Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their vessel began to take in water near Pascagoula. Watchstanders with the Eighth Coast Guard District received a distress alert around 8:11 a.m. The alert was registered to a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Dat Parker. The watchstanders contacted the owner of the vessel, who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.
WLOX
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared. A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi. Just after 8 a.m., traffic...
WLOX
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill this past Saturday night. According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight...
Mobile County man trapped under ATV dies: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have released information on a deadly all-terrain vehicle accident that happened on Saturday night. According to officials, Charlie Wendell Zuber IV died after he was trapped under the ATV. Witnesses at the scene said Zuber got on the passenger side of the ATV […]
Lucedale man dies in Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A crash on U.S. 98 in George County killed a Lucedale man Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Rodney Holman, 41, was driving west on U.S. 98 in a 2001 Nissan Xterra when it left the roadway and overturned around 6:30 p.m., troopers say. Holman received fatal […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: 1 dead after ATV accident
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on Saturday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said they responded to Guy Williams Road about an ATV accident. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered Charles Wendell Zuber IV trapped under an ATV.
George County Sheriff warns of rental property scam
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert after receiving numerous complaints of scams targeting renters. The scammer poses online as a landlord or property owner with property to rent, and will require the victim to share personal information or send money as a “deposit” to receive more information, […]
wxxv25.com
Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire
New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
WLOX
PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle wreck cleared after 18-wheeler overturned, spilling wine
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler and multiple cars is now clear after backing up traffic for hours Friday morning. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash was in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits. From 6 a.m. and into the afternoon, all east bound lanes were blocked in the area.
WLOX
Car dealerships move from Pascagoula to Moss Point with more business development ahead
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Moss Point is kick starting the new year with several new business developments. “2023, I think it’s going to be a good year for us,” Mayor Billy Knight told WLOX. “I think we’re going to see a lot of economic development here in Moss Point and mainly here on 63 and I-10.”
WDAM-TV
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
wxxv25.com
Eight people detained in Louisiana as part of Gulfport investigation at Grace Temple Baptist Church
Gonzales Police have arrested eight people as part of the investigation into a victim being shot near Grace Temple Baptist Church on Thursday. Gulfport investigators headed to Gonzales to assist in the investigation there. The department said in a press release that it was contacted by Gulfport Police about 5...
DEA raids Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and other law enforcement officers raided the home and businesses of a Biloxi city councilman. The Sun Herald reported the home and businesses of Robert Deming III were raided on Thursday, January 26. The agents searched the home on Caroline Lane and an SUV and pickup […]
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturned on Hwy 26 in George Co.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A semi-truck overturned on Highway 26 in George County Friday afternoon, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. The wreck happened on the exit ramp to Highway 63 North. The ramp will be closed until the cleanup process is complete. MHP advises motorists to take a different...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Gulfport officers ask for public help to find woman wanted in drive-by shooting
Gulfport officers are searching for a woman in connection with a Thursday morning drive-by shooting. Police say around 6:35 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 600 block of Layton Drive in reference to a drive-by shooting. Through the course of the investigation, police say they found evidence to...
WLOX
Saucier man, 7 others, arrested in connection to retired officer found shot in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
utv44.com
Chunchula family grieving after fatal atv accident claims life of 26-year-old father
CHUNCHULA, Ala. (WPMI) — A Chunchula family is mourning the loss of a beloved son and father after he died in an ATV accident Saturday night. According to the family of Charlie Windell Zuber IV, better known as Chase, he was crushed by an ATV off Guy Williams Road, ending his life too soon.
WLOX
Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital
Fences down, basketball goals and trampolines toppled, and lots of frayed nerves are what residents in parts of Jackson County experienced as severe weather caused damage early Wednesday. Mississippi receives failing grade in tobacco use prevention. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death...
WLOX
Commerce moving to Moss Point
No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
wxxv25.com
Attempted murder suspect in Jackson County Court
Twenty-year-old Jordan Davis appeared in county court today in Pascagoula for an initial appearance. Judge Mark Watts denied bond for Davis, who is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his stepfather last Thursday. The judge said he might reconsider bail when Davis next appears in court on February...
