. It would drastically upend the character of these communities,” he added.

The governor has also enraged Republicans by pushing for new laws banning gas hook-ups in new “smaller” buildings in 2025 and new, bigger structures three years later, which would effectively eliminate gas stoves for many New Yorkers in the future.

“When the budget comes out that that may change a little bit. But why right now everywhere I go, you’re talking about how in the world is this going to work?” Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush.

Democratic legislators, meanwhile, are keeping an eye on the extent to which Hochul sticks to her housing and climate change proposals alongside other priorities like funding for the MTA and child care – as well as details on how she wants to create a new subsidy to spur housing development in New York City after a controversial law expired last year.

“More psych beds, more funding for diversion courts, more supportive housing,” state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Queens), who was among the progressives who voted against LaSalle last week, said.

And, of course, the budget is ultimately a financial document that will show just how much the Empire State plans to spend in the upcoming fiscal year following the approval of a record-smashing $220 billion budget last year.

“With the threat of a recession and out-year budget gaps, we can’t continue down a runaway spending road that ends with another record-breaking budget number. This will be an important litmus test that tells us how much she’s willing to concede to the liberal wing who blocked her judicial nomination,” Barclay said.

Hochul has said that she will propose a budget that strikes a balance between progressive pragmatic politics ahead of looming budget fights over housing, climate change and bail while holding off until her Feb. 1 speech to provide specifics.

“We are looking at the factors, factors that judges can consider with respect to serious crimes. I think that’s the proper balance,” she reiterated earlier this week at an Albany press conference.

A spokeswoman did not provide comment Friday as the suspense continued on what the governor will propose next week.

Political insiders on both sides of the aisle say upcoming budget bills will go a long way towards demonstrating just how eager Hochul really is to take on progressive lawmakers emboldened by the committee vote rejecting LaSalle.

The budget process, and the byzantine edges it gives governors an edge of legislators, could be the ally she needs following a bruising January to kick off her newly-won four-year term in office, according to state Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-Suffolk).

“The budget is the best leverage point for the governor to address the failures of bail and discovery reform that have caused the public safety crisis we are currently facing. I hope she has the political will to stand up to the progressive wing and make a real statement on behalf of New Yorkers,” he said.

“We should see her willingness to fight next week!” he added.

Comments / 2

JS1234
6d ago

That is because Hochul isn't intelligent and her only agenda is add more fuel to the dumpster fire that is NYS!! She is nothing more then a puppet for the left and for big pharma!! Thank you NYC, Albany, and Buffalo for electing this trash of a governor! Enjoy the higher taxes etc because like so many other NYS families I m making my escape, along with my tax dollars, to another state ASAP!! I m afraid we haven't even began to see the destruction her horrible policies will have on this state and its citizens. If she truly cared about helping NYS citizens then she should just resign!!

Reply
2
Related
New York Post

Majority of NYers want migrants relocated upstate, agree there’s no more room in city: poll

New York City residents agree that there’s “no room at the inn” for more migrants seeking sanctuary in the five boroughs and support a proposal to relocate them upstate, a new poll shows.  A majority of city voters — 63% — don’t think the Big Apple has the ability to accommodate the asylum-seekers, while 31% believe the city has enough space, according to a Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday.  The survey also found that voters approve — by a 65% to 26% margin — a proposal by Adams to send some of the migrants to areas in upstate New York with shrinking populations. Seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dems allied with teachers union vow to block Kathy Hochul’s NYC charter school plan

State lawmakers allied with the teachers union vowed Wednesday to fight Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to open more charter schools in New York City. Hochul’s $227 billion budget plan would keep a statewide cap of 460 charters in place but eliminate a regional cap for New York City to make dozens of more slots available for new charter schools in the Big Apple. There is currently a cap of 275 charters for New York City and that limit has been reached. But powerful state senators, with whom Hochul will have to negotiate the budget-tied plan, issued a joint statement saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hochul calls for more charters for NYC, but she’ll have to fight to get them

Good on Gov. Kathy Hochul for asking the Legislature to at last allow more charter schools in the city as part of this year’s budget. We look forward to seeing her fight to make it happen. The law now limits New York City to 275 charters; the gov would end the NYC-only limit so the city could use some of the 80-odd charters still unused in the rest of the state. She’d also let 11 “zombie” charters (issued to schools that later closed) be revived. This would let a dozen promising and already-vetted schools open soon, and likely allow for continued...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hochul takes a good step toward fixing bail laws — but not remotely enough to rein in crime

Good for Gov. Kathy Hochul for pushing at least one significant step toward fixing the state’s disastrous bail reforms — yet there’s a ton more to fix to roll back New York’s out-of-control crime. In presenting her budget Wednesday, Hochul called to eliminate “confusion” by scrapping the requirement for judges to apply the “least restrictive” means to ensure a defendant returns to court. That, she correctly argues, conflicts with other language in the same law giving judges discretion to consider other factors, such as a defendant’s record, when determining bail. Some judges do consider those factors, she notes, yet others feel bound...
New York Post

New York is rich, but Gov. Kathy Hochul still wants to raise your taxes

Gov. Hochul pledged Wednesday not to raise taxes on the middle class. As she said, “it’s not a news flash that New Yorkers already believe they pay too much.” So what did she do in her massive $227 billion budget? Raise taxes on the middle class. New York, for now, isn’t wanting for fiscal resources. Tax revenues for the fiscal year ending in March are $5.9 billion higher than expected, for a total of $116.3 billion — 11.1% higher than last year. (The rest of the state budget comes from federal funds, plus various fees.) Hochul will “only” increase spending by 2.4% for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kathy Hochul wants to boost ‘atrocious’ tax credit for her Hollywood donors to $700M

Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing to extend and expand a tax break for film and TV productions as part of the record-smashing $227 billion budget she proposed Wednesday — months after taking big Hollywood money while running for a full term in office. “It’s just atrocious and abysmally bad public policy,” John Kaehny, executive director of the good government group Reinvent Albany, told The Post. “It’s a very public display of how pay-to-play and special interest politics completely warp how government works here and how our tax dollars are spent.” The newly-elected governor is proposing to increase the controversial tax break from...
New York Post

Parkland families back law to make applying death penalty easier in Florida

Families of those killed in the 2018 Parkland school massacre are backing a new Florida bill that would no longer require jury unanimity to trigger a death sentence. Killer Nikolas Cruz was spared execution at his Florida sentencing trial last year after a lone juror opted against the death penalty in favor of a life term. In one of the worst mass shootings in American history, Cruz gunned down 17 defenseless victims at Parkland High School, even doubling back down hallways to finish off some of the wounded. The jury verdict sparked outrage among both victims’ families and Florida officials — including Gov....
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

FBI investigating George Santos over alleged sick service dog scam: report

The FBI has spoken to the Navy veteran who claims disgraced Long Island Rep. George Santos conned him out of thousands of dollars meant to go toward saving his dying service dog, according to a report.  Two agents reached out to Richard Osthoff on Wednesday as part of the Brooklyn US Attorney’s probe into the lying Republican lawmaker, according to Politico.  Osthoff alleged last month that in 2016, Santos set up a GoFundMe for Osthoff’s beloved service dog, Sapphire, in order to help pay for surgery to remove a tumor. But when the fundraiser hit its goal of $3,000, Santos closed and...
New York Post

No lease extension for Camden Yards: What it means and doesn’t

The Baltimore Orioles and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a joint commitment to what they called a “multi-decade, public-private partnership” to revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex. The statement from the team and the state’s new governor came Wednesday, the deadline for the Orioles to exercise a one-time, five-year extension to their lease at Camden Yards. The team was not planning to exercise that option, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced its decision. With no extension, the lease is set to expire at...
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy