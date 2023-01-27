ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their vessel began to take in water near Pascagoula. Watchstanders with the Eighth Coast Guard District received a distress alert around 8:11 a.m. The alert was registered to a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Dat Parker. The watchstanders contacted the owner of the vessel, who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale man dies in Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A crash on U.S. 98 in George County killed a Lucedale man Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Rodney Holman, 41, was driving west on U.S. 98 in a 2001 Nissan Xterra when it left the roadway and overturned around 6:30 p.m., troopers say. Holman received fatal […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO: 1 dead after ATV accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on Saturday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said they responded to Guy Williams Road about an ATV accident. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered Charles Wendell Zuber IV trapped under an ATV.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

George County Sheriff warns of rental property scam

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) –  The George County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert after  receiving numerous complaints of scams targeting renters. The scammer poses online as a landlord or property owner with property to rent, and will require the victim to share personal information or send money as a “deposit” to receive more information, […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire

New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle wreck cleared after 18-wheeler overturned, spilling wine

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler and multiple cars is now clear after backing up traffic for hours Friday morning. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash was in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits. From 6 a.m. and into the afternoon, all east bound lanes were blocked in the area.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

DEA raids Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and other law enforcement officers raided the home and businesses of a Biloxi city councilman. The Sun Herald reported the home and businesses of Robert Deming III were raided on Thursday, January 26. The agents searched the home on Caroline Lane and an SUV and pickup […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturned on Hwy 26 in George Co.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A semi-truck overturned on Highway 26 in George County Friday afternoon, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. The wreck happened on the exit ramp to Highway 63 North. The ramp will be closed until the cleanup process is complete. MHP advises motorists to take a different...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Commerce moving to Moss Point

No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Attempted murder suspect in Jackson County Court

Twenty-year-old Jordan Davis appeared in county court today in Pascagoula for an initial appearance. Judge Mark Watts denied bond for Davis, who is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his stepfather last Thursday. The judge said he might reconsider bail when Davis next appears in court on February...
PASCAGOULA, MS

